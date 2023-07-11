Jack Steele celebrates a goal during the R17 match between St Kilda and Melbourne at Marvel Stadium on July 8, 2023. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

THERE are still seven rounds remaining and teams are pumping out some ridiculously huge scores. Imagine what the Fantasy Finals scores will look like!

While some credit the current style of play, Fantasy coaches improving strategically and/or the popular Fantasy players just playing better, most understand it's The Traders' elite content pushing many coaches north of 2400 on a weekly basis. You are welcome.

There are some familiar names popping up as top scorers on a weekly basis and one of those is Bombers ball magnet Zach Merrett (MID, $1.01M). He has now reached 150 in three of his past seven games which makes him one of the form players of the competition on the back of 39 possessions, seven marks, six tackles and a goal. Despite a seemingly tougher match-up this week against the Cats at GMHBA, he has a nice schedule ahead including games against the Eagles and Roos in rounds 21 and 22. It's a big price tag but you get what you pay for.

Zach Merrett celebrates a goal during the R17 match between Essendon and Adelaide at Marvel Stadium on July 9, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

The third most traded-out player this week is Harry Sheezel (FWD/DEF, $749,000) after many coaches were on record as being comfortable keeping him at D6 for the remainder of the season. This was a justified stance given his form, fruitful half-back role and friendly draw for Roo defenders over the next few weeks. Unfortunately, an in-game shift to the forward line and his lowest score in 10 weeks of 52 has caused a pivot in thinking for his 56 per cent of owners.

The plan moving forward is to continue that theme and remove your rookies from the ground, or if you have already done that, make luxury upgrades. For me, I'll be moving on young star Will Ashcroft (MID, $712,000) and Darcy Cameron (RUC/FWD, $721,000) who was non-existent in the second half against the Dogs after receiving a knock to the back region and chasing the undeniable value of former uber premiums Jack Steele (MID, $802,000) and Callum Mills (MID, $646,000).

MOST TRADED IN

Cooper Harvey (FWD/MID, $228,000)

James Sicily (DEF, $934,000)

Jack Steele (MID, $802,000)

Callum Mills (MID, $646,000)

Stephen Coniglio (FWD/MID, $882,000)

MOST TRADED OUT

Matthew Johnson (MID, $542,000)

Angus Sheldrick (MID/FWD, $516,000)

Harry Sheezel (FWD/DEF, $749,000)

George Wardlaw (MID, $496,000)

Jake Lloyd (DEF, $702,000)

TOP FIVE PRICE RISES

Harry McKay (FWD, $664,000) +$58,000

Mitchell Hinge (MID/DEF, $618,000) +$55,000

Liam Henry (MID/FWD, $634,000) +$51,000

Angus Sheldrick (FWD/MID, $516,000) +$51,000

Gryan Miers (FWD, $628,000) +$49,000

TOP FIVE PRICE FALLS

George Hewett (MID, $487,000) -$83,000

Dylan Shiel (MID, $502,000) -$79,000

Josh Kelly (MID, $855,000) -$59,000

Bailey Smith (FWD/MID, $676,000) -$55,000

Jy Simpkin (MID, $543,000) -$53,000

LOWEST BREAKEVENS

Cooper Harvey (MID/FWD, $228,000) 0

Elijah Hewett (MID, $308,0000) 1

Jack Williams (FWD/RUC, $224,000) 7

Oisin Mullin (DEF, $272,000) 11

Oleg Markov (DEF, $395,000) 11

HIGHEST BREAKEVENS

Tim Taranto (MID/FWD, $1.04M) 162

Josh Kelly (MID, $855,000) 158

Tim English (RUC, $968,000) 139

Zak Butters (FWD/MID, $896,000) 136

Tom Green (MID, $863,000) 133

STOCKS UP

Jack Steele (MID, $802,000): At the start of the season the Man of Steele was touted as a top-three player in the game. Injury and subsequent form issues have seen a whopping price drop of $176K over the course of the year which leaves him at an absolute bargain price following an impressive return to form last round. The inspirational leader had a spike in TOG due to the Saints injuries but he made the most of it with 31 possessions, six marks, 12 tackles and a goal for a season-high 146. His movement around the ground and hunger for the contest was as good as it's been all year meaning his niggles are hopefully behind him.

