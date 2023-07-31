Check out the best of AFL.com.au's articles and videos covering Lance Franklin

Lance Franklin kicks a goal during Sydney's clash against Greater Western Sydney in round seven, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

LANCE Franklin's decorated career is over.

The AFL great called time on his career on Monday after 1,066 goals and 354 games across 19 seasons with Hawthorn and Sydney.

A two-time premiership player, eight-time All-Australian and four-time Coleman medallist, Franklin will go down as one of the all-time greats.

Check out the best of AFL.com.au's articles and videos covering Franklin.

Published: March 2022

Former Hawthorn recruiter Gary Buckenara spoke to Riley Beveridge about the 2004 draft and the first time he laid eyes on Lance.

Read the feature HERE

Jarryd Roughead and Lance Franklin with coach Alastair Clarkson after the 2004 NAB AFL Draft. Picture: AFL Photos

Published: March 2022

Ahead of Franklin's 1000-goal milestone, Cal Twomey spoke to coaches and players about the modern-day great.

Read the feature HERE

Sydney superstar Lance Franklin is set to kick 1000 goals. Picture: AFL Digital

Published: June 2023

Ahead of Franklin's 350th game, Josh Gabelich assessed the forward's impact on Sydney.

Read the feature HERE

Lance Franklin lines up a set shot during Sydney's clash with GWS on April 29, 2023. Picture: Phil Hillyard

Published: March 2022

Nathan Schmook took a look at Franklin's biggest hauls across his career.

Read the feature HERE

Lance Franklin celebrates his 13th goal against North Melbourne in round 10, 2010. Picture: AFL Photos

Published: June 2023

Ahead of Franklin's 350th AFL game, Gemma Bastiani took a deep dive into the extraordinary numbers from the great's career.

Check out Gemma's analysis HERE

Lance Franklin ahead of the 2023 Marn Grook game in Sydney. Picture: Phil Hillyard

Published: March 2022

Ahead of Franklin's march to 1000 goals, Riley Beveridge looked back at the five VFL/AFL champions to have reached the milestone.

Check out the past greats HERE

The 1000 club: Jason Dunstall, Tony Lockett and Gordon Coventry. Pictures: AFL Photos

Published: March 2022

Speaking to Michael Whiting, former Sydney assistant coach Stuart Dew remembered a game that highlighted Franklin's team-first approach.

Read the feature HERE

Sydney's Lance Franklin battles with Fremantle's Luke McPharlin in R5, 2014. Picture: AFL Photos

Published: March 2022

Michael Whiting looked at the biggest moments of Franklin's stunning career.

Relive Buddy's career timeline HERE

Lance Franklin in 2005; celebrating Hawthorn's 2013 premiership; with the Swans in 2014 and after Sydney's 2021 finals loss to GWS. Pictures: AFL Photos

Best of Buddy videos...

