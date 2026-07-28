Geelong and Collingwood look to move out of the mid-ladder logjam with a victory in the round 21 opener on Thursday night

Nick Daicos avoids a tackle by Oisin Mullin during the round nine match between Geelong and Collingwood at Melbourne Cricket Ground, on May 9, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

THE FINALS puzzle keeps coming together with no change in the top 10 places last week, but a pair of matchups to begin round 21 could shake up the ladder.

Collingwood and Geelong renew hostilities with both aiming to leap out of the mid-ladder logjam when they open the round on Thursday, before Fremantle seeks to move to within touching distance of a second minor premiership when it hosts the Western Bulldogs the following night.

FANTASY LATEST Tips, strategy, draft, podcasts, more

Richmond has a genuine chance to snap an eight-match losing streak as it hosts West Coast on Sunday, while Adelaide needs to bounce back and chase a healthy percentage boost when it closes the round in a clash with Essendon.

Here is who and what to look out for across round 21 as well as a tip for each match.

Learn More 19:32

Collingwood v Geelong, MCG

Thursday, July 30, 7.30pm AEST

Last time: Geelong 18.14 (122) d Collingwood 9.14 (68), R9 2026

What it means

Collingwood (11-1-7) rubber-stamped its finals credentials and moved to within reach of the top six as it caused a boilover against Adelaide on the road. The Magpies are even showing signs of regenerating on the run with seven players in the side that beat the Crows aged 23 or under, although they are likely to rely on their experience on a run home against the Cats, Eagles, Hawks and Lions.

Geelong (11-8) has again refused to be tipped over the cliff that often appears to be in front of it when adding a stirring victory over an in-form Melbourne to a steadying win over St Kilda a week earlier. The Cats are now right back in the mix for a top-six finish and ready to pounce if the sides above them slip up while they face the Magpies, Bombers, Kangaroos and Tigers on the run home.

Shannon Neale celebrates a goal during the match between Melbourne and Geelong at the MCG in round 20, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Game shapers

Isaac Quaynor shared a milestone match with teammate Jordan De Goey but had his 150th celebrations tarnished as he was booed by a section of Crows fans. The 26-year-old is one to let his football do the talking as he locks down on dangerous forwards while being a threat when the Pies counterattack as he averages a career-high 4.4 rebounds a game.

Oisin Mullin has had the better of some of the top midfielders in the competition with his ability to limit their influence while he continues to build his own ability to impact the game with ball in hand. The 26-year-old can keep pace with fellow speedsters or lock down on the more combative onballers, but could face the greatest challenge yet in a mouth-watering head-to-head battle with Nick Daicos.

Early tip: Geelong by 11 points

Fremantle v Western Bulldogs, Optus Stadium

Friday, July 31, 6.10pm AWST

Last time: Fremantle 17.12 (114) d Western Bulldogs 15.12 (102), R8 2026

What it means

Fremantle (17-2) did not have the Western Derby all its own way as it was challenged by West Coast before putting the foot down after the main break to claim a comprehensive victory. The Dockers keep ticking off boxes on their march towards the minor premiership but need to be on guard against the Bulldogs who have given them a scare the three times they have met over the past 18 months.

The Western Bulldogs (12-7) kept pace with the top six despite rarely getting out of third gear as they crushed Richmond to make it three wins on the bounce. The Dogs have been sitting in seventh or eighth place for seven straight weeks and seem to be waiting to jump into a higher spot that would avoid a wildcard final, even as they face the most daunting road trip in the game against the Dockers.

(L-R) Rhylee West, Bailey Williams, Aaron Naughton, Marcus Bontempelli, Michael Sellwood and Sam Davidson after the Western Bulldogs' win over Richmond at Marvel Stadium in round 20, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Game shapers

Josh Treacy has continued his rapid rise over the past three years in particular to already equal his career-high total of 45 goals for the season while becoming one of the top key forwards in the game. The 23-year-old is the focal point in the Dockers' three-pronged attack while he sits in the top-three in the competition for contested marks and marks inside 50 as he reaches 100 matches.

