Tom Barrass is expected to be sidelined for the remainder of the season

Tom Barrass leaves the field injured during round 18, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

WEST Coast key defender Tom Barrass is expected to be sidelined for the remainder of the season after scans revealed a compressed fracture in his back.

The 27-year-old was sore following a heavy fall in the game against Richmond two weeks ago and was a late withdrawal for the Eagles' round 19 clash against Carlton.

He was on light duties on the training track this week before further investigation revealed the extent of the injury.

Barrass has managed 14 games this year after a hip injury interrupted his season, following on from a career-best year in 2022 which saw him win his first John Worsfold Medal as the Eagles' club champion.

Fellow defender Jeremy McGovern will also miss West Coast's match against North Melbourne this week after showing symptoms of delayed concussion.

Jeremy McGovern during the R18 match between West Coast and Richmond at Optus Stadium on July 16, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

In better news for the Eagles, Elliot Yeo has been named on an extended interchange bench for the clash after missing the last four games with a hip injury, while young midfielder Luke Edwards is a confirmed inclusion for his first game in five weeks.

Defender Josh Rotham, wingman Greg Clark and ruckman Callum Jamieson have been added to the extended bench with Yeo as possibly returning to senior action.