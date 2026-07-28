A unique leg injury could see Brayden Maynard out till finals, while illness has Jordan De Goey in doubt

Brayden Maynard during round 20 between Adelaide and Collingwood at Adelaide Oval, July 23, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

COLLINGWOOD vice-captain Brayden Maynard requires surgery and could miss the rest of the home and away season, while star midfielder Jordan De Goey is in doubt for Thursday night's clash against Geelong.

Maynard will undergo a procedure on his knee and hamstring on Tuesday after exiting last Thursday night's come-from-behind win over Adelaide early.

Scans cleared the defender of structural damage, but now the club has opted to send Maynard in for surgery ahead of the finals.

"'Bruzzy' won't play. He is having a minor procedure in the next day or so," coach Craig McRae said on Tuesday

"He will miss three or four weeks, that's the reality of the injury; it is a unique one that the medical staff haven't seen too many of. It is sort of a cross between a hamstring and a knee surgery. I'm starting to go into areas I don't know.

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"We are hoping to (get him back for finals), that's the plan post-procedure. If he doesn't have this procedure, it's probably three or four weeks (recovery anyway). We are going down this route."

De Goey missed training on Tuesday and, along with Darcy Cameron, is battling illness this week ahead of the game against the Cats.

"De Goey is actually sick. He has a viral thing. He will be named and we hope he plays," McRae said.

"Darcy has been managing his body for a couple of weeks now. The five-day break, the travel, he has been up against it a bit. Did what he needed to today."

Lachie Schultz is pushing to return from a syndesmosis injury ahead of schedule after missing the past fortnight.

Lachie Schultz and Darcy Cameron during round one between Collingwood and Sydney at the MCG, March 15, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

McRae put his hand up to coach South Australia's Origin team in 2027 after the AFL confirmed on Monday that the state will be involved in representative football next February.

The three-time premiership player with Brisbane represented South Australia in 1999 when he also was picked to play International Rules for Australia.

"I'd be honoured if that was the case.

"I'm a proud South Australian; I spent some time with my mum when I stayed over in Adelaide over the weekend. I would be honoured.

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"Growing up watching South Australia play as a young lad at Footy Park on the silver seats and Kernahan kicking ten goals, all those memories are really vivid for me.

"It was something I aspired to do as a player and if I was asked to do it (as a coach) I would jump at it."

South Australia will play Western Australia at Optus Stadium next year, before hosting Victoria at Adelaide Oval in 2028.

Crows coach Matthew Nicks is another South Australian who will come under consideration, while Port Adelaide assistant Stuart Dew, Collingwood senior assistant Hayden Skipworth and Western Bulldogs midfield coach Brendon Lade could all be on the panel.