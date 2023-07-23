IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Josh Gabelich join all the dots on football's big issues.
- Was Port-Pies a GF dress rehearsal? It certainly could be
- How Brisbane copes with Ashcroft's knee blow
- Lyon's complaints about Marvel Stadium a 'genius diversion' but there are bigger problems
- Giants stars driving their incredible revival, including an AA-worthy former skipper
