Adelaide could call up Mark Keane for its huge Showdown against Port Adelaide

Mark Keane during an Adelaide training session in February, 2023. Picture: AFC

IRISHMAN Mark Keane is in line to play his first AFL game in more than two years, as Adelaide searches for coverage down back ahead of Saturday night's Showdown against Port Adelaide.

The 23-year-old played five games for Collingwood across three years at the AIA Centre but hasn't played since round nine, 2021, after opting not to return for the final year of his contract last year.

With key defender Nick Murray rupturing his anterior cruciate ligament against Melbourne on Sunday to join backman Tom Doedee on the sidelines with the same long-term injury, Keane now appears set to be the man to replace Murray.

The Crows have spent time this week considering untried intercept defender James Borlase, who joined the club via the Next Generation Academy in 2020, along with a reshuffle of backmen like they have done at times across the season, where Mitch Hinge has been required to play taller alongside Jordon Butts and Josh Worrell.

Adelaide signed Keane during the pre-season supplemental selection period (SSP) after former pick No.6 Fischer McAsey made the shock decision to walk away from his AFL career in January.

The County Cork product arrived in February, not long after former Collingwood teammate Tyler Brown earned a lifeline via the SSP, played catch up early in the year, but has built form at SANFL level across his first winter in South Australia.

Learn More 31:36

The 194cm backman has played 13 games for Adelaide's reserves in 2023, producing a timely performance in last Sunday's big win over Woodville-West Torrens at Kia Oval.

Three-time Malcolm Blight medallist Rory Laird is expected to be available to face the Power after missing the trip to Victoria last week due to a shoulder injury.

Laird trained in the non-contract fluoro hat at Adelaide Oval on Wednesday morning and will provide a major boost against a Port Adelaide midfield containing two Brownlow Medal contenders in Zak Butters and Connor Rozee.

Rory Laird is tackled by Callum Brown during Adelaide's clash against Greater Western Sydney in round 18, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Matthew Nicks has been reluctant to play Matt Crouch in the same side as Laird and it remains to be seen if there is room for both of them this weekend, despite the 2017 All-Australian midfielder proving he can still play at the level on Sunday, finishing with 22 disposals, nine tackles and seven clearances in just his second appearance of 2023.

Adelaide will be without Izak Rankine for at least the next three weeks after the high-profile recruit strained his hamstring late in the four-point loss to the Demons, but Ned McHenry and Patrick Parnell will both be available after missing due to illness last weekend.

After winning four games on the trot early in the season and reaching their mid-season bye 7-6, the Crows have dropped four of their past five games to leave them a game and a half outside the top eight in 13th spot, adding a must-win element to the Showdown for Adelaide.