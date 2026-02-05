

Prize $10,000 CASH and a Rottnest Island Experience for four, including: Return ferry transfers from Fremantle to Rottnest Island Bike hire Snorkelling equipment hire Isola lunch to the value of $300 4 x Western Australia beach packs

How it Works Explore Perth and collect digital stamps across ten key locations. One digital stamp (location ticked off) = one entry into the major prize. Up to ten entries can be collected per person. The AFL Origin Hunt is an interactive scavenger hunt that takes fans across the city all in pursuit of winning the ultimate prize. Fans will track down check points, stopping at various points along the way with plenty of daily spot prizes up for grabs. It all kicks off on 9am , Wednesday 11 February and runs until 6pm Saturday 14 February . There is no time limit to collecting your stamps, just collect all ten by Saturday 14 February.

Key Locations Origin Locker Room, Forrest Place Giant Sherrin, Forrest Place Murray St Mall AFL Store, Hay Street Yagan Square WA Museum State Library of Western Australia WA Visitors Centre Matagarup Bridge Origin Footy Fest, Stadium Park, Optus Stadium



Competition opens 9am, Wednesday 11 February and closes at 6pm, Saturday 14 February.