Joel Freijah has been hit by a bout of the third-year blues as he has too often failed to reach the same heights as in his breakout campaign with the Bulldogs last season. The 20-year-old was dropped before the Dogs' clash with the Suns last week before making the most of a late recall and bounced back to form with 23 disposals against the Tigers to suddenly look primed for the run home.

Early tip: Fremantle by 23 points

St Kilda v Sydney, Marvel Stadium

Saturday, August 1, 1.05pm AEST

Last time: Sydney 15.14 (104) d St Kilda 15.12 (102), R13 2026

What it means

St Kilda (9-10) continued to show it is a class above the sides in the bottom half of the ladder as it overcame a North Melbourne challenge then pulled away late to hang on to 10th place. The Saints are well-placed to claim a wildcard spot with games to come against the Blues, Tigers and Suns but need to make the most of their last chance to take a big scalp this year before any finals campaign.

Sydney (14-5) maintained its stranglehold over cross-town rivals Greater Western Sydney last week and at the same time tightened its grip on a top-two spot. The Swans have not lost to a side from the current bottom half of the ladder this season but will be wary of a Saints outfit that pushed them all the way less than two months ago, especially with the Hawks and Lions eyeing off a second-place finish.

Learn More 03:24

Game shapers

Darcy Wilson might have been overshadowed by an all-time stunning performance from Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera but the tireless Saints midfielder showed just how valuable he is with 28 disposals against the Roos. The 20-year-old has been living up to all his promise this season with an average 22.3 disposals and 4.1 inside 50s to be a key to opening the Saints’ attack.

James Jordon has more versatility than most run-with players as he can be a goal threat even while locking down on the opposition's most dangerous half-back or stepping into the midfield for a more traditional tagging role. The 25-year-old was single-minded as he shut down the Giants' Finn Callaghan last week and has the attributes that could now test Saints sensation Wanganeen-Milera.

Early tip: Sydney by 19 points

Hawthorn v North Melbourne, UTAS Stadium

Saturday, August 1, 1.35pm AEST

Last time: Hawthorn 23.12 (150) d North Melbourne 9.11 (65), R16 2025

What it means

Hawthorn (13-1-5) continued to steamroll its way towards finals as it put rivals Essendon to the sword to build on back-to-back crushing wins over Richmond and Carlton. The Hawks must be wary of maintaining their momentum against the gradually improving Roos even after they have won the past seven clashes between the teams by an average 55 points.

North Melbourne (8-11) missed another opportunity to show it is ready to take some leaps forward and start to beat sides sitting above it as it failed to keep pace with St Kilda when the game was on the line. The Kangaroos' fourth consecutive defeat leaves them with a point to prove on the run home while all but ending their finals hopes with the Hawks, Bulldogs, Cats and Swans still to come.

Nick Larkey looks dejected after North Melbourne's loss to St Kilda at Marvel Stadium in round 20, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Game shapers

Nick Watson strikes fear into most teams as his pace, football smarts and goalkicking threat are all but impossible to contain and he has booted a career-high 44 goals in his third season. But the 21-year-old must also be a cause for frustration in the Kangaroos' camp after they overlooked the small forward in the 2023 National Draft with the selection before the Hawks swooped at pick No.5.

Luke Davies-Uniacke has continued to take his game to a new level this season as the damaging centrepiece of the Kangaroos midfield while his younger teammates follow. The 27-year-old has averaged more in the past than his current 24.9 disposals and 5.6 clearances a game, but he is now getting greater impact from his possessions as he reaches 150 matches.