Callum Mills (MID, $646,000): Touted as a top-eight midfielder at the start of the year following back-to-back years averaging 110+, role, injuries and form have left us in a position and price point we thought unimaginable. The star Swan has dropped a whopping $337K since the start of the year while averaging 82 on the season. He now has a BE of 81 leading into a match-up with the Dogs and if, like me, you can see him averaging triple figures for the remainder of the year following his return to the midfield, he is an undeniable bargain.

Stephen Coniglio (FWD/MID, $882,000): The former Giants skipper is having a career year in many regards at the ripe old age of 29. It's no coincidence however, given Adam Kingsley is playing him in his preferred position through the midfield and his form and numbers are speaking for themselves. He is averaging 117 in his past three on the back of 137 from 30 possessions, eight marks, four tackles and three goals which included a whopping 61-point first quarter. He has been remarkably consistent this year while averaging 103 and is currently a bargain price, as his BE suggests at just 83.

Tristan Xerri (RUC, $565,000): My man from round one and starting ruckman who managed five touches, one mark, one tackle and nine hitouts for 26 points from just 15 per cent game time before injury struck showed it was no fluke upon his round 17 return. In a tough match-up with the Cats, he didn't miss a beat with 19 possessions, three marks, four tackles and an impressive 45 hitouts for 110 from 85 per cent TOG. He is an absolute bargain play with a BE of 60 heading into a game against the Hawks and anyone with Darcy Cameron in the ruck department should strongly consider it, not only as a cash grab, but genuine upgrade.

Darcy Parish (MID, $929,000): If you haven't got a lazy million sitting around to buy Zach Merrett, his partner in crime may be the way to go. DP3 is quietly killing it while Merrett is receiving all the accolades with a five-game average of 114 which has included scores of 117, 121, 125 and 126. He has some impressive match-ups on the run home including games against the Roos and the Eagles, not to mention it's a contract year for the ball magnet.

STOCKS DOWN

Harry Sheezel (DEF/FWD, $749,000): After an impressive run of form which included scores of 92, 98 and 106, the Sheez spent more time forward in his match with the Cats and his scoring reflected that, managing just 52 from 15 possessions. Although I have no doubt we will quickly see the talented youngster return to top form, it is a good opportunity to upgrade him to a recognised premium such as Sic Dawg Sicily. He has a BE of 106.

Jake Lloyd (DEF, $702,000): After a disappointing run of form where the defensive accumulator was on a four-game streak of sub-100 performances, it looked like his coaches were about to get some overdue reward when he tallied 11 possessions and two marks in the first 24 per cent of the game against the Tigers for 38. Unfortunately a big hit from Nank caused him to leave the game and he will consequently miss a minimum of this week as a result. He has a BE of 128 and should be moved on.

Jake Lloyd was left worse for wear after a bump by Toby Nankervis during the R17 match between Sydney and Richmond at the MCG on July 6, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Tom Green (MID, $863,000): The highly owned midfielder has been solid without being outstanding of late and his most recent score of 69 might just be the excuse coaches need to trade him out for a POD. His season-low score came from just 17 possessions, three marks, four tackles and a goal in what should have been a great match-up with the Hawks and it has left him with a BE of 133 heading into a game against the seasoned Crows midfielders.

Darcy Cameron (RUC/FWD, $721,000): The Pies' No.1 ruck was in a nice patch of form following his return from injury with games of 109, 96 and 106 before crashing back to earth the last two weeks. After getting smashed by Witts, Cameron bounced back in the fruitful match-up against Tim English with 55 points at HT before copping a knock to the back at the start of the third quarter that hampered his ability to run from that point forward, eventually finishing on 77. It's the right time to move him on with a BE of 101 and tough match-up with Sean Darcy if he does get up to play against the Dockers.

Josh Kelly (MID, $855,000): The star midfielder had his colours well and truly lowered against the Hawks as the dreaded Finn Maginness tag was back in vogue. Finn wore him like a glove and Kelly's score of just 30 reflected that after being limited to just six possessions, four marks and two tackles. The Giants ball magnet had a lowest score of 96 in his seven games prior to the Hawks match that now leaves him with a BE of 158. He should bounce back and finish the season well, but a trade is more than justifiable after that.

