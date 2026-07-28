After years dealing with injuries, Will Day says he's now in the best condition of his career

Will Day during round 20 between Hawthorn and Essendon at the MCG, July 25, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

THE NARRATIVE bothered Will Day and still does. Injury prone isn’t how he wants to be known, but after three frustrating years since he won the 2023 Peter Crimmins Medal, the star midfielder is changing the script at the right time of the season.

Day knows he isn’t completely out of the woods yet, but after playing seven of the past eight games since returning from the shoulder reconstruction he underwent in January, he is making a meaningful impact for Hawthorn at the business end of 2026.

The 25-year-old was limited to just six games last year due to a bone stress reaction in the same foot twice – the first at the end of March, the second at the start of August – following the initial injury in the navicular bone of his right foot at the start of 2024 and a complex collarbone injury at the end of that season.

Since announcing himself as a star across a breakout season in 2023 and a future Brownlow Medal contender, Day has played 29 of a possible 70 games. Blake Hardwick and Jai Newcombe haven’t missed a game in that time.

Moonboots, slings and medical appointments have taken up far more bandwidth than anyone else has faced at the Kennedy Community Centre. But after dealing with the cards he has been dealt, Day no longer fears breaking down.

"I was [worried about my long-term durability]… key word 'was'," Day told AFL.com.au after collecting 21 disposals and kicking two goals in Saturday's 93-point demolition of Essendon at the MCG.

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"But now I've got the most confidence in my body I’ve probably ever had in my career, and that's off the back of some really strong rehab. We've got a clear plan now.

"But yeah, when the foot kept recurring and then the shoulder, your mindset goes to pretty dark places straight away. The injury prone narrative, which was something that was obviously doing the rounds on social media, and it's hard to miss that.

"I'm probably still a little bit insecure about that, but trying to just prove to myself rather than prove to others [that my body can stand up long-term] it's been a big step in the right direction."

Day had only just returned to full contact training in January – and had only just reminded the club of his ferocity with a signature tackle on new head of development Daniel Giansiracusa days earlier – when he dislocated his shoulder at the Kennedy Community Centre.

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But beneath the pain and frustration of another long-term injury was a silver lining: the opportunity to provide his foot with even more time to fully heal.

"It was pretty shattering for the first few weeks, but I found silver linings in getting my foot right, which has been the main concern all along. So I was probably able to shift to a positive mindset quicker than all my other injuries, and it's probably good for my mindset going forward," Day said.

"I think coming back this pre-season, the foot was in a good space, but when I went down with the shoulder I could run the whole way through, so we had this four-month period where we could go really slow, keep doing some really specific drills for the foot, build up my fitness. The foot is definitely in a better place than it would have been if I didn't do the shoulder."

It has taken a team behind the team to help Day return. It always does. High performance boss Peter Burge, veteran physiotherapist Andrew Lambart and rehab coordinator Jack Price mapped it all out physically. But after so much mental unrest, sports psychologist Ed Barlow and head of wellbeing Jenni Screen – two former professional athletes – have helped Day navigate the journey emotionally.

Will Day after round 20 between Hawthorn and Essendon at the MCG, July 25, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

"Ed had been great, especially having played football before as well; he just gets it and he's someone who's our psych, but he's also a mate of all the boys, so very comfortable to talk to,” Day said. “He did a lot for me, so did Jenni Screen. She has been huge, too. There was a lot that along the way at the club, just having good people around the club really helped."

When Day was drafted at pick No. 13 in the 2019 National Draft, Hawthorn’s list was still stacked with three-peat greats including Shaun Burgoyne, Isaac Smith, Luke Breust, Liam Shiels and Paul Puopolo. Jarryd Roughead had just retired. Now only Jack Gunston remains. The Hawks have played in five finals since then – three last year, two in 2024 – but Day is yet to feature once in the month that matters most.

Despite his status at the club, Day didn’t feel really part of those wins. He was quick to leave the rooms, retreat to his car and his own thoughts. He won’t start counting his chickens just yet, but Hawthorn looks destined to play a minimum of two finals this year. And with a fit and firing Day, progressing past a preliminary final for the first time since 2015 should now firmly be the aim.

"[Playing finals] is a dream that hasn't come true yet, and it's something that I don't want to look too far forward because we've got a block of games to go and you've just got to trust the process. But it's definitely something that I'm very excited by," he said.

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"It's been tough [missing out on playing in September]. I think there was a period where I probably got numb to it, and I probably felt a little bit isolated.

"After some of those finals wins, you’re stoked for the boys, but you come in the rooms and you feel like you're sort of off to the side, which the boys did a great job of making me feel involved. I was doing my part coaching as well, but it's definitely not the same, so I think I've got a bit numb to it. Looking at finals this year, I'm pretty excited, but obviously we got some work to do beforehand."

Day has been carefully managed across the past two months. He could have played in round 19 but didn’t due to a minor corked calf. He has gradually increased his game time from 62% time in his return game to 67%, 67%, 70%, 74%, 73% and then 72% on the weekend. The plan is for him to be over 80% by the finals.

"I guess it's something that we're building slowly. We don't want to just one week to go all guns blazing. So in a game like today, we obviously got the result we wanted, so you still just want to be smart," he explained.

"But I think over these next few weeks we'll start to lift that a little bit and get to what I want to be playing in finals, because obviously I don't want to be managed in finals. So trying to find the best ways, even positionally as well, whether that's a little bit forward."

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Adversity has taught Day perspective. He has never had more fun playing football than he has in 2026. At a time when plenty around the competition are counting down the days for the season to end, Day is counting every game.

"I was never a big gratitude person," he said. "Like looking back, I was probably someone who took things for granted a lot and coming back just having gratitude in all the little things, so whether it's out on the field, like it's not the goals and the celebrations, it's more the big spoil over the boundary and you get around your team-mate.

"I think you just look for all the little things that when you're not playing, you forget about and coming back. Like, I've just got so much respect for all my teammates and love seeing them do the little things for the team.

"It's the most fun. I've had these last seven games and it's nice getting a few wins, but even the losses, I've probably haven't taken them as seriously as I would have previously; I’ve obviously learned from them, but just to be out there, I've been very grateful."

The last two months have started the narrative shift for Day, but the next two could prove career defining for someone who looks designed for the September stage.