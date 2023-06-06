Sam Darcy kicks a goal during Footscray's clash against Southport in round five of the 2023 VFL season. Picture: AFL Photos

YOUNG Western Bulldogs tall Sam Darcy has suffered another setback just one game into his comeback in the VFL.

Darcy will require surgery after fracturing his jaw during Footscray's win over Geelong last Saturday.

DOGS v POWER Get your tickets to Friday night footy NOW

It was the towering key position player's first match in five weeks after he was sidelined due to a small hole in his lung.

Darcy played the first two games of the season in the AFL, following four appearances in 2022 during his debut campaign, but dropped back to reserves level.

Sam Darcy in action during the Western Bulldogs' training session at Skinner Reserve on January 12, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

The Bulldogs expect Darcy to be available in three weeks, after their mid-season bye in round 15.

Injuries are starting to pile up at the Whitten Oval, with dashing defender Ed Richards to miss up to six weeks after hurting his hamstring in the loss against the Cats.

Richards has starred across half-back this season and joins fellow speedster Jason Johannisen on the sidelines.

Johannisen is in the early stages of his recovery from a high-grade hamstring strain that could keep him out of action for up to 10 weeks.

The absence of Richards and Johannisen could open the door for former Magpie Caleb Poulter, who was picked up in last week's Mid-Season Draft.