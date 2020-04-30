The Indigenous Team of the Century was selected in 2005 to recognise the role of Indigenous Australians in Australian rules football. Graham Farmer was named as the team's captain. Eight of the players were still active in the Australian Football League (AFL) at the time of being selected.

The Indigenous Team of the Century was announced in 2005 to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the first senior-level game played by an Indigenous player in the Victorian/Australian Football League, Fitzroy's Joe Johnson.

The panel's final selection from a shortlist of 35 consisted of 24 players, 19 of whom have represented clubs competing in the Victorian/Australian Football League, whilst the remaining five were picked for their record in either the South Australian National Football League or the West Australian Football League.

The team