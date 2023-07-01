Luke Jackson is challenged by Tim English during the match between the Western Bulldogs and Fremantle at Marvel Stadium in round 16, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

THE WESTERN Bulldogs host Fremantle in a crunch clash at Marvel Stadium on Saturday, as both teams continue their finals push.

The Bulldogs (8-6) are coming off the bye, while the Dockers (7-7) had a strong win over Essendon last week to boost their finals chances.

As ex-Docker Rory Lobb prepares to come up against his former side again, Fremantle will be hoping to avoid getting distracted after the Bulldogs had a big win when the teams met in round six.

The Western Bulldogs have handed a debut to mid-season draftee Caleb Poulter, along with defensive replacements James O'Donnell and Ryan Gardner. Oskar Baker has been dropped. 

The Dockers regain James Aish (concussion) at the expense of young midfielder Neil Erasmus.

Western Bulldogs v Fremantle at Marvel Stadium, 1.45pm AEST
NO LATE CHANGES

SUBSTITUTES
Western Bulldogs: Rhylee West
Fremantle: Neil Erasmus

Adelaide will continue its finals push when it hosts North Melbourne at Adelaide Oval in a game the Crows are expected to win.

The Crows are 7-7 after last week's narrow loss to Collingwood, while the Roos have lost their past 12 games.

Adelaide is taking an unchanged side into the clash, while North Melbourne regains Darcy Tucker and Luke Davies-Uniacke. Tom Powell misses through injury, while Hugh Greenwood and Phoenix Spicer have been left out of the starting side. 

Adelaide v North Melbourne at Adelaide Oval, 1.15pm ACST
NO LATE CHANGES

SUBSTITUTES
Adelaide: Lachlan Sholl
North Melbourne: Hugh Greenwood

In front of what is expected to be a huge crowd at Heritage Bank Stadium, Gold Coast will be put to the test against Collingwood.

The Suns are also 7-7 and a win over the high-flying Magpies (12-2) would show they are true finals contenders.

Gold Coast takes an unchanged line-up into the match, while Collingwood has recalled tall defender Billy Frampton and dropped mercurial forward Ash Johnson.

The final game on Saturday sees Essendon host Port Adelaide at the MCG.

The Bombers (8-6) are aiming to bounce back from a loss to the Dockers last week, while the Power (12-2) are coming off their bye on the back of 11 consecutive wins.

Essendon has left Nick Bryan out of its starting 22 and has brought in last week's sub Jye Menzie.

Port Adelaide will be without goalsneak Junior Rioli (personal reasons), who was a late withdrawal from the clash. Josh Sinn comes into the squad, while mid-season draftee Quinton Narkle has been left out after a lively debut against Geelong in round 14.