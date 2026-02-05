AFL Play AFL Play

Open Now. You will use an interactive map to find key locations and collect digital stamps at each stop. One digital stamp = one entry. Collect all ten for more chances.

The interactive scavenger hunt takes fans across the city all in pursuit of winning the ultimate prize.

Track down check points, stopping at various locations along the way. There are plenty of daily spot prizes up for grabs.

It all kicks off on 9amWednesday 11 February and runs until 6pm Saturday 14 February.

There is no time limit to collecting your stamps, just collect all ten by Saturday 14 February.

Competition opens 9am, Wednesday 11 February and closes at 6pm, Saturday 14 February.

