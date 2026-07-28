Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera celebrates a goal during the match between North Melbourne and St Kilda at Marvel Stadium in round 20, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

ST KILDA star Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera (DEF/MID, $1,161,000) reminded everyone exactly why he's a must-have, delivering an outrageous performance against North Melbourne.

He racked up a staggering 46 disposals, five marks, three tackles and four goals to post a season-high 182. Scores like that are why coaches simply can't afford to go without him. He now carries a BE of 111 ahead of a clash with the Swans before a dream Fantasy run against the Blues, Tigers and Suns during the finals.

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Jarman Impey (DEF, $850,000) continued his purple patch, rewarding the coaches who jumped on the last two weeks with a massive 147. He sliced through the Bombers with 37 disposals, 10 marks and a goal, dropping his BE to just 44 ahead of a favourable match-up against the Roos.

Darcy Cameron (RUC, $869,000) is making those who traded him out (looking at you, Warnie) watch on in frustration. The Magpies big man has now produced three straight tons, capped by a brilliant 137 last round. With a BE of only 50 and the softest ruck match-up in the competition against Geelong next, he'll be firmly in the Pig of the Week conversation again.

Errol Gulden (MID, $965,000) is shaping as one of the most popular trade targets after pumping out 137, while Zac Bailey (MID/FWD, $932,000) feasted against Port Adelaide with a classy 133 to continue his impressive form.

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MOST TRADED IN

Errol Gulden (MID, $965,000)

Izak Rankine (FWD/MID, $890,000)

Dayne Zorko (DEF, $882,000)

Jarman Impey (DEF, $850,000)

Wayne Milera (DEF, $926,000)

MOST TRADED OUT

Nic Newman (DEF, $839,000)

Rowan Marshall (FWD/RUC, $916,000)

Joel Fitzgerald (MID, $550,000)

Oliver Francou (MID, $484,000)

Christian Petracca (FWD/MID, $730,000)

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TOP FIVE PRICE RISES

Marcus Herbert (MID, $587,000) +83,000

Jarman Impey (DEF, $850,000) +$63,000

Noah Mraz (DEF, $463,000) +$63,000

Oliver Francou (MID, $484,000) +$62,000

Oliver Greeves (MID, $366,000) +$62,000

TOP FIVE PRICE FALLS

Will Setterfield (MID, $813,000) -$76,000

Nic Newman (DEF, $839,000) -$74,000

Jordan Ridley (DEF, $566,000) -$64,000

Jake Waterman (FWD, $680,000) - $55,000

Hayden McLean (FWD, $462,000) -$49,000

Jake Waterman celebrates a goal during the match between West Coast and Brisbane at Optus Stadium in round 19, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

LOWEST BREAKEVENS

Jay Polkinghorne (FWD, $318,000) -9

Oliver Greeves (MID, $366,000) -6

Marcus Herbert (MID, $587,000) -6

Noah Mraz (DEF, $463,000) 10

Jaxon Artemis (DEF, $256,000) 10

HIGHEST BREAKEVENS

Nic Newman (DEF, $839,000) 154

Will Setterfield (MID, $813,000) 151

Harry Sheezel (MID/FWD, $1,233,000) 151

Isaac Heeney (MID, $986M) 145

Jordan Dawson (MID, $1,087,000) 143

Nic Newman after injuring his leg during the match between Carlton and Gold Coast at Marvel Stadium in round 20, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

STOCKS UP

Errol Gulden (MID, $965,000)

That was all we really need to see in order to get the green light to bring in the 24-year-old star. He had a season-high 137 from 41 disposals and five marks which sets him up for a big finish to the year. The Swans have a favourable finish to the season with games against the Saints, Power, Bombers and Roos.

Izak Rankine (FWD/MID, $890,000)

The Crows star continued his hot form with 103 against the Pies which leaves him with a three-game average of 111 and that is sure to be turned up a notch in the run home with a mouthwatering two-week fixture on the horizon with lay-ups against the Bombers and Tigers. A friendly reminder that the electric midfielder racked up 162 on the Tigers in round nine.

Wayne Milera (DEF, $926,000)

Another poised to take full advantage of matching up with the Bombers and Tigers in the next two games. Wayne has been in great form averaging 109 in his last three and it's hard to see him slowing down in these match-ups where he is set up to hit a couple of ceiling scores. He has a BE of just 81 to reinforce his value.

Wayne Milera in action during the match between Sydney and Adelaide at the SCG in round 19, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

Jarman Impey (DEF, $850,000)

Yes, we have missed the gifts that are the Tigers and Bombers where he is fresh off scores of 137 and 147 in his last two, but the Hawks' fixture remains favourable with games against the Roos, Lions, Pies and Eagles with only the Lions considered difficult opponents. He has a BE of 44 and although the best match-ups are behind him, his confidence is up and the role is there.

Hugh McCluggage (MID, $666,000)

It hasn't been pretty for the Lions star this year, and his price fall of $406k reinforces that. However, his game of the weekend suggests he may be a bargain if his form has turned after collecting 29 disposals, six marks, five tackles and a goal for 115 which is his highest for the year. He has a BE of 65 with some nice match-ups including the Pies and Suns in the last two weeks. High risk, high reward for that price.

STOCKS DOWN

Nic Newman (DEF, $839,000)

The Blues veteran has been more than serviceable with four hundreds in his last seven games leading into this week with a low score of 84 in that time. Unfortunately due to the injury occurring early in his milestone game on just five points, he will drop a total of $74k.

Christian Petracca (FWD/MID, $730,000)

The Suns recruit is heading into a revenge game, but that isn't enough to deter coaches from trading him out. In fact, they are taking a leaf out of Leo Lombard's book and saying 'goodbye'. He has now dropped $218k on the season and is on an eight-game streak of not recording triple figures. It will be interesting to see how he approaches the Dees match-up.

Rowan Marshall (RUC/FWD, $916,000)

The late withdrawal of the in-form big man has left a sour taste in the mouth, especially for coaches who didn't have cover in the ruck department. It was a risky hold in some regards with TDK coming back but no one saw a late withdrawal five minutes before the game starting. He has made plenty of cash the last couple of weeks and can be moved on given his is back to sharing ruck duties.

Sam Durham (FWD/MID, $773,000)

The 25-year-old has cooled right off, now going four games in a row without a triple-figure return. Points are pretty hard to come by at Bomberland and the midfielder is feeling the pinch with a top score of just 79 in that time. He now has a BE of 103 and has some tough games on the horizon with the Crows, Cats and Swans in the next three.

Sam Durham in action during Essendon's clash against Hawthorn in round 20, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

Joel Fitzgerald (MID, $550,000)

Pig blood is back to sitting under 60 per cent TOG so he can't do much scoring or cash generating from the pine. The only time he has reached 70 per cent TOG this year he scored 106, but it's hard to see him retuning to there without an in-game injury occurring to a teammate. His BE is only 46, but he can be used as a downgrade option given the weekly handbrake after increasing $320k since making his debut.

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