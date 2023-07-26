Top draft prospect Ryley Sanders joins Cal and Riley for this week's episode of Gettable

Riley Beveridge (left) and Cal Twomey with draft prospect Ryley Sanders. Picture: AFL Photos

ALLIES gun and 2023 Larke Medal winner Ryley Sanders joins Gettable this week.

Sanders, the star Tasmanian midfielder who was recently named captain of the under-18s All-Australian team, chats through his big season and spearheading the Allies to their first ever national championships title.

He also talks through his Tasmanian upbringing, his budding friendships with a couple of emerging AFL stars, and the links to North Melbourne as part of its Next Generation Academy program.

Co-hosts Cal Twomey and Riley Beveridge also discuss the 10 best bargain buys ahead of this season's Trade Period, give a huge update on a star free agent, and bring out the gong as part of the Gettable Or Not Gettable segment.

31:36

