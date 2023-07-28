The teams are in for Sunday's round 20 matches

BRODIE Grundy has been left out of Melbourne's side for a third successive week, while St Kilda coach Ross Lyon has lost patience with free agent Jade Gresham.

North Melbourne has named mid-season rookie draftee Robert Hansen jnr to make his debut and Hawthorn has welcomed back top-10 pick Cam Mackenzie after a month in the VFL as well as its own mid-season pick, Brandon Ryan.

Melbourne coach Simon Goodwin said on Thursday that Grundy was in the mix for a return and he was named on the extended bench for Sunday's clash with Richmond, but the Demons ultimately preferred tall swingman Harrison Petty instead.

James Harmes also comes into the side in place of injured midfielder Tom Sparrow, while the Tigers are unchanged after Jayden Short withdrew from the side on Friday after originally being named on Thursday night.

In Sunday's early game at the MCG, Gresham is among three changes to St Kilda's starting 22 against Hawthorn, with Jack Bytel also being dropped. Injured pair Dougal Howard (hand) and Bradley Hill (lung) are also out, while Ryan Byrnes, Liam Stocker and Zaine Cordy return.

The Hawks have dropped Denver Grainger-Barras and Jack Scrimshaw, while Ned Reeves (suspended) and Karl Amon (knee) also make way.

Gun youngster Mackenzie has been recalled, along with Lloyd Meek, Lachlan Bramble and mid-season rookie debutant Ryan.

North's small forward Hansen jnr will play his first AFL game in the twilight clash against West Coast at Optus Stadium. The Roos also welcome back co-captain Jy Simpkin and tough utility Kayne Turner. Daniel Howe, Cooper Harvey, Liam Shiels and Jack Ziebell are all out of the 22.

The Eagles lose injured skipper Luke Shuey (hamstring) again, as well as the suspended Sam Petrevski-Seton. Luke Edwards comes into the side.

SUNDAY, JULY 30

Hawthorn v St Kilda at Marvel Stadium, 1.10pm AEST

HAWTHORN

In: L.Meek, C.Mackenzie, B.Ryan, L.Bramble

Out: K.Amon (injured), D.Grainger-Barras (omitted), N.Reeves (suspension), J.Scrimshaw (omitted), N.Long (sub)

R19 sub: Ned Long

ST KILDA

In: R.Byrnes, Z.Cordy, L.Stocker

Out: D.Howard (hand), B.Hill (lungs), J.Bytel (omitted), J.Gresham (omitted)

R19 sub: Jack Billings

Richmond v Melbourne at the MCG, 3.20pm AEST

RICHMOND

In: H.Ralphsmith

Out: M.Coulthard (sub)

R19 sub: Matthew Coulthard

MELBOURNE

In: J.Harmes, H.Petty

Out: T.Sparrow (calf), B.Brown (omitted), J.Smith (sub)

R19 sub: Joel Smith

West Coast v North Melbourne at Optus Stadium, 2.40pm AWST

WEST COAST

In: L.Edwards

Out: L.Shuey (hamstring), S.Petrevski-Seton (suspension)

R19 sub: Xavier O'Neill

NORTH MELBOURNE

In: J.Simpkin, K.Turner, R.Hansen jnr

Out: L.Shiels (calf), D.Howe (omitted), C.Harvey (omitted), J.Ziebell (managed)

R19 sub: Jack Ziebell