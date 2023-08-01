Anthony Caminiti challenged his one-match ban for striking at the AFL Tribunal on Tuesday night

Anthony Caminiti kicks the ball during St Kilda's clash against Gold Coast in round four, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

ST KILDA forward Anthony Caminiti is free to play in Sunday's crucial clash against Carlton after successfully having his one-match ban for striking downgraded to a fine at the Tribunal on Tuesday night.

Caminiti was charged for striking Hawthorn's James Sicily during the third quarter of the Saints' 29-point win over the Hawks.

The Match Review Officer graded the incident as intentional, low impact and high contact.

But the Tribunal ruled that Caminiti's conduct was careless, rather than intentional, and that he was seeking to fend or push Sicily away with an open hand.

Caminiti said he was pleased with the outcome.

"I’m grateful for this result and thank the Tribunal for taking the time to consider my case," Caminiti said.

"I look forward to getting back to training this week and preparing for a big game against Carlton on Sunday."

It's the second time this season that Caminiti has been suspended for striking, having copped a three-week ban for hitting Collingwood's Nathan Murphy in round five.

More to come