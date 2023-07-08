THE AFL Under-18 Boys Championships continue on Sunday with a huge double-header when Vic Metro clashes with Western Australia and Vic Country takes on the Allies at RSEA Park.
In Sunday's first game, Vic Metro will be looking to rebound from its loss to the Allies last weekend, with forwards Nick Watson and Nate Caddy among the players to watch. WA's star defender Daniel Curtin will be key to his side's changes while prolific midfielder Clay Hall will be looking for a strong finish to his championships.
The clash between Vic Country and the Allies pits two of the top talents in November's AFL Draft against one another, albeit at different ends of the field. Potential No.1 pick Harley Reid dominated against WA with 26 disposals and two goals, while Country's defenders will have their hands full with Gold Coast Academy product Jed Walter, who has booted nine goals across the Allies' three games to date.
The championships will be played throughout June and July between Vic Metro, Vic Country, South Australia, Western Australia and the Allies (comprised of players from the ACT, NSW, Northern Territory, Queensland and Tasmania).
All five teams will play each other once across the course of the U18 tournament, and the team with the best record from the round-robin tournament will be crowned the winner. The final game will be played on Sunday, July 16 between Vic Metro and Vic Country at Ikon Park.
Vic Metro is the reigning titleholder, having won the tournament last year for the first time since 2017.
Vic Metro v Western Australia squads
VIC METRO
1 Taj Hotton
2 Tarkyn O’Leary
3 Nicholas Watson
7 Cameron Nyko
8 Kynan Brown
9 Nathan Philactides (vc)
11 Nash King
12 Murphy Reid
15 Caleb Windsor
16 Archie Roberts (vc)
17 Lucca Grego
18 Harvey Johnston
19 Zak Johnson
20 Charlton Harrop
24 Nate Caddy
25 Logan Morris
26 Luke Trainor
27 William Brown (c)
29 Riley Weatherill
31 Christian Mardini
32 Oliver Murphy
35 Vigo Visentini
36 William Elliott
22 Matthew Carroll (emg)
28 Josh Smillie (emg)
33 Jordan Croft (emg)
WESTERN AUSTRALIA
2 Aiden O'Driscoll
5 Koen Sanchez
6 Presley Campbell
7 Luke Kelly
8 Oscar Hine-Baston
10 Austin van der Struyf
11 Riley Wills
12 Kai Dehavilland
15 Reece Torrent
16 Ashton Ferreira
17 Riley Hardeman
19 Ethan Logan
22 Bo Allan
23 Koltyn Tholstrup
27 Kobe Austin
28 Samuel van Rooyen
29 Luker Kentfield
30 Daniel Curtin
32 Evan Smith
34 Joe Fonti
35 Clay Hall
37 Coen Livingstone
39 Zane Zakostelsky
Vic Country v Allies squads
VIC COUNTRY
2 Lachlan Charleson
4 Darcy Wilson
5 Harley Reid
6 Luamon Lual
7 Joel Freijah
8 Thomas Anastasopoulos
9 Zane Duursma
10 Kade De La Rue
11 Billy Wilson
13 Coby James
14 Kobe Shipp
15 Oscar Ryan
16 Harry Demattia
18 Sam Lalor
19 Angus Hastie
20 Finn O’Sullivan
22 Archer Reid
23 George Stevens
25 Michael Rudd
28 Oscar Gawith
35 Wil Dawson
39 Joe Pike
40 Lachlan Smith
Oliver Poole (emg)
Archer Day-Wicks (emg)
Jacob Grant (emg)
ALLIES
1 Ryley Sanders
2 Harvey Thomas
3 Caiden Cleary
7 Lachlan Cabor
9 Jake Rogers
11 Phoenix Gothard
13 Jack Callinan
15 James Leake
16 Orlando Turner
19 Jack Glanvill
22 Colby McKercher
25 Jed Walter
26 William Graham
27 Heath Ollington
28 Nicholas Williams
29 Tye Gander
30 Charlie McCormack
32 Arie Schoenmaker
39 Ethan Read
40 Bradley McDonald
41 Connor O'Sullivan
42 Dayne Posthuma
44 Caleb May
10 Leonardo Lombard (emg)
12 William Rowlands (emg)
18 Max Rider (emg)