Early tip: Hawthorn by 27 points

Port Adelaide v Greater Western Sydney, Adelaide Oval

Saturday, August 1, 6.05pm ACST

Last time: Port Adelaide 9.12 (66) d Greater Western Sydney 7.8 (50), R13 2025

What it means

Port Adelaide (6-13) was blown away for the first time since round one as it gave Brisbane a scare before being on the wrong side of a 14-goal blitz in the second half last week. The Power are back in their own weight division as they look to demonstrate the positive strides they have taken this year while facing a Giants outfit that is now on the ropes.

Greater Western Sydney (8-11) has seen the most topsy-turvy season quickly unravel as a Sydney Derby drubbing followed its humiliating loss to Essendon. The Giants could revive their campaign with three crushing victories and a much-needed percentage boost from games against the Power, Suns and Eagles but with the Crows to come in the last round, their finals hopes are hanging by a thread.

Adam Kingsley during the round 20 match between Greater Western Sydney and Sydney at Engie Stadium, on July 25, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Game shapers

Willem Drew tends to fly under the radar as one of the unsung heroes of the Power midfield but will have the spotlight turned on him for the rest of the season as he takes the reins as interim captain. The 27-year-old can lead the way whether adding a harder edge to the onball brigade or linking play on the outside, but will be just as important in guiding the younger talents as he reaches 150 matches.

Stephen Coniglio is among the most decorated Giants as one of their inaugural players and a former captain but is no certainty to continue his stay at the club. The 32-year-old is yet to be offered a contract beyond this season but did his chances no harm as he showed his versatility to boot three goals in the loss to the Swans, while he can also be a key to guiding a new-look side on the run home.

Early tip: Port Adelaide by five points

Carlton v Brisbane, Marvel Stadium

Saturday, August 1, 7.40pm AEST

Last time: Brisbane 14.16 (100) d Carlton 13.11 (89), R9 2026

What it means

Carlton (9-10) gave its finals hopes a huge jolt with a victory over Gold Coast that was more impressive than the scoreboard suggested, although a tough run home from this week now looms large. The Blues have little margin for error in the race to claim a wildcard spot with the Lions up next and the Dockers to come in the last round with the Saints and Bulldogs sandwiched in between.

Brisbane (13-6) continued on its merry way towards a double chance and perhaps even a pair of home finals as it toyed with Port Adelaide for a half before blowing it away with a 14-goal blitz after the main break. The Lions have won seven consecutive matches by an average 43 points and appear to be the second-most in-form side at the moment with the Blues, Hawks, Suns and Pies to come.

Game shapers

Patrick Cripps put a troubled start to the season behind him to lead the Blues' revival and then continued to battle hard as the side has come back to Earth with three straight defeats. The Blues' 31-year-old captain remains one of the most impactful inside midfielders as he reaches 250 matches while averaging 26.7 disposals and being third in the competition for 7.4 clearances a game.

Hugh McCluggage has had a rare battle with form and fitness this year but was back to his best with a classic display in his third game since returning from ongoing calf injuries. The 28-year-old gathered 29 classy disposals and five clearances as the Lions wore down the Power while their co-captain appears to be on track to again hit his peak at the pointy end of the season.

Early tip: Brisbane by 22 points

Richmond v West Coast, MCG

Sunday, August 2, 1.10pm AEST

Last time: Richmond 15.9 (99) d West Coast 13.10 (88), R8 2026

What it means

Richmond (2-17) got away with a defeat that was perhaps only remarkable for making it eight on the trot as the Western Bulldogs were a class above but failed to make it pay in front of goal. The Tigers will not get a better chance than against the Eagles to find a new glimmer of hope in a forgettable season as they take on one of the only two sides they have beaten in their past 36 matches.

West Coast (4-15) might take something from pushing its rivals Fremantle for a half of football but in the end cannot shy away from suffering a 10th defeat in the past 11 Western Derbies. The Eagles need to build on the competitive periods that have appeared even in a seven-match losing streak to support the progress they have made this season with a win over the bottom-placed Tigers.

