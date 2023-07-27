The teams are in for the round 20 Friday night and Saturday games, with the squads in for Sunday

Patrick Cripps, Scott Lycett and Jake Stringer. Pictures: AFL Photos

CARLTON has called in the big guns for its blockbuster against Collingwood, naming skipper Patrick Cripps among six changes to face the Magpies on Friday night.

In other round 20 team news, Port Adelaide has rested veterans Travis Boak (who will be the sub) and Scott Lycett for Saturday night's Showdown against Adelaide, while Jake Stringer is out with a foot injury as Essendon hosts Sydney.

Brodie Grundy is a chance of returning for Melbourne, named in its extended squad for Sunday's match against Richmond.

But the big news comes from the Blues, with Cripps returning after missing last week's win over West Coast with a corked quad, while Adam Cerra (hamstring), Jack Martin (calf), Marc Pittonet (knee) and Matt Owies (calf) are also back.

The Magpies have just one change, with small forward Bobby Hill to miss through illness.

Boak has been named in Port's emergencies, while Darcy Byrne-Jones is back from concussion and young ruckman Dante Visentini has been given another opportunity.

Rory Laird (shoulder) is back for the Crows in the must-win match, while star first-year player Max Michalanney returns after being rested for a week and Irishman Mark Keane will play his first game in more than two years.

Stringer is a huge absence for the Bombers who are trying to arrest a two-match losing streak, already missing key defender Jordan Ridley with a quad problem.

Brisbane has brought in Kai Lohmann for Saturday's QClash against Gold Coast.

The young forward will replace Will Ashcroft, who suffered a season-ending knee injury last week.

The Suns have made two changes following their disappointing loss to Greater Western Sydney, recalling Malcolm Rosas jnr and Sean Lemmens at either end of the ground.

The Giants have made just one change as they seek a seventh straight win, bringing back key defender Lachlan Keeffe to face the Western Bulldogs in Ballarat.

Rory Lobb is back for the Dogs after a stint in the VFL, while Jason Johannisen has overcome a hamstring injury to regain his place.

Geelong has named Gary Rohan to face Fremantle after he was a late withdrawal against Brisbane last week.

In Sunday's games, Melbourne has dropped struggling full-forward Ben Brown, naming Grundy on an extended bench that also includes Harrison Petty.

The Demons are facing an unchanged Richmond.

Hawthorn has omitted young defender Denver Grainger-Barras for its match against St Kilda, while naming Lloyd Meek as the ruck replacement for suspended Ned Reeves.

Dougal Howard (fractured wrist) is missing for the Saints, although they have regained Zaine Cordy from concussion.

In the battle at the bottom in Perth, West Coast has named Elliot Yeo (hip) in its 26-man squad to face North Melbourne, with the veteran midfielder a chance of playing his first game since round 15.

The Kangaroos welcome back Jy Simpkin after he missed last week with concussion.

FRIDAY, JULY 28

Collingwood v Carlton at the MCG, 7.50pm AEST

COLLINGWOOD

In: None

Out: B.Hill (illness)

R19 sub: Oleg Markov

CARLTON

In: P.Cripps, J.Martin, M.Owies, M.Pittonet, A.Cerra, C.Marchbank

Out: L.Cowan (omitted), P.Dow (omitted), J.Honey (omitted), E.Curnow (omitted), S.Walsh (hamstring), J.Silvagni (knee), Le.Young (sub)

R19 sub: Lewis Young

SATURDAY, JULY 29

Geelong v Fremantle at GMHBA Stadium, 1.45pm AEST

GEELONG

In: G.Rohan

Out: O.Mullin (sub), M.O'Connor (sub)

R19 sub: Oisin Mullin

FREMANTLE

In: J.Aish

Out: M.Johnson (managed), E.Stanley (sub)

R19 sub: Ethan Stanley

Western Bulldogs v Greater Western Sydney at Mars Stadium, 1.45pm AEST

WESTERN BULLDOGS

In: J.Johannisen, R.Lobb

Out: O.Baker (omitted), R.West (sub), B.Khamis (omitted)

R19 sub: Bailey Williams

GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY

In: L.Keeffe

Out: N.Haynes (sub), J.Fahey (sub)

R19 sub: Josh Fahey

Gold Coast v Brisbane at Heritage Bank Stadium, 4.35pm AEST

GOLD COAST

In: S.Lemmens, M.Rosas

Out: B.Long (omitted), H.Oea (omitted), J.Farrar (sub)

R19 sub: Jy Farrar

BRISBANE

In: None

Out: W.Ashcroft (knee)

R19 sub: Kai Lohmann

Essendon v Sydney at Marvel Stadium, 7.25pm AEST

ESSENDON

In: J.Menzie

Out: J.Ridley (quad), J.Stringer (foot)

R19 sub: Nick Hind

SYDNEY

In: None

Out: R.Clarke (sub)

R19 sub: Ryan Clarke

Adelaide v Port Adelaide at Adelaide Oval, 7.10pm ACST

ADELAIDE

In: M.Keane, M.Michalanney, R.Laird

Out: B.Cook (omitted), N.Murray (knee), I.Rankine (hamstring), J.Hately (sub)

R19 sub: Jackson Hately

PORT ADELAIDE

In: D.Byrne-Jones, D.Visentini

Out: T.Boak (managed), W.Rioli (suspension), S.Lycett (managed)

R19 sub: Dylan Williams

SUNDAY, JULY 30

Hawthorn v St Kilda at Marvel Stadium, 1.10pm AEST

HAWTHORN

In: L.Meek, F.Greene, C.Mackenzie, J.Blanck, B.Ryan, L.Bramble

Out: K.Amon (injured), D.Grainger-Barras (omitted), N.Reeves (suspension)

R19 sub: Ned Long

ST KILDA

In: R.Byrnes, Z.Cordy, L.Stocker, T.Campbell, T.Highmore

Out: D.Howard (hand), B.Hill (lungs)

R19 sub: Jack Billings

Richmond v Melbourne at the MCG, 3.20pm AEST

RICHMOND

In: N.Cumberland, J.Short, S.Ryan

Out: None

R19 sub: Matthew Coulthard

MELBOURNE

In: J.Harmes, C.Spargo, M.Hibberd, H.Petty, B.Grundy

Out: T.Sparrow (calf), B.Brown (omitted)

R19 sub: Joel Smith

West Coast v North Melbourne at Optus Stadium, 2.40pm AWST

WEST COAST

In: L.Edwards, E.Yeo, J.Rotham, G.Clark, C.Jamieson

Out: L.Shuey (hamstring), S.Petrevski-Seton (suspension)

R19 sub: Xavier O'Neill

NORTH MELBOURNE

In: J.Simpkin, H.Greenwood, K.Turner, R.Hansen Jr

Out: L.Shiels (calf)

R19 sub: Jack Ziebell