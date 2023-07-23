The match review is in for round 19's Saturday games

Willie Rioli during Port Adelaide's match against Gold Coast in R17, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

WILLIE Rioli is set to miss the Showdown as well as Port Adelaide's pivotal trip to Geelong after copping a two-week ban for his hit on Collingwood's Nathan Murphy.

Rioli was cited following Port Adelaide's narrow loss to the Magpies on Saturday night, with the Match Review Officer grading his strike of Murphy as intentional, high contact and medium impact.

Coming off two consecutive defeats, the Power will face Adelaide next weekend before a daunting away game against the Cats in Geelong.

Learn More 00:51

Speaking before the finding was handed down, Port Adelaide coach Ken Hinkley said he did not believe Rioli's actions warranted suspension.

"Nothing in it, surely. I looked at it," Hinkley said after the game. "I always say (Match Review) will take care of it and if it needs to be looked at they will.

"But ... I've seen a lot worse."

Port Adelaide great Kane Cornes told AFL.com.au's The Round So Far on Saturday night that he would expect the Power to challenge the ban if Rioli was cited. The club is set to confirm on Monday if they have accepted or will challenge at the Tribunal.

Rioli was subjected to what the Magpies labelled "abhorrent and disgusting" racist remarks on social media after the game, with both clubs condemning the comments and the AFL launching an investigation through its Integrity Unit.

Port Adelaide's Kane Farrell has also been fined from the top-of-the-table clash for pushing Pies forward Bobby Hill over the fence after a contest.

Learn More 00:30

With both players running at pace towards the boundary line in slippery conditions, Farrell's shove on Hill inside the field of play saw the Magpie hurtle towards the fence, with his momentum seeing him end up in the front row of the stand.

Farrell was cited for misconduct and fined $1500, which can be reduced to $1000 with an early plea.

West Coast's Samo Petrevski-Seton has also been banned, copping two weeks for a dump tackle on Carlton's Alex Cincotta on Saturday afternoon.

The incident was classified as careless, high contact and high impact by the MRO.

Learn More 00:38

Remarkably, it's the second time in less than three months that Petrevski-Seton has been banned for rough conduct on Cincotta. The Eagle copped a week for a similar dump tackle on the Blues defender back in round seven.

Petrevski-Seton will miss West Coast's games against North Melbourne and Essendon.

Hawthorn ruckman Ned Reeves has also copped a week for a dump tackle on Richmond's Ivan Soldo at the MCG.

The incident was graded careless, medium impact and high contact, meaning Reeves will miss the Hawks' game against St Kilda next week.

Geelong forward Tyson Stengle can accept a fine for striking Brisbane's Dayne Zorko.