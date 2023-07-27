The Traders talk you through the round 20 teams, captaincy options and more

Rowan Marshall kicks the ball during St Kilda's clash against North Melbourne in round 19, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

ROSS Lyon has given Fantasy coaches something to think about this week.

The St Kilda coach revealed gun ruckman Rowan Marshall was almost a late out for the Saints' win over North Melbourne last week.

FANTASY LATEST Tips, strategy, draft, podcasts, more

Those comments have given Fantasy coaches some headaches this week, with the Saints playing on Sunday and the possibility of a second ruckman featuring also an issue.

So, should coaches hold or move?

Plus, Rory Laird is set to return from injury and Josh Dunkley is well and truly back, and captaincy options are proving a little trickier this week amid plenty of potential tags.

Listen as The Traders talk through the round 20 teams, captaincy options and more.

