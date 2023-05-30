IN THIS week's Seven Things We Learned, we discover Jack can go around again, Bobby Hill is the man for the big occasion and much, much more.

Check out what we learned from round 12 of the 2023 season.

1) English is surging towards an AA blazer

It is mid-season All-Australian time and Tim English produced the type of performance on Saturday night that has him on track to secure his first blazer in September. The West Australian did it all against Geelong, amassing 27 disposals, 14 contested possessions, 12 marks (six contested marks), eight score involvements, eight tackles and 30 hit-outs. It wasn't enough to get the job done for Luke Beveridge's side, but it does put some space between him and the next best after 12 rounds of 2023. English produced patches of this level last year, but injuries interrupted his season. Now he is the best ruckman in the game.

Tim English celebrates a goal during the Western Bulldogs' round six match against Fremantle at Optus Stadium on April 21, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

2) Jumpin' Jack can go again in 2024

It was vintage Jack Riewoldt. He led strongly, marked well above his head, and – for the most part – converted his chances. Riewoldt's performance in Richmond's thrilling victory over Greater Western Sydney, which yielded five goals and 10 score involvements from eight scoring shots and eight marks, was evidence he can play into an 18th season next year if he chooses. Riewoldt has wound back the years since becoming the focal point of the side's forward line in the absence of Tom Lynch. He's kicked four against Melbourne, four against Sydney, and now five against the Giants – all without Lynch – to notch 21 goals from 11 games so far this season. If the Tigers are willing, and if he's determined, who is to say Jack can't play on? - Riley Beveridge

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More Jack the Giant-slayer stuns in five-goal outing Jack Riewoldt's five majors were crucial in Richmond's narrow victory against GWS

3) You can't tie the young Kangaroos down

The hype started building at North Melbourne after winning the first two games of the season, but a subsequent nine straight losses put everything back where it was before Alastair Clarkson walked through the door. While it was loss number 10 on Sunday, there's no doubt these Kangaroos are heading in the right direction. The past three weeks have delivered two losses within a goal and a very competitive effort against Collingwood, who almost no one can get close to this season. Young players like Harry Sheezel, George Wardlaw, Callum Coleman-Jones and more are maturing beyond their years and, if they can cut into their long injury list, this side will cause plenty of headaches before the season ends. – Howard Kimber

Luke McDonald celebrates a goal for North Melbourne against Essendon in R12, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

4) The Suns' kids are alright

For so long, Gold Coast has needed its experienced players to be at their best and its youngsters to add a dash of class in order for it to win – not anymore. With Touk Miller, Lachie Weller and Sean Lemmens sidelined due to injury, the Suns' young guns have taken ownership of the team, which was never more on display than Saturday night's comeback win over Adelaide. While co-captain Jarrod Witts, Sam Collins and David Swallow did fine jobs, it was emerging forward Jack Lukosius (five goals) and midfield mates Noah Anderson and Matt Rowell that changed the momentum of the game. Throw in another gem of an outing from first-year star Bailey Humphrey, three goals from Ben King and real poise from Joel Jeffrey in the back half, and it was the 22-and-unders that led the way. When Miller and co return, they will do so knowing there's more help in more parts of the ground than ever before. – Michael Whiting

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More Highlights: Gold Coast v Adelaide The Suns and Crows clash in round 12

5) Bobby Hill is the man for big moments

When Collingwood was challenged by West Coast in the third quarter on Saturday, it was small forward Bobby Hill who twice stood up to see off the threat. After five straight Eagles goals, he combined with Mason Cox to find space at half-forward and drill a running goal in trademark style. The Eagles came again, however, and so did Hill, catching Josh Rotham holding the ball and snapping home his set shot. They were important moments in a significant return to form for Hill, who had kicked just three goals across his six previous games. The win was comfortable in the end for Collingwood, but Hill's ability to deliver when the pressure was ratcheted up was a sign of what he might do when he stakes are at their highest later this season. – Nathan Schmook

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More Brilliant Bobby leaves Eagles for dust Bobby Hill was too slick with this sensational running goal continuing his side's hot start

6) Port's forward line is brimming with options

Port Adelaide's fast ball movement has been a feature of its nine-game winning streak and their forward line is brimming with options to finish the job. Albeit against a disappointing Hawthorn side, the Power slammed through nine goals in the first quarter on Saturday and 105 points in the first half, a club record and the highest tally in the League in more than a decade. With Todd Marshall and Jeremy Finlayson (five goals each) leading the way and Junior Rioli and Sam Powell-Pepper providing the pressure at ground level, Ken Hinkley has a raft of options at his disposal. And with youngster Ollie Lord continuing to impress and Charlie Dixon still to come back into the side, the Power have more than covered the unfortunate season-ending injury to Mitch Georgiadis earlier in the year. Hinkley said Dixon is a 'maybe' to play next week, but there's no need to rush him back given the Power's hot form. - Martin Smith

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More Finlayson's electric five-goal first half powers win Port Adelaide's Jeremy Finlayson equals his career-best with his five-goal haul demolishing the Hawks early

7) The Dees can do it without 'Clarry'

On Friday night, Melbourne was up against a Carlton midfield containing the reigning Brownlow medallist (Patrick Cripps) and a 2021 All-Australian (Sam Walsh), but stood tall without their own medal fancy, the irrepressible Clayton Oliver. The star Demon is set to return next week after a short stint sidelined with a hamstring injury, but Melbourne shouldn’t fear if he has a setback or needs another week. Christian Petracca was superb with 17 contested possessions (32 overall) in the 17-point win over Carlton, while Jack Viney played some of his best, fearless footy on the inside and Tom Sparrow was dangerous around forward stoppages. While the hitouts were fairly even, Melbourne was nine ahead in clearances, and the midfielders gave their forwards first use of the footy with 20 more inside 50s. – Sarah Black