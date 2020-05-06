The AFL Hall of Fame and the All-Australian team are two prestigious honours that recognise the elite talents of players within the League. Among these honoured members, several Indigenous players have left an indelible mark on Australian Football through their exceptional skills and contributions to the sport.

Indigenous players in the AFL Hall of Fame include legends like Graham 'Polly' Farmer, who was not just a phenomenal player but also a pioneer for Indigenous athletes in the sport. Farmer, known for revolutionising the ruck position and famous for his handballing skills, was one of the first Indigenous players inducted into the AFL Hall of Fame. His impact on the game is still celebrated today.

All-Australian selection, which acknowledges the best players in their respective positions each season, has featured numerous Indigenous players over the years. Adam Goodes and Andrew McLeod are among those who have been named All-Australians multiple times. Goodes was recognised for his versatility and ability to dominate as a midfielder, forward and a ruckman, while McLeod was celebrated for his exceptional play as a defender, with his smooth moves and precision passing.

Lance Franklin is another prominent figure who has been named All-Australian multiple times. Known for his extraordinary goal-scoring ability, Franklin has been a dominant force in the AFL and a regular feature in the All-Australian team. His presence on the field is marked not just by his scoring prowess but also by his ability to perform under pressure.

These Indigenous players have not only excelled in their athletic performance but have also served as role models and ambassadors for the Indigenous community. Their achievements in the AFL Hall of Fame and as All-Australians have helped pave the way for future generations of Indigenous players, demonstrating the significant role that Indigenous athletes play in the fabric of Australian sport. Their legacies continue to inspire and influence the game of Australian Rules Football.

Indigenous Hall of Famers

Indigenous All-Australians