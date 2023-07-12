Rory Sloane is keen to play on next year as he waits to hold contract talks with the Crows

Rory Sloane looks dejected after Adelaide's loss to Collingwood in round 15, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

ADELAIDE veteran Rory Sloane is yet to hold contract talks with the Crows, but the midfielder is keen to extend his career into a 16th season.

Sloane, 33, has played every game for the Crows in 2023 as Matthew Nicks' side chases a finals spot.

Speaking ahead of playing his 250th game when the Crows host Greater Western Sydney on Saturday night, the midfielder said he expected contract talks to be held soon.

"Haven't really had those discussions yet. I'm well and truly and aware of my age and how this sort of unfolds from when you get to this point," Sloane said.

"That's a discussion I'll pick up shortly with the club."

Asked if he was keen to play on, Sloane said: "Absolutely. I love football, I love playing for this club, I just love what I do.

"I'll continue to play until they boot me out of here and say we don't want you inside our four walls."

Sloane has made an impressive return after rupturing his anterior cruciate ligament in round five last year.

Rory Sloane is helped off the field after injuring his knee during the R5 clash between Adelaide and Richmond on April 16, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

The 2016 All-Australian and former Crows captain said he simply wanted to make the most of playing at the top level.

"I kept it simple. Having that knee op certainly gave me some time to reflect on footy and the whole goal was just to keep it simple, come back and enjoy footy no matter what happened," Sloane said.

"That's been the whole process this year – enjoy every moment, enjoy it with the people you love and care about, enjoy playing football in front of 30,000, 40,000, 50,000, enjoy the grounds you're at and whatever happens at the end of this year happens and I'll be pretty content either way."