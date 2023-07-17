The Match Review Officer's findings are in for Sunday's games in round 18

Dustin Martin during the match between West Coast and Richmond at Optus Stadium in round 18, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

DUSTIN Martin has avoided suspension for his hit on West Coast's Alex Witherden and is clear to play Hawthorn this weekend.

The Richmond superstar has been cited and fined $5000, which can be reduced to $3000 with an early guilty plea, for striking Witherden on Sunday, with the incident graded low impact, body contact and intentional.

Witherden dropped to his knees and a free kick was paid to the Eagles further up the ground. Witherden was able to get to his feet and take the kick and played out the game.

Martin is one of six players fined from Sunday's games, although no suspensions have been handed down.

North Melbourne trio Tarryn Thomas, Tristian Xerri and Luke Davies-Uniacke, Hawthorn's Jai Newcombe and Martin's Tigers teammate Marlion Pickett have all been cited for various offences.