THE AFL Under-18 Boys Championships continue on Sunday with a huge double-header when Vic Metro clashes with Western Australia and Vic Country takes on the Allies at RSEA Park.

In Sunday's first game, Vic Metro will be looking to rebound from its loss to the Allies last weekend, with forwards Nick Watson and Nate Caddy among the players to watch. WA's star defender Daniel Curtin will be key to his side's changes while prolific midfielder Clay Hall will be looking for a strong finish to his championships.

The clash between Vic Country and the Allies pits two of the top talents in November's AFL Draft against one another, albeit at different ends of the field. Potential No.1 pick Harley Reid dominated against WA with 26 disposals and two goals, while Country's defenders will have their hands full with Gold Coast Academy product Jed Walter, who has booted nine goals across the Allies' three games to date.

The championships will be played throughout June and July between Vic Metro, Vic Country, South Australia, Western Australia and the Allies (comprised of players from the ACT, NSW, Northern Territory, Queensland and Tasmania).

All five teams will play each other once across the course of the U18 tournament, and the team with the best record from the round-robin tournament will be crowned the winner. The final game will be played on Sunday, July 16 between Vic Metro and Vic Country at Ikon Park.

Vic Metro is the reigning titleholder, having won the tournament last year for the first time since 2017.

Vic Metro v Western Australia squads



VIC METRO

1 Taj Hotton

2 Tarkyn O’Leary

3 Nicholas Watson

7 Cameron Nyko

8 Kynan Brown

9 Nathan Philactides (vc)

11 Nash King

12 Murphy Reid

15 Caleb Windsor

16 Archie Roberts (vc)

17 Lucca Grego

18 Harvey Johnston

19 Zak Johnson

20 Charlton Harrop

24 Nate Caddy

25 Logan Morris

26 Luke Trainor

27 William Brown (c)

29 Riley Weatherill

31 Christian Mardini

32 Oliver Murphy

35 Vigo Visentini

36 William Elliott

22 Matthew Carroll (emg)

28 Josh Smillie (emg)

33 Jordan Croft (emg)

WESTERN AUSTRALIA

2 Aiden O'Driscoll

5 Koen Sanchez

6 Presley Campbell

7 Luke Kelly

8 Oscar Hine-Baston

10 Austin van der Struyf

11 Riley Wills

12 Kai Dehavilland

15 Reece Torrent

16 Ashton Ferreira

17 Riley Hardeman

19 Ethan Logan

22 Bo Allan

23 Koltyn Tholstrup

27 Kobe Austin

28 Samuel van Rooyen

29 Luker Kentfield

30 Daniel Curtin

32 Evan Smith

34 Joe Fonti

35 Clay Hall

37 Coen Livingstone

39 Zane Zakostelsky

Vic Country v Allies squads



VIC COUNTRY

2 Lachlan Charleson

4 Darcy Wilson

5 Harley Reid

6 Luamon Lual

7 Joel Freijah

8 Thomas Anastasopoulos

9 Zane Duursma

10 Kade De La Rue

11 Billy Wilson

13 Coby James

14 Kobe Shipp

15 Oscar Ryan

16 Harry Demattia

18 Sam Lalor

19 Angus Hastie

20 Finn O’Sullivan

22 Archer Reid

23 George Stevens

25 Michael Rudd

28 Oscar Gawith

35 Wil Dawson

39 Joe Pike

40 Lachlan Smith

Oliver Poole (emg)

Archer Day-Wicks (emg)

Jacob Grant (emg)

ALLIES

1 Ryley Sanders

2 Harvey Thomas

3 Caiden Cleary

7 Lachlan Cabor

9 Jake Rogers

11 Phoenix Gothard

13 Jack Callinan

15 James Leake

16 Orlando Turner

19 Jack Glanvill

22 Colby McKercher

25 Jed Walter

26 William Graham

27 Heath Ollington

28 Nicholas Williams

29 Tye Gander

30 Charlie McCormack

32 Arie Schoenmaker

39 Ethan Read

40 Bradley McDonald

41 Connor O'Sullivan

42 Dayne Posthuma

44 Caleb May

10 Leonardo Lombard (emg)

12 William Rowlands (emg)

18 Max Rider (emg)