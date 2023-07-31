LANCE Franklin's decorated career is over.
The AFL great called time on his career on Monday after 1,066 goals and 354 games across 19 seasons with Hawthorn and Sydney.
A two-time premiership player, eight-time All-Australian and four-time Coleman medallist, Franklin will go down as one of the all-time greats.
He was about to completely 'destroy' them: When Bucky met Buddy
Published: March 2022
Former Hawthorn recruiter Gary Buckenara spoke to Riley Beveridge about the 2004 draft and the first time he laid eyes on Lance.
A big Buddy larrikin with 'LeBron James vibes': Why the stars love Lance
Published: March 2022
Ahead of Franklin's 1000-goal milestone, Cal Twomey spoke to coaches and players about the modern-day great.
'They come to watch Buddy': Franklin's enormous impact on Sydney
Published: June 2023
Ahead of Franklin's 350th game, Josh Gabelich assessed the forward's impact on Sydney.
Buddy's biggest bags: Enjoy the best of Franklin
Published: March 2022
Nathan Schmook took a look at Franklin's biggest hauls across his career.
Bags, brilliance and Brownlow votes: Buddy by the numbers
Published: June 2023
Ahead of Franklin's 350th AFL game, Gemma Bastiani took a deep dive into the extraordinary numbers from the great's career.
Five of the best: The goalkicking guns in footy's most exclusive club
Published: March 2022
Ahead of Franklin's march to 1000 goals, Riley Beveridge looked back at the five VFL/AFL champions to have reached the milestone.
The day a banged-up Buddy set Swans on the road to the 2014 GF
Published: March 2022
Speaking to Michael Whiting, former Sydney assistant coach Stuart Dew remembered a game that highlighted Franklin's team-first approach.
Road to 1000: How Buddy's incredible career unfolded
Published: March 2022
Michael Whiting looked at the biggest moments of Franklin's stunning career.
