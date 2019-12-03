2020 Marsh Community Series

Club/AFL Member pre-sale: 9am-5pm, Thursday January 30

General Public on-sale: 9am, Friday January 31

Ticket Prices

TICKET TYPE RESERVED SEAT GENERAL ADMISSION Adult $30.00 $20.00 Concession $25.00 $15.00 Junior $10.00 $0.00 Family (2 adults, up to 4 juniors under 15) $60.00 $40.00 Adult Member Upgrade $10.00 $5.00 Concession Member Upgrade $10.00 $5.00 Junior Member Upgrade $5.00 $0.00

All prices are subject to additional ticket agent fees.

Ticket Types

Club Member Access

Once again, AFL and Club access members will have free general admission entry to those matches in which their Club is competing (subject to availability, upgrade fees may be applicable). Some restrictions may apply for non-access members. To confirm your eligibility, please contact your club.

Access to Marsh Community Series matches is subject to capacity and is not guaranteed. The AFL recommends that members upgrade their membership to a reserved seat or register for a general admission ticket in order to guarantee entry. Membership upgrades and registrations are subject to availability on a first come, first serve basis and subject to an additional fee. Transaction fees may also apply.

Please note:

Club members are required to upgrade to a ticket that is equivalent to the type of membership that they hold (i.e Adult members can only upgrade to an Adult ticket.

The AFL is a National Affiliate of the Companion Card program and we agree to provide an admission ticket for the cardholder's companion at no charge. The Companion Card program is applicable at all AFL Venues.

Junior Tickets

Children aged 6-14 as at 1 January 2020 are eligible to purchase a junior ticket. Children aged 5 and under as at 1 January 2020 are entitled to enter the ground at no charge; however, they must not occupy a seat.

Persons aged 15 and over as at 1 January 2020 are classified as an adult, unless they hold valid Concession identification.

Family Tickets

Family tickets for the Marsh Commuinity Series are for two adults and up to four juniors under the age of 15 as at 1 January 2020. The following will be available to purchase:

Family of 4 – 2 adults and 2 juniors

Family of 5 – 2 adults and 3 juniors

Family of 6 – 2 adults and 4 juniors'

Double Headers

Two Marsh Community Series matches will be held as a double-header events alongside the NAB AFL Women’s Competition at Metricon Stadium on Saturday February 22 and at Morwell Recreation Reserve on Sunday March 8.

AFL Members and Club members with an AFL or AFLW membership will have access to scan their membership card into the double-header matches (subject to capacity) or can upgrade their membership to guarantee their entry. All non-members wishing to attend the double-headers will be required to purchase a ticket.

View the 2020 Marsh Community Series Fixture