Adam Cerra kicks the ball during Carlton's clash against Brisbane in round eight, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

CARLTON midfielder Adam Cerra is challenging his one-match ban for a dangerous tackle on Friday night.

The Blues confirmed on Monday they would fight the suspension, one of two handed down from their loss to Sydney, with Luke Parker also offered a one-game ban.

The two tackles, which came in the third quarter of the Swans' 26-point win over the Blues at the SCG, were graded as careless conduct, medium impact and high contact.

Could Cerra have a case to answer for tackle on Hickey? Carlton midfielder Adam Cerra may attract MRO attention for this action on Sydney's Tom Hickey

Parker was penalised for his tackle on Carlton star Sam Walsh, while Swans ruckman Tom Hickey hit his head on the ground after being slung by Cerra.

Could gun Swan be in hot water for dangerous tackle? Luke Parker may face a nervous MRO wait after being penalised for this action on Sam Walsh

After Patrick Cripps (ankle), George Hewett (concussion), Nic Newman (hamstring) and Oliver Hollands (shoulder) all suffered injuries, Cerra's absence would be another blow for the struggling Blues.

Carlton faces Narrm at the MCG on Friday night in round 12.

Cerra was again busy during the Blues' sixth loss in seven games, with 24 disposals, seven tackles and five clearances.

The Swans have a bye, but Parker would miss Sydney's encounter against St Kilda in round 13 if he accepts his ban.