A MASSIVE round of upsets last weekend has caused carnage among our tipsters.
And it's also resulted in a change at the top, with Michael Whiting leapfrogging Riley Beveridge into first place on our leaderboard. Will it stay that way?
>> SIGN UP FOR AFL TIPPING NOW
Most of our experts are tipping the Bulldogs to get the better of the Tigers on Friday night, with Geelong's clash against Port Adelaide dividing opinion.
And who's gone out on a limb by picking Fremantle to knock off Brisbane?
Check out the other R21 tips below, and don't forget to make your own call via the Official AFL Tipping App or, thanks to Crypto.com, simply tap here and register your tips. The Official AFL Tipping App is free in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.
MICHAEL WHITING
Western Bulldogs - 13 points
Essendon
Adelaide
Collingwood
Geelong
Greater Western Sydney
Melbourne
Carlton
Brisbane
Last week: 3
Total: 119
RILEY BEVERIDGE
Western Bulldogs - nine points
Essendon
Adelaide
Collingwood
Geelong
Sydney
Melbourne
Carlton
Brisbane
Last week: 2
Total: 118
MATTHEW LLOYD
Western Bulldogs - 22 points
Essendon
Adelaide
Collingwood
Geelong
Greater Western Sydney
Melbourne
Carlton
Brisbane
Last week: 2
Total: 116
NAT EDWARDS
Richmond - five points
Essendon
Adelaide
Collingwood
Geelong
Greater Western Sydney
Melbourne
Carlton
Brisbane
Last week: 3
Total: 114
CALLUM TWOMEY
Western Bulldogs - 12 points
Essendon
Adelaide
Collingwood
Port Adelaide
Greater Western Sydney
Melbourne
Carlton
Brisbane
Last week: 1
Total: 114
SARAH OLLE
Western Bulldogs - 12 points
Essendon
Adelaide
Collingwood
Port Adelaide
Greater Western Sydney
Melbourne
Carlton
Brisbane
Last week: 3
Total: 112
NATHAN SCHMOOK
Western Bulldogs - 12 points
Essendon
Adelaide
Collingwood
Port Adelaide
Greater Western Sydney
Melbourne
Carlton
Fremantle
Last week: 3
Total: 110
DAMIAN BARRETT
Richmond - eight points
Essendon
Adelaide
Collingwood
Geelong
Sydney
Melbourne
Carlton
Brisbane
Last week: 5
Total: 109
SARAH BLACK
Western Bulldogs - eight points
Essendon
Adelaide
Collingwood
Port Adelaide
Greater Western Sydney
Melbourne
Carlton
Brisbane
Last week: 2
Total: 109
JOSH GABELICH
Western Bulldogs - 22 points
Essendon
Adelaide
Collingwood
Port Adelaide
Greater Western Sydney
Melbourne
Carlton
Brisbane
Last week: 1
Total: 109
KANE CORNES
Western Bulldogs - 12 points
Essendon
Adelaide
Collingwood
Geelong
Sydney
Melbourne
Carlton
Brisbane
Last week: 2
Total: 107
TOTALS
Western Bulldogs 9-2 Richmond
Essendon 11-0 West Coast
Adelaide 11-0 Gold Coast
Hawthorn 0-11 Collingwood
Geelong 6-5 Port Adelaide
Greater Western Sydney 8-3 Sydney
North Melbourne 0-11 Melbourne
St Kilda 0-11 Carlton
Fremantle 1-10 Brisbane