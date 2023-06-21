Just weeks after being drafted by Essendon, Jaiden Hunter could miss the rest of the season

Jaiden Hunter in action at Essendon training on June 17, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

ESSENDON mid-season recruit Jaiden Hunter could miss the rest of the season after a hot spot stress injury was found in his back.

The key forward, who was selected by the Bombers three weeks ago out of Perth, kicked four goals two weeks ago in his second VFL performance for the club.

He had managed a back complaint through the start of the season playing in the WAFL competition after returning from his knee reconstruction that saw him miss the 2022 season.

He cleared an AFL medical ahead of the mid-season rookie draft and was selected by the Bombers with pick No.9.

The 196cm 21-year-old impressed with a goal on debut in the VFL the following week after arriving at Essendon and backed it up with four goals from 12 disposals against Carlton's VFL side before the club had the bye last round.

Hunter had first been eligible for the draft back in 2020 before winning his opportunity with the Bombers.