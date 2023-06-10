Tim Taranto and teammates celebrate a goal during the round 13 Fremantle and Richmond clash at Optus Stadium on June 10, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

RICHMOND has held off a huge Fremantle comeback and put its hand up in the race for finals with a 12.13 (85) to 10.10 (70) win at Optus Stadium on Saturday night

The Dockers kicked the first goal of the game before the Tigers turned the tide with the next five, grabbing the lead and holding it throughout.

DOCKERS v TIGERS Full match coverage and stats

However, the pressure rose significantly as a 36-point lead in the third quarter was dragged back to just nine in the last, with a score review denying Freo the chance to get within a single kick.

Tim Taranto was again outstanding for Richmond, as was skipper Toby Nankervis who dominated ruck contests in the absence of Sean Darcy.

Taranto turns Haaland with super soccer strike Tim Taranto sums up the situation and boots through a terrific goal off the ground

Shai Bolton was huge, especially in the fourth quarter, and fittingly finished with the final goal of the match.

Young Freo key forward Jye Amiss' emergence continued with four goals, marking strongly in tough, wet conditions, while the double-act of Caleb Serong and Andrew Brayshaw again did the hard work in the midfield.

More to come

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 00:29 Young stars combine for dead-eye opener Jye Amiss finishes with precision after Caleb Serong's perfect running delivery

00:41 Tigers go bang-bang with pair of crackers Jayden Short drills it from the paint before Tim Taranto nails a superb snap

00:37 Clarke collects and curls home a ripper Judson Clarke slots a piercing snap after a beautiful crumb

00:54 Amiss causing havoc as Perth rain pours down Jye Amiss finishes off a brilliant free-flowing major before converting a super grab in the wet

00:30 Taranto turns Haaland with super soccer strike Tim Taranto sums up the situation and boots through a terrific goal off the ground

00:46 Baker dazzles them to set up Mansell magic Rhyan Mansell threads a sensational goal after Liam Baker's boundary brilliance

00:37 Freakish Fyfe shocks all with this GOTY contender Nat Fyfe defies physics with an outrageous curler from the boundary

00:29 Is Mansell in trouble for this bump on Aish? James Aish comes from the field after a heavy collision with Rhyan Mansell

FREMANTLE 1.3 4.4 8.9 10.10 (70)

RICHMOND 4.3 6.7 11.10 12.13 (85)