FANS can look forward to an even bigger selection of state-league footy action in 2023 with every game of the VFL, SANFL and WAFL men's and VFL Women's seasons to be streamed LIVE on AFL.com.au and the AFL Live Official App.
VFL
Geelong and Casey Demons kick off round 14 on Friday night from 7.05pm, before a Saturday slate that features Collingwood v Sydney and Sandringham v Brisbane.
On Sunday, there's a huge top-four clash pitting ladder leader Gold Coast against rivals Box Hill Hawks from 12.55pm AEST.
VFLW
Saturday's best game looms as the top-six clash between Southern Saints and Williamstown, while Sunday feature two huge games: Collingwood v Geelong and Port Melbourne v Essendon.
SANFL
There are just two games this weekend: South Adelaide v Adelaide and West Adelaide v Glenelg.
WAFL
Claremont hosts West Coast in Saturday's lone game, before two games on Sunday when West Perth v Swan Districts looks the pick of the weekend's matches.
Smithy's VFL fixture, round 14
Friday, June 23
Geelong v Casey Demons, GMHBA Stadium, 7.05pm AEST
Saturday, June 24
Collingwood v Sydney, AIA Centre, 10.05am AEST
Sandringham v Brisbane, Trevor Barker Beach Oval, 11.05am AEST
Southport v Coburg, Fankhauser Reserve, 12.05pm AEST
Sunday, June 25
Gold Coast v Box Hill Hawks, Heritage Bank Stadium, 12.55pm AEST
Port Melbourne v Essendon, ETU Stadium, 2.05pm AEST
rebel VFL Women's fixture, round 14
Saturday, June 24
Western Bulldogs v Carlton, ETU Stadium, 11am AEST
Casey Demons v Box Hill Hawks, 12pm AEST
North Melbourne v Darebin, Arden Street Oval, 2pm AEST
Southern Saints v Williamstown, Trevor Barker Beach Oval, 2.05pm AEST
Sunday, June 4
Collingwood v Geelong, AIA Centre, 10am AEST
Port Melbourne v Essendon, ETU Stadium, 11.30am AEST
SANFL fixture, round 11
Saturday, June 24
South Adelaide v Adelaide, Flinders University Stadium, 2.10pm ACST
West Adelaide v Glenelg, Hisense Stadium, 2.10pm ACST
WAFL fixture, round 11
Saturday, June 24
Claremont v West Coast, Revo Fitness Stadium, 1.10pm AWST
Sunday, June 25
East Perth v Perth, Leederville Oval, 2.10pm AWST
West Perth v Swan Districts, Pentanet Stadium, 2.10pm AWST