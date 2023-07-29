Massimo D'Ambrosio in action during Essendon's clash against West Coast in round 11, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

WHO WILL be this Trade Period's best bargain buys?

On this week's episode of AFL.com.au's trade and draft show Gettable, co-hosts Cal Twomey and Riley Beveridge discuss the 10 names who are being discussed as under-the-radar options among clubs.

Twomey put forward Essendon's former mid-season rookie recruit Massimo D'Ambrosio as a name to watch, with clubs circling the skilful Bombers defender as he nears the end of his deal.

"I think there will be a market for him," Twomey said.

"We haven't seen him a whole heap this year, but when we have we've seen his run and dash and carry with the footy. He had a lot of interest at the mid-season draft and he remains out of contract and in limbo at the Bombers.

"If I'm North Melbourne, I'm probably asking the question for some run off half-back. He reminds me a little bit of the Adam Saad player at Gold Coast, with that ability to run and carry and use his speed."

Beveridge listed Sydney's ruck-forward Hayden McLean, who has become a mainstay at the club this season but remains uncontracted after playing in last year's unsuccessful Grand Final side.

"He had some interest from St Kilda when he was last out of contract," Beveridge said.

"He opted to stay at Sydney on a two-year deal and he's played. He's played 25 games in those two years, he was in the Grand Final side last year. The Swans wouldn't want to lose him, but could a side get him out?"

