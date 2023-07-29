Follow all the action from Saturday's round 20 games

Follow it LIVE: Western Bulldogs v Greater Western Sydney from 1.45pm AEST

IN-FORM Greater Western Sydney continues its finals push when it makes the trip to Ballarat to take on the Western Bulldogs on Saturday.

The Giants are one of the form teams in the competition, winning six straight games to improve their record to 10-8 and start round 20 in the top eight.

They take on a Bulldogs side which is also 10-8, with the winners to take a big step towards securing a top-eight finish.

The Giants have made just one change, bringing back key defender Lachlan Keeffe, while Rory Lobb is back for the Dogs after a stint in the VFL, and Jason Johannisen has overcome a hamstring injury to regain his place.

Western Bulldogs v Greater Western Sydney at Mars Stadium, 1.45pm AEST

NO LATE CHANGES

SUBSTITUTES

Western Bulldogs: Rhylee West

Greater Western Sydney: Nick Haynes

Geelong (9-1-8) will be out to consolidate its top-eight place when it hosts struggling Fremantle (7-11) at GMHBA Stadium.

While the Cats remain on track for a finals spot, the Dockers have lost six of their past seven games.

Gary Rohan returns for the Cats after being a late withdrawal last week, with the Dockers adding James Aish in place of Matt Johnson.

Geelong v Fremantle at GMHBA Stadium, 1.45pm AEST

NO LATE CHANGES

SUBSTITUTES

Geelong: Mark O’Connor

Fremantle: Ethan Stanley

Gold Coast's finals hopes are hanging by a thread ahead of hosting Brisbane in the QClash.

The Suns (8-10) must correct a miserable recent record against the Lions (13-5), with Brisbane winning the past nine meetings between the teams.

Kai Lohmann is into the 22 for the Lions to replace the injured Will Ashcroft, with the Suns naming Sean Lemmens and Malcolm Rosas jnr.

Saturday night will be huge for four clubs as Essendon hosts Sydney and Adelaide takes on Port Adelaide in the Showdown.

The Bombers (9-9) and Swans (8-1-9) are pushing to finish in the top eight, and this is a monster clash at Marvel Stadium.

Jake Stringer and Jordan Ridley are huge blows for the Dons, while the Swans are unchanged for the match.

The Power (14-4) have lost back-to-back matches ahead of the Showdown, with the Crows (8-10) still chasing a top-eight finish.

Darcy Byrne-Jones is back from concussion and young ruckman Dante Visentini is in for Scott Lycett. Rory Laird and Max Michalanney return for the Crows.