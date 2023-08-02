Our footy experts have made the call on round 21

A MASSIVE round of upsets last weekend has caused carnage among our tipsters.

And it's also resulted in a change at the top, with Michael Whiting leapfrogging Riley Beveridge into first place on our leaderboard. Will it stay that way?

Most of our experts are tipping the Bulldogs to get the better of the Tigers on Friday night, with Geelong's clash against Port Adelaide dividing opinion.

And who's gone out on a limb by picking Fremantle to knock off Brisbane?

MICHAEL WHITING

Western Bulldogs - 13 points

Essendon

Adelaide

Collingwood

Geelong

Greater Western Sydney

Melbourne

Carlton

Brisbane

Last week: 3

Total: 119

RILEY BEVERIDGE

Western Bulldogs - nine points

Essendon

Adelaide

Collingwood

Geelong

Sydney

Melbourne

Carlton

Brisbane

Last week: 2

Total: 118

MATTHEW LLOYD

Western Bulldogs - 22 points

Essendon

Adelaide

Collingwood

Geelong

Greater Western Sydney

Melbourne

Carlton

Brisbane

Last week: 2

Total: 116

NAT EDWARDS

Richmond - five points

Essendon

Adelaide

Collingwood

Geelong

Greater Western Sydney

Melbourne

Carlton

Brisbane

Last week: 3

Total: 114

CALLUM TWOMEY

Western Bulldogs - 12 points

Essendon

Adelaide

Collingwood

Port Adelaide

Greater Western Sydney

Melbourne

Carlton

Brisbane

Last week: 1

Total: 114

SARAH OLLE

Western Bulldogs - 12 points

Essendon

Adelaide

Collingwood

Port Adelaide

Greater Western Sydney

Melbourne

Carlton

Brisbane

Last week: 3

Total: 112

NATHAN SCHMOOK

Western Bulldogs - 12 points

Essendon

Adelaide

Collingwood

Port Adelaide

Greater Western Sydney

Melbourne

Carlton

Fremantle

Last week: 3

Total: 110

DAMIAN BARRETT

Richmond - eight points

Essendon

Adelaide

Collingwood

Geelong

Sydney

Melbourne

Carlton

Brisbane

Last week: 5

Total: 109

SARAH BLACK

Western Bulldogs - eight points

Essendon

Adelaide

Collingwood

Port Adelaide

Greater Western Sydney

Melbourne

Carlton

Brisbane

Last week: 2

Total: 109

JOSH GABELICH

Western Bulldogs - 22 points

Essendon

Adelaide

Collingwood

Port Adelaide

Greater Western Sydney

Melbourne

Carlton

Brisbane

Last week: 1

Total: 109

KANE CORNES

Western Bulldogs - 12 points

Essendon

Adelaide

Collingwood

Geelong

Sydney

Melbourne

Carlton

Brisbane

Last week: 2

Total: 107

TOTALS

Western Bulldogs 9-2 Richmond

Essendon 11-0 West Coast

Adelaide 11-0 Gold Coast

Hawthorn 0-11 Collingwood

Geelong 6-5 Port Adelaide

Greater Western Sydney 8-3 Sydney

North Melbourne 0-11 Melbourne

St Kilda 0-11 Carlton

Fremantle 1-10 Brisbane