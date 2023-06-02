NORTH Melbourne has recalled Tarryn Thomas for his first game in almost 12 months, Essendon has dropped Anthony McDonald-Tipungwuti and Greater Western Sydney will regain Harry Himmelberg for Sunday's games in round 12.

Thomas has not played at senior level since round 15 last year, and has been training with the Roos' VFL team since April 18 while working part-time and taking part in a respectful behaviour program.

His career has been hanging in the balance since he was stood down by the Kangaroos for a second time in March amid concerns over his behaviour towards women.

Interim coach Brett Ratten said Thomas was available for senior selection ahead of round 11 but he was overlooked for the clash with Collingwood.

The Roos also welcome back Darcy Tucker and Liam Shiels in a welcome injection of experience. Midfielders Tom Powell and Daniel Howe, and youngster Charlie Lazzaro have been dropped.

Essendon has opted to leave out McDonald-Tipungwuti against the Roos, while Nick Bryan has also been omitted from the 22. Dylan Shiel returns in a huge lift for the Bombers' midfield.

In Sunday's earlier game, the Giants get Himmelberg back from concussion for their Giants Stadium clash with Richmond as James Peatling and sub Josh Fahey make way.

The Tigers have added last week's sub, Judson Clarke, to their 22 after a hard-fought loss to Port Adelaide.

SUNDAY, JUNE 4

Greater Western Sydney v Richmond at Giants Stadium, 1.10pm AEST

GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY

In: H.Himmelberg

Out: J.Peatling (omitted), J.Fahey (sub)

Last week's sub: Josh Fahey

RICHMOND

In: None

Out: B.Miller (omitted)

Last week's sub: Judson Clarke

Essendon v North Melbourne at Marvel Stadium, 4.40pm AEST

ESSENDON

In: D.Shiel

Out: A.McDonald-Tipungwuti (omitted), N.Bryan (omitted)

Last week's sub: Massimo D'Ambrosio

NORTH MELBOURNE

In: D.Tucker, L.Shiels, T.Thomas

Out: D.Howe (omitted), T.Powell (omitted), C.Lazzaro (omitted), P.Curtis (sub)

Last week's sub: Paul Curtis