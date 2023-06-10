RICHMOND has held off a huge Fremantle comeback and put its hand up in the race for finals with a 12.13 (85) to 10.10 (70) win at Optus Stadium on Saturday night
The Dockers kicked the first goal of the game before the Tigers turned the tide with the next five, grabbing the lead and holding it throughout.
However, the pressure rose significantly as a 36-point lead in the third quarter was dragged back to just nine in the last, with a score review denying Freo the chance to get within a single kick.
Tim Taranto was again outstanding for Richmond, as was skipper Toby Nankervis who dominated ruck contests in the absence of Sean Darcy.
Shai Bolton was huge, especially in the fourth quarter, and fittingly finished with the final goal of the match.
Young Freo key forward Jye Amiss' emergence continued with four goals, marking strongly in tough, wet conditions, while the double-act of Caleb Serong and Andrew Brayshaw again did the hard work in the midfield.
FREMANTLE 1.3 4.4 8.9 10.10 (70)
RICHMOND 4.3 6.7 11.10 12.13 (85)