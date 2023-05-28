Interim coach Andrew McQualter speaks to his players during Richmond's clash against Yartapuulti in round 11, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

INTERIM Richmond coach Andrew McQualter referenced the departure of Damien Hardwick in his pre-match address before the side took on Yartapuulti on Sunday.

McQualter said he would focus on the week-to-week routine of the season, rather than consider his own possible application for the permanent role.

TIGERS v POWER Full match coverage and stats

He praised his side's "never-give-up attitude" despite struggling to clear the ball out of defence in the last term, resulting in a 10-point loss.

"It was fun. I think if I do it for too long, I won't keep this thick, luscious hair that I've currently got, that might get challenged," McQualter said.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More Full post-match, R11: Tigers Watch Richmond's press conference after round 11's match against Port Adelaide

"It has been a tough week, an emotional week for the club. 'Dimma' (Hardwick) has been such an influence on so many people at the club's lives, and it was a challenging few days, no one saw it coming.

"I think once we got back to work on Wednesday, the leaders of our club were amazing and we understand the club has a purpose and we have to keep moving forward. We did that, we prepared for the game and the players were amazing.

"We spoke about it pre-match, we spoke about honouring 'Dimma' and what he's given the club for a long period of time. The players love him, so there's a reason why we did that, he's given so much to our club."

Hardwick had posted a photo on Twitter in club gear, beer in hand at 10am, which McQualter joked would have been his sole drink before nodding off.

How long to go?! Carn the Tigs. 💛🖤 pic.twitter.com/38MFqSAmz6 — Damien Hardwick (@hardwick_damien) May 28, 2023

Tim Taranto has been the subject of arguments in a section of the media around his disposal efficiency and effectiveness of late, but his 33-touch, four-goal performance was a best-on-ground effort.

His teammate Marlion Pickett joined him in the middle of the ground, having been forced to spend much of this year as a smaller marking target.

"Not a bad player, Tim, is he? He's been unbelievably consistent for us this year, an ultra-competitor, every week he gives his all and we love him for it. It was another great game for him," McQualter said.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More Taranto turns one to perfection as 'G gets going After a series of missed chances, the Richmond faithful finally find their voice following this clever finish from Tim Taranto

"He understands what we value about him internally, we've given him a lot of support, but he's shown up every week and kept performing. He's let his performances do the talking at the moment.

"We set Marlion up for a bit of a job on (Connor) Rozee, it was part of our mindset this week, great player, it could have been (Zak) Butters as well. I thought Marlion gave us something in the middle of the ground. We knew he could, he's a good player wherever we play him, but I thought that was a bit of a win."

Yartapuulti coach Ken Hinkley has now led his side to eight straight victories, but it's the manner of the wins that has pleased him the most.

"That was another challenging game for us, we respect and admire the Richmond Football Club and their success over the time 'Dimma' – I should say, well done to 'Dimma' and the way he's handled everything this week, and to 'Mini' (McQualter), wish him good luck – but we respect the footy club, who they are and how they play," Hinkley said.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More Full post-match, R11: Power Watch Port Adelaide's press conference after round 11's match against Richmond

"We always knew, the MCG, they play it really well, challenging conditions that suits their surge-ball game. We had to be prepared to go the whole way, and it was a really pleasing victory.

"We had a lot of ball in our front half, yeah they had a great quarter in the second quarter, but we stuck to task, which this team's been remarkably resilient and good at this year.

"We've won four times now on the road, I think (twice in Melbourne, once in Sydney and once in Hobart), and that builds seasons. I'm really proud of them."

The out-of-contract Hinkley had a wry grin when it was suggested he was coaching well.

"I love how everyone thinks I'm coaching great, doesn't winning make you a great coach?" he said with a laugh.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More Highlights: Richmond v Yartapuulti The Tigers and Power clash in round 11

"I tell you what, losing makes you a pretty average coach, more often than not. I'm being supported incredibly well by my whole coaching team and the footy club. It's not me that's coaching well, I've got this incredible coaching group that are coaching unbelievably well, I'm so proud of the way they are doing such a great job in supporting me.

"I don't feel like the shackles have been released, it wasn't that long ago there wasn't much going in my favour or the club's favour. Footy never makes you feel comfortable. People don't quite believe it sometimes, but it's a high-pressure game and we've seen that with what's going around the industry.

"It's a great game to be involved in, I still love it as much as I did a long time ago, and everyone's that involved with it does, but it still creates pressure.

"I'll be honest, it's not always easy to sleep. That's what life does."