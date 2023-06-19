The Match Review is in for Sunday's round 14 games

Matthew Cottrell during Carlton's match against Gold Coast in R14, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

CARLTON'S Matthew Cottrell is set to miss the Blues' clash against Hawthorn in two weeks after copping a one-game ban for a dangerous tackle.

Cottrell was cited for a tackle on Gold Coast's Ben Long late in Sunday's win at the MCG, which the Match Review Officer has graded as careless, high contact and medium impact.

With the Blues to have the bye this weekend, Cottrell won't return until the game against Fremantle in Perth in round 17, unless he chooses to challenge the ban.

North Melbourne's Paul Curtis has been cleared by the MRO for his role in an incident that left Western Bulldogs defender Liam Jones with a broken arm.

Jones is set to miss at least a month after fracturing his radius when Curtis kicked his forearm while trying to soccer a ball off the ground at Marvel Stadium on Sunday.

The incident was not referenced in the MRO's report on Monday.