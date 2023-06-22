Young Essendon defender Zach Reid is set to spend at least another week on the sidelines

Zach Reid in action at Essendon training on June 17, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

ESSENDON youngster Zach Reid won't play in the VFL this weekend after experiencing hamstring discomfort at training.

Reid was tipped to return at state league level this week after his hamstring strain but was sent for scans, with the tall defender not to play in the VFL this weekend and the club to determine his availability after that.

Essendon is set to face Port Melbourne in the VFL on Sunday after having the bye last round in VFL and AFL level.

Reid remains a central part of the Bombers' hopes for the future despite an injury-hit start to his career, since joining Essendon as the club's No.10 pick at the 2020 draft.

Learn More 35:49

The 21-year-old developed a back stress fracture in his first season at the club after making his senior debut early in 2021, before playing seven games last year.

Over the most recent summer he had another setback with a back stress fracture before returning in the VFL, where he suffered a hamstring strain that ruled him out for six weeks. He hasn't added to his eight career AFL games so far this season.

It comes as the Bombers' mid-season recruit Jaiden Hunter could miss the rest of the 2023 season due to a back stress injury.

Learn More 05:07

The setback has been discovered just weeks after joining the Bombers as a mid-year rookie pick.

It was a concern that he had managed in the first half of the season at WAFL level with Perth, having cleared the AFL's pre-draft medical.