Harley Reid during round 20 between Fremantle and West Coast at Optus Stadium, July 24, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Game shapers

Tom Brown continues to give the Tigers reason for optimism in another difficult season as he builds on a solid campaign last year to become a reliable pillar in their defence. The 22-year-old plays with an air of confidence as he passes 50 matches, whether locking down on a dangerous opponent or getting involved in defensive transitions as someone the Tigers can bank on for the coming decade.

Harley Reid played a lone hand at times as he frustrated and challenged the Dockers midfield with 30 disposals and 12 clearances even as the Eagles were again outclassed by their cross-town rivals. The 21-year-old is living up to all of his promise in his third season as he takes command of the Eagles' onball brigade and averages career-highs for 24.1 disposals and 6.6 clearances a game.

Early tip: West Coast by seven points

Gold Coast v Melbourne, People First Stadium

Sunday, August 2, 3.15pm AEST

Last time: Melbourne 16.13 (109) d Gold Coast 14.5 (89), R4 2026

What it means

Gold Coast (7-12) was unable to seal the deal even after putting itself in a winning position against Carlton as it suffered a ninth straight loss and gave up more than 100 points for the seventh time in that stretch. The Suns still have the slightest glimmer of hope to snatch a wildcard spot although that would mean a dramatic form reversal and flawless run against the Demons, Giants, Lions and Saints.

Melbourne (12-7) missed an opportunity to put significant distance between itself and a dangerous top-six challenger as it slipped up against Geelong and suffered a first loss this season at the MCG. The Demons still have their finals destiny in their own hands but that now seems unlikely to include a double chance with the Suns, Dockers, Power and Bulldogs to come.

Max Gawn and Kysaiah Pickett walk off the ground after Melbourne's loss to Geelong at the MCG in round 20, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Game shapers

Christian Petracca started his debut campaign with the Suns in scintillating touch as he booted seven goals in his first two matches before injury struck and forced him to miss a clash with his former side. The 30-year-old has remained a solid contributor even as the wheels have fallen off the Suns' season and will have a point to prove as he comes up against the Demons for the first time.

Jack Steele has been one of the recruits of the year with his claims only rising when considering the price the Demons paid in draft capital as they reshaped their midfield. The 30-year-old has put a difficult last season at the Saints behind him with a return to form as he has averaged 24.2 disposals, 5.2 clearances and 6.1 tackles a game to add balance to the Demons' engine room.

Early tip: Melbourne by nine points

Essendon v Adelaide, Marvel Stadium

Sunday, August 2, 4.40pm AEST

Last time: Adelaide 25.11 (161) d Essendon 15.10 (100), R2 2025

What it means

Essendon (2-17) could not back up its shock victory over Greater Western Sydney as it was quickly dismantled by Hawthorn and suffered its seventh loss by 10 goals or more this season. The Bombers’ heavy defeat reduced the percentage buffer they hold over the bottom-placed Tigers although they will need to improve to avoid the wooden spoon with the Crows, Cats and Swans up next.

Adelaide (12-7) appeared to wilt under the pressure of expectation as a run of red-hot form put it back in top-four calculations before it was torn apart by Collingwood and gave up more than 100 points for the first time in 12 matches. The Crows now have to navigate back-to-back games against the Bombers and Tigers before the next chance to test their premiership credentials against the Dockers.

Josh Worrell leaves the field after Adelaide's loss to Collingwood in round 20, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Game shapers

Dyson Sharp has been one of the Bombers' most promising performers even as he takes on responsibility beyond his years while his side is stuck in the bottom two during his debut campaign. The 19-year-old earned a Rising Star nomination in the win over the Giants and backed it up with another glimpse into an exciting future with 21 disposals and eight tackles against the Hawks.

Sam Berry was a shining light on a dark night for the Crows as the midfielder continued his breakout season even while his side slumped to a costly defeat to the Pies. The 24-year-old gathered a career-high 30 disposals while he is making the most of spending more time in the engine room with a career-high average of 5.7 clearances and leads the competition for 7.6 tackles a game.

Early tip: Adelaide by 47 points