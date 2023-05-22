YARTAPUULTI could regain two key forwards for Sunday's clash against Richmond as veteran Travis Boak was cleared of a serious injury.
Boak received a big hit from Jack Viney and was substituted during the Power's thrilling win over Narrm in round 10.
While Yartapuulti confirmed on Monday the 34-year-old had been cleared of a serious injury, Boak will need to be assessed before being cleared to face the Tigers.
After missing two games due to a quad strain, Charlie Dixon could be back to take on Richmond.
Todd Marshall is expected to be available, although he will undergo a final concussion test on Friday.
Yartapuulti (8-2) is third on the ladder and riding a seven-game winning streak ahead of taking on Richmond.