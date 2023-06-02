West Coast players look on after their loss to Essendon in round 11, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

WEST Coast is in grave danger of setting a new club record for consecutive losses this weekend, and coach Adam Simpson concedes the unforgiving history books won't care about the reasons why.

The Eagles' current nine-match losing run is the equal worst in the club's 37-year history.

Damningly, West Coast has posted three nine-match losing runs over the past two years – highlighting the injury curse the club has endured over that period.

The Eagles must beat ladder leader Collingwood in Perth on Saturday in order to avoid recording a 10th straight defeat.

But with stars such as Luke Shuey, Jeremy McGovern, Nic Naitanui, Jamie Cripps, Liam Ryan Jack Darling and Tom Cole still among a 13-man injury list, West Coast will start as a huge underdog.

"I don't like losing. It's not a great feeling," Simpson told reporters on Friday.

"But it is what it is. As much as I say we can't control it (whether we set a new losing record), of course we can. We can control it by winning.

"But the circumstances of which we've been working under has been quite challenging. The history books won't care."

Despite all the odds being stacked against his side, Simpson isn't giving up hope of guiding the Eagles to a brave victory.

"I go into every game thinking – and I'm sure our players do – that we're a chance here, and that's how I feel this week," Simpson said.

"Effort is a non-negotiable, be as competitive as we can, and you never know. What will be will be."

Collingwood (10-1) will be aiming to post its eighth consecutive victory, and it has handed a debut to 19-year-old forward Harvey Harrison.

Harvey Harrison celebrates kicking a goal during Collingwood's VFL match against Greater Western Sydney at AIA Centre on May 14, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Billy Frampton returns from a groin injury, but Steele Sidebottom (knee) and Jamie Elliott (shoulder) have been ruled out.

For West Coast, Shuey is set to return for next week's clash with Adelaide, while Darling and McGovern could be ready to go straight after the bye.

Cripps, Cole and Ryan are on track to return in six to eight weeks, but Naitanui's timeline is more uncertain.

Nic Naitanui looks on during the R3 match between West Coast and Fremantle at Optus Stadium on April 2, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Naitanui has been sidelined for the entire season due to an Achilles tendon issue, and he has been listed as being 6-7 weeks away on the club's injury list for the past three weeks.

"It's been slow going. We haven't gotten over the hurdle that you have to get over to get to the next phase," Simpson said.

"I suppose you can call that a setback. It's just not getting to the next level.

"That's why it's hard to give you a timeline. Until he gets over this piece, we can't move forward."

Naitanui has played just 67 games since 2016, with that horror run including two knee reconstructions.