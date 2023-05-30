Jy Farrar wears Gold Coast's Indigenous guernsey at Heritage Bank Stadium on May 3, 2023. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

VERSATILE Gold Coast defender Jy Farrar has signed on with the Suns until the end of 2025.

The 26-year-old from Halls Creek in Western Australia got to the AFL via playing stints in South Australia and country Victoria and has now played 28 games in his fourth season.

Farrar told AFL.com.au he had grown as a player and person since joining the club in late 2019.

"I've loved the club ever since I walked through the doors," he said.

"Everyone has always been so welcoming and so friendly, so it wasn't a hard decision at all.

Jy Farrar with locals in Gold Coast gear during his visit to Wadeye earlier in 2023. Picture: Supplied

"I've learned a lot. I wasn't in the professional environment before I got here, so I had to learn quickly and learn efficiently.

"As a player I've developed physically and learnt it's important to do the right things off the field as well as on it … it all intertwines together.

"I've developed as much as a person as I have as a player."

Jy Farrar with an absolute eye-catcher, first AFL goal Suns debutant Jy Farrar produces a moment of brilliance to notch his first ever AFL goal

Farrar, who stands 191cm, has proven he can defend both tall and small forwards with his combination of speed and jumping ability.

He was the substitute in Saturday night's win over the Western Bulldogs and is in the frame to face Adelaide this weekend.

"When the opportunity comes, I'll be ready," he said.