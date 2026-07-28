Against all odds after countless injury setbacks, Noah Answerth reaches game No.100 this weekend

Noah Answerth celebrates with the premiership cup and fans after the AFL Grand Final between Brisbane and Sydney at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on September 28, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

WHEN you read the catalogue of injuries Noah Answerth has suffered over his eight-year career, it's a minor miracle he will reach 100 games for Brisbane on Saturday night.

To truly understand Answerth's story, you have to go back to his draft year in 2017, a year that was wiped out by a fractured back.

Speaking on Tuesday ahead of his milestone game against Carlton, the 26-year-old conceded he "thought about not playing ever again after that".

However, with the support of the Oakleigh Chargers, he recovered, went around again, and was taken by the Lions with the pick No.55 in the 2018 draft.

He was the club's fifth and final selection that year, and along with Tom Berry, was the only one to win senior appearances.

Noah Answerth during Brisbane's training session at Brighton Homes Arena on July 28, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

To say it's been tough sledding for the rugged defender would be an understatement.

A groin injury took him out for 18 months, including the entirety of 2021. There were multiple shoulder surgeries. A fractured face required 11 screws.

Last year, coincidentally also against the Blues at Marvel Stadium, Answerth ruptured his Achilles to bring a premature end to his season.

He started 2026 with concussions in consecutive appearances, but since a lengthy break, has played the past eight games and is once again an integral part of Brisbane's premiership push.

"It's been a long time coming," Answerth smiled when asked about his 100th game.

"It's hard when you play (next to) guys like Darcy Wilmot who plays 100 in four years and it takes you double the time.

"It sort of hits home I guess the time it's taken me to get there.

"I'm very grateful to get the name hopefully on front of the locker and things like that that I've always aspired to get with the club.

"I never thought I'd get to 100."

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Answerth said he thought last year's Achilles injury would leave him stranded on 88 games, but like so often in his life, showed the resilience that has made him a club favourite to forge on.

"I think coming in with a couple of guys like Ryan Lester who I lived with, and Dayne Zorko was always around – I was very lucky to learn that resilience and be lucky to played finals every year, so I haven't really had it tough," he said.

"To just get to play AFL is a big milestone in itself so I think that drives me every day."

Noah Answerth and Dayne Zorko during the match between West Coast and Brisbane at Optus Stadium in round 19, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Answerth is Brisbane's go-to defender when it comes to taking the opposition's most dangerous small forward.

It's a role that has taken on greater significance since the off-season departure of Brandon Starcevich.

"I learned early on you've just got to play your role and learn your role.

"I know it sounds cliched, but we've got a lot of talented players, and I don't think I'm the most talented player going around, but I give a lot of effort and I try my hardest.

"I think that's something I've always tried to be as a player is not always the best, but just do my job and learn and improve, and eight years in I'm still trying to do that."