IN-FORM Greater Western Sydney continues its finals push when it makes the trip to Ballarat to take on the Western Bulldogs on Saturday.
The Giants are one of the form teams in the competition, winning six straight games to improve their record to 10-8 and start round 20 in the top eight.
BULLDOGS v GIANTS Follow it LIVE
>> Get all your LIVE scores and stats on the go with the AFL Live Official App
They take on a Bulldogs side which is also 10-8, with the winners to take a big step towards securing a top-eight finish.
The Giants have made just one change, bringing back key defender Lachlan Keeffe, while Rory Lobb is back for the Dogs after a stint in the VFL, and Jason Johannisen has overcome a hamstring injury to regain his place.
Western Bulldogs v Greater Western Sydney at Mars Stadium, 1.45pm AEST
NO LATE CHANGES
SUBSTITUTES
Western Bulldogs: Rhylee West
Greater Western Sydney: Nick Haynes
Geelong (9-1-8) will be out to consolidate its top-eight place when it hosts struggling Fremantle (7-11) at GMHBA Stadium.
CATS v DOCKERS Follow it LIVE
While the Cats remain on track for a finals spot, the Dockers have lost six of their past seven games.
Gary Rohan returns for the Cats after being a late withdrawal last week, with the Dockers adding James Aish in place of Matt Johnson.
Geelong v Fremantle at GMHBA Stadium, 1.45pm AEST
NO LATE CHANGES
SUBSTITUTES
Geelong: Mark O’Connor
Fremantle: Ethan Stanley
Gold Coast's finals hopes are hanging by a thread ahead of hosting Brisbane in the QClash.
SUNS v LIONS Follow it LIVE
The Suns (8-10) must correct a miserable recent record against the Lions (13-5), with Brisbane winning the past nine meetings between the teams.
Kai Lohmann is into the 22 for the Lions to replace the injured Will Ashcroft, with the Suns naming Sean Lemmens and Malcolm Rosas jnr.
Saturday night will be huge for four clubs as Essendon hosts Sydney and Adelaide takes on Port Adelaide in the Showdown.
BOMBERS v SWANS Follow it LIVE
The Bombers (9-9) and Swans (8-1-9) are pushing to finish in the top eight, and this is a monster clash at Marvel Stadium.
Jake Stringer and Jordan Ridley are huge blows for the Dons, while the Swans are unchanged for the match.
The Power (14-4) have lost back-to-back matches ahead of the Showdown, with the Crows (8-10) still chasing a top-eight finish.
CROWS v POWER Follow it LIVE
Darcy Byrne-Jones is back from concussion and young ruckman Dante Visentini is in for Scott Lycett. Rory Laird and Max Michalanney return for the Crows.