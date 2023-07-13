Draft prospect Jed Walter may be a key forward who can kick big bags, but it's his defensive workrate that has caught the eye of recruiters

Jed Walter celebrates a goal during the AFL Academy boys match on May 13, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

JED WALTER is the draft's "mind-blowing" talent rocketing up recruiters' boards.

The 195cm key forward enjoyed a stellar national under-18s carnival, demonstrating his unique athletic attributes and kicking 11 goals from four games to help spearhead the Allies to their first ever title.

Tied to Gold Coast's Academy, with the Suns expected to be forced to match a top-five bid to secure Walter's services, he will likely head to Heritage Bank Stadium alongside fellow Academy young guns Ethan Read and Jake Rogers next season.

Walter's aerial dominance saw him kick 3.5 from 17 disposals and nine marks against South Australia, 3.2 from 18 disposals and eight marks against Western Australia, and 3.0 from 15 disposals and five marks against Vic Metro.

He finished his carnival with another two goals from 11 disposals and six marks against Vic Country last Sunday, but it was his ability to chase and tackle defensively that most impressed onlooking club scouts.

Speaking on AFL.com.au's trade and draft show Gettable this week, Walter's manager John Meesen from Kapital Sports Group praised the immense defensive workrate of the youngster's game.

"I'm biased, but I think he's pretty special," Meesen told Gettable.

"He's got unbelievable competitiveness. His physique and his power at such a young age is mind-blowing, really. He rarely loses a one-on-one, he brings the ball to ground, but then his work rate and determination to impact at ground level is quite scary for some of those smaller guys trying to pick up the ground ball.

"He really gets after them. He tackles and he's quite aggressive in the way he plays. As a prospect, he's pretty special because he's got that really unique mix of raw athletic attributes but also that real competitiveness and desire."

Oscar Ryan is tackled by Jed Walter during a boys' National Championships match between Vic Country and the Allies on July 9, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Walter's draft standing continues to grow – and his stocks could increase further should he play VFL for Gold Coast in the second half of the campaign – with many clubs now rating him alongside Vic Country star Harley Reid as one of the pool's best prospects.

"I think he's up the pointy end somewhere," Meesen said.

"There's still plenty of footy to be played this year, so the ladder positions and who has the picks can still change. But we're pretty confident he's in that top-five mix. Where exactly, we're not too sure."

Gold Coast will also have access to athletic 202cm ruckman Read and powerful 171cm midfielder Rogers as part of its Academy system, with both also managed by Kapital Sports Group.

Read averaged 22 disposals throughout the national carnival, demonstrating his mobile nature as a ruckman, while he also took a number of towering intercept marks when pushed into a defensive role and is rated by clubs as a potential top-six pick.

Rogers finished the campaign with a flourish, winning 25 disposals and seven clearances against Vic Metro and then 22 disposals and five clearances against Vic Country, with clubs rating him as a possible top-12 selection.

"They've been super as well," Meesen said.

"With big Ethan Read, he's getting better and better with every game. He's an athletic specimen. He's 202cm, but he runs a sub-six-minute 2km time trial. He really covers the ground well, but what he's added to his game this year is his contested marking and his ability to link up around the ground and kick the footy. He doesn't just bomb it when he's under pressure, he actually lowers the eyes and hits targets and gets handball receives. He's a bit of a unicorn in that way.

"I was talking to a club yesterday (about Rogers) and they think he might be the cleanest player they've ever seen come through. He just does not fumble. He's quick, he's tough, he brings others into the game. He's pretty special as well."