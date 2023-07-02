WEST Coast's hopes of a competitive performance against St Kilda on Sunday have taken a significant hit, with star midfielder Tim Kelly withdrawn pre-game because of illness.
Kelly and fellow onballer Luke Edwards, who has also been pulled out because of illness, have been replaced in the Eagles' 22 by mid-season draftee Ryan Maric and midfielder Xavier O'Neill.
Young ruckman Harry Barnett will make his debut as the substitute, with the Eagles severely limited at selection after entering the week expecting to have as few as 25 fit players to choose from.
Kelly has done much of the heavy lifting for West Coast this season, averaging a career-high 28.5 disposals and 6.0 clearances to be the frontrunner for the club's best and fairest.
Heavily favoured St Kilda will take an unchanged line-up into the clash at Optus Stadium, with young forward Cooper Sharman named as the Saints' substitute.
West Coast v St Kilda at Optus Stadium, 2.40pm AWST
LATE CHANGES
West Coast: Tim Kelly and Luke Edwards (both illness) replaced in selected side by Ryan Maric and Xavier O’Neill
SUBSTITUTES
West Coast: Harry Barnett
St Kilda: Cooper Sharman
EAGLES v SAINTS Follow it LIVE
Melbourne v Greater Western Sydney at Traeger Park, 2.50pm ACST
NO LATE CHANGES
SUBSTITUTES
Melbourne: Jake Melksham
Greater Western Sydney: Ryan Angwin
DEMONS v GIANTS Follow it LIVE
Hawthorn v Carlton at the MCG, 1.10pm AEST
LATE CHANGE
Carlton: Tom De Koning (knee) replaced in selected side by Lewis Young
SUBSTITUTES
Hawthorn: Finn Maginness
Carlton: George Hewett
HAWKS v BLUES Full match coverage and stats