Darcy Byrne-Jones will return from concussion, but the Power could be without Scott Lycett

Darcy Byrne-Jones walks off the ground during the R18 match between Port Adelaide and Carlton at Marvel Stadium on July 15, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

PORT Adelaide will regain Darcy Byrne-Jones for Saturday night's Showdown at Adelaide Oval after the All-Australian exited concussion protocols at Alberton on Thursday.

The 27-year-old missed the two-point loss to Collingwood last weekend following the tackle that led to Carlton defender Jordon Boyd receiving a three-game suspension in round 18.

Byrne-Jones trained fully ahead of the clash against the Crows, ticking off the final component to prove his fitness for this weekend.

The Power need to replace Willie Rioli after he was handed a one-game suspension for striking Collingwood defender Nathan Murphy in last Saturday night's loss.

Rioli initially received a two-game ban by the Match Review Officer, but the club had it downgraded to one when it faced the AFL Tribunal on Tuesday night.

Despite earning a John Cahill Medal and All-Australian blazer as a defender, Ken Hinkley has used Byrne-Jones as a forward at times this season with the Victorian expected to play in attack on Saturday night to help fill the void left by Rioli.

Quinton Narkle is another name the match committee has considered this week, given the former Cat has played twice in the absence of Rioli and once more as the sub since being selected in the Mid-Season Rookie Draft at the start of June.

Scott Lycett didn't train on Thursday and is in some doubt to face the Crows, with the veteran ruckman dealing with an ongoing knee injury.

Scott Lycett and Darcy Cameron in the ruck during the R19 match between Port Adelaide and Collingwood at Adelaide Oval on July 22, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

The 30-year-old was a last-minute withdrawal minutes ahead of the round 16 clash against Essendon due to a small cartilage tear in his knee, but Lycett has played the past fortnight.

Charlie Dixon trained fully and is set to play in Showdown 54 after looking banged up at times against the Magpies.

Port Adelaide has been forced to deal with some illness issues, like a lot of clubs, this week with Aliir Aliir and Trent McKenzie two players that have had a light week on the track.

Both key defenders completed the match sim part of training and are expected to face Matthew Nicks' side in a game that has finals implications for both teams.

After starting the season 4-2 and reaching the mid-season bye 7-6, the Crows must win to keep their September hopes alive, while the Power have Brisbane breathing down their necks in the race for a top-two spot after dropping the past two games against Carlton and Collingwood.