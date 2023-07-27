CARLTON has called in the big guns for its blockbuster against Collingwood, naming skipper Patrick Cripps among six changes to face the Magpies on Friday night.
In other round 20 team news, Port Adelaide has rested veterans Travis Boak (who will be the sub) and Scott Lycett for Saturday night's Showdown against Adelaide, while Jake Stringer is out with a foot injury as Essendon hosts Sydney.
Brodie Grundy is a chance of returning for Melbourne, named in its extended squad for Sunday's match against Richmond.
But the big news comes from the Blues, with Cripps returning after missing last week's win over West Coast with a corked quad, while Adam Cerra (hamstring), Jack Martin (calf), Marc Pittonet (knee) and Matt Owies (calf) are also back.
The Magpies have just one change, with small forward Bobby Hill to miss through illness.
Boak has been named in Port's emergencies, while Darcy Byrne-Jones is back from concussion and young ruckman Dante Visentini has been given another opportunity.
Rory Laird (shoulder) is back for the Crows in the must-win match, while star first-year player Max Michalanney returns after being rested for a week and Irishman Mark Keane will play his first game in more than two years.
Stringer is a huge absence for the Bombers who are trying to arrest a two-match losing streak, already missing key defender Jordan Ridley with a quad problem.
Brisbane has brought in Kai Lohmann for Saturday's QClash against Gold Coast.
The young forward will replace Will Ashcroft, who suffered a season-ending knee injury last week.
The Suns have made two changes following their disappointing loss to Greater Western Sydney, recalling Malcolm Rosas jnr and Sean Lemmens at either end of the ground.
The Giants have made just one change as they seek a seventh straight win, bringing back key defender Lachlan Keeffe to face the Western Bulldogs in Ballarat.
Rory Lobb is back for the Dogs after a stint in the VFL, while Jason Johannisen has overcome a hamstring injury to regain his place.
Geelong has named Gary Rohan to face Fremantle after he was a late withdrawal against Brisbane last week.
In Sunday's games, Melbourne has dropped struggling full-forward Ben Brown, naming Grundy on an extended bench that also includes Harrison Petty.
The Demons are facing an unchanged Richmond.
Hawthorn has omitted young defender Denver Grainger-Barras for its match against St Kilda, while naming Lloyd Meek as the ruck replacement for suspended Ned Reeves.
Dougal Howard (fractured wrist) is missing for the Saints, although they have regained Zaine Cordy from concussion.
In the battle at the bottom in Perth, West Coast has named Elliot Yeo (hip) in its 26-man squad to face North Melbourne, with the veteran midfielder a chance of playing his first game since round 15.
The Kangaroos welcome back Jy Simpkin after he missed last week with concussion.
FRIDAY, JULY 28
Collingwood v Carlton at the MCG, 7.50pm AEST
COLLINGWOOD
In: None
Out: B.Hill (illness)
R19 sub: Oleg Markov
CARLTON
In: P.Cripps, J.Martin, M.Owies, M.Pittonet, A.Cerra, C.Marchbank
Out: L.Cowan (omitted), P.Dow (omitted), J.Honey (omitted), E.Curnow (omitted), S.Walsh (hamstring), J.Silvagni (knee), Le.Young (sub)
R19 sub: Lewis Young
SATURDAY, JULY 29
Geelong v Fremantle at GMHBA Stadium, 1.45pm AEST
GEELONG
In: G.Rohan
Out: O.Mullin (sub), M.O'Connor (sub)
R19 sub: Oisin Mullin
FREMANTLE
In: J.Aish
Out: M.Johnson (managed), E.Stanley (sub)
R19 sub: Ethan Stanley
Western Bulldogs v Greater Western Sydney at Mars Stadium, 1.45pm AEST
WESTERN BULLDOGS
In: J.Johannisen, R.Lobb
Out: O.Baker (omitted), R.West (sub), B.Khamis (omitted)
R19 sub: Bailey Williams
GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY
In: L.Keeffe
Out: N.Haynes (sub), J.Fahey (sub)
R19 sub: Josh Fahey
Gold Coast v Brisbane at Heritage Bank Stadium, 4.35pm AEST
GOLD COAST
In: S.Lemmens, M.Rosas
Out: B.Long (omitted), H.Oea (omitted), J.Farrar (sub)
R19 sub: Jy Farrar
BRISBANE
In: None
Out: W.Ashcroft (knee)
R19 sub: Kai Lohmann
Essendon v Sydney at Marvel Stadium, 7.25pm AEST
ESSENDON
In: J.Menzie
Out: J.Ridley (quad), J.Stringer (foot)
R19 sub: Nick Hind
SYDNEY
In: None
Out: R.Clarke (sub)
R19 sub: Ryan Clarke
Adelaide v Port Adelaide at Adelaide Oval, 7.10pm ACST
ADELAIDE
In: M.Keane, M.Michalanney, R.Laird
Out: B.Cook (omitted), N.Murray (knee), I.Rankine (hamstring), J.Hately (sub)
R19 sub: Jackson Hately
PORT ADELAIDE
In: D.Byrne-Jones, D.Visentini
Out: T.Boak (managed), W.Rioli (suspension), S.Lycett (managed)
R19 sub: Dylan Williams
SUNDAY, JULY 30
Hawthorn v St Kilda at Marvel Stadium, 1.10pm AEST
HAWTHORN
In: L.Meek, F.Greene, C.Mackenzie, J.Blanck, B.Ryan, L.Bramble
Out: K.Amon (injured), D.Grainger-Barras (omitted), N.Reeves (suspension)
R19 sub: Ned Long
ST KILDA
In: R.Byrnes, Z.Cordy, L.Stocker, T.Campbell, T.Highmore
Out: D.Howard (hand), B.Hill (lungs)
R19 sub: Jack Billings
Richmond v Melbourne at the MCG, 3.20pm AEST
RICHMOND
In: N.Cumberland, J.Short, S.Ryan
Out: None
R19 sub: Matthew Coulthard
MELBOURNE
In: J.Harmes, C.Spargo, M.Hibberd, H.Petty, B.Grundy
Out: T.Sparrow (calf), B.Brown (omitted)
R19 sub: Joel Smith
West Coast v North Melbourne at Optus Stadium, 2.40pm AWST
WEST COAST
In: L.Edwards, E.Yeo, J.Rotham, G.Clark, C.Jamieson
Out: L.Shuey (hamstring), S.Petrevski-Seton (suspension)
R19 sub: Xavier O'Neill
NORTH MELBOURNE
In: J.Simpkin, H.Greenwood, K.Turner, R.Hansen Jr
Out: L.Shiels (calf)
R19 sub: Jack Ziebell