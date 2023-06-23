You can watch every game of the 2023 VFL, VFLW, SANFL and WAFL seasons LIVE on AFL.com.au and the AFL Live Official App

FANS can look forward to an even bigger selection of state-league footy action in 2023 with every game of the VFL, SANFL and WAFL men's and VFL Women's seasons to be streamed LIVE on AFL.com.au and the AFL Live Official App.

VFL

Geelong and Casey Demons kick off round 14 on Friday night from 7.05pm, before a Saturday slate that features Collingwood v Sydney and Sandringham v Brisbane.

On Sunday, there's a huge top-four clash pitting ladder leader Gold Coast against rivals Box Hill Hawks from 12.55pm AEST.

VFLW

Saturday's best game looms as the top-six clash between Southern Saints and Williamstown, while Sunday feature two huge games: Collingwood v Geelong and Port Melbourne v Essendon.

SANFL

There are just two games this weekend: South Adelaide v Adelaide and West Adelaide v Glenelg.

WAFL

Claremont hosts West Coast in Saturday's lone game, before two games on Sunday when West Perth v Swan Districts looks the pick of the weekend's matches.

Smithy's VFL fixture, round 14

Friday, June 23

Geelong v Casey Demons, GMHBA Stadium, 7.05pm AEST

Saturday, June 24

Collingwood v Sydney, AIA Centre, 10.05am AEST

Sandringham v Brisbane, Trevor Barker Beach Oval, 11.05am AEST

Southport v Coburg, Fankhauser Reserve, 12.05pm AEST

Sunday, June 25

Gold Coast v Box Hill Hawks, Heritage Bank Stadium, 12.55pm AEST

Port Melbourne v Essendon, ETU Stadium, 2.05pm AEST

rebel VFL Women's fixture, round 14

Saturday, June 24

Western Bulldogs v Carlton, ETU Stadium, 11am AEST

Casey Demons v Box Hill Hawks, 12pm AEST

North Melbourne v Darebin, Arden Street Oval, 2pm AEST

Southern Saints v Williamstown, Trevor Barker Beach Oval, 2.05pm AEST

Sunday, June 4

Collingwood v Geelong, AIA Centre, 10am AEST

Port Melbourne v Essendon, ETU Stadium, 11.30am AEST

SANFL fixture, round 11

Saturday, June 24

South Adelaide v Adelaide, Flinders University Stadium, 2.10pm ACST

West Adelaide v Glenelg, Hisense Stadium, 2.10pm ACST

WAFL fixture, round 11

Saturday, June 24

Claremont v West Coast, Revo Fitness Stadium, 1.10pm AWST

Sunday, June 25

East Perth v Perth, Leederville Oval, 2.10pm AWST

West Perth v Swan Districts, Pentanet Stadium, 2.10pm AWST