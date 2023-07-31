The AFL has asked Port Adelaide to explain its decision-making after Aliir Aliir and Lachie Jones clashed heads against Adelaide

Aliir Aliir and Lachie Jones feel worse for wear during the R20 match between Port Adelaide and Adelaide at Adelaide Oval on July 29, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

PORT Adelaide's club doctor has conceded Aliir Aliir should have undergone a full concussion test on Saturday night, with the gun defender ruled out of this weekend's game against Geelong having entered the League's concussion protocols.

Aliir and teammate Lachie Jones will both miss the clash with the Cats, having both entered concussion protocols after the pair collided during Saturday night's loss to Adelaide.

While Jones underwent a SCAT assessment, was cleared of a concussion but ruled out of the game due to a migraine, Aliir did not undergo as SCAT assessment and returned to the ground later in the quarter.

The AFL has issued the Power with a please explain over the treatment of Allir, with the club conceding on Monday the 28-year-old should have undergone the same test as Jones.

"Like Lachie, Aliir's condition was the subject of testing both on Saturday night after the game and since," club doctor Mark Fisher said in a statement.

"However, upon reviewing the vision of the incident again, Aliir should have undergone SCAT testing at the time immediately following the collision.

"Both Lachie and Aliir will have a gradual return to play as per the AFL's concussion management guidelines."

The League will continue to investigate the club's treatment of Aliir on the night.

"The AFL has issued the Port Adelaide Football Club with a please explain regarding the concussion protocol management of Aliir Aliir, specifically in relation to the Club's decision not to undertake a SCAT5 concussion test following the Head Injury Assessment (HIA) that occurred during the third quarter of Saturday night's showdown at Adelaide Oval. Aliir returned to play after the initial HIA without a SCAT5 being undertaken," an AFL statement read on Monday.

"In absence of the SCAT5 test occurring and out of an abundance of caution, the Port Adelaide Football Club has decided to enter Aliir into AFL Concussion protocols and he will be unable to participate, at a minimum, in the club's Round 21 match this week vs the Geelong Cats.

"Upon further review after being substituted on Saturday night, Port Adelaide player Lachie Jones, who was involved in the collision with Aliir, has also entered AFL Concussion protocols.

"Both players will now need to undertake and medically pass the mandatory 11-step, minimum 12-day process before returning to play. The AFL's Chief Medical Officer, Dr Michael Makdissi will continue to liaise with Port Adelaide Club doctors in the monitoring both players' progress."