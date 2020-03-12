afl.com.au womens.afl

Player Team Votes
Nat Fyfe (Winner) Fremantle 33
Patrick Dangerfield Geelong 27
Lachie Neale Brisbane Lions 26
Patrick Cripps Carlton 26
Tim Kelly Geelong 24
Dustin Martin Richmond 23
Brodie Grundy Collingwood 23
Jackson Macrae Western Bulldogs 22
Marcus Bontempelli Western Bulldogs 22
Dayne Zorko Brisbane Lions 19
Shaun Higgins North Melbourne 18
Adam Treloar Collingwood 18
Max Gawn Melbourne 17
Stephen Coniglio GWS Giants 17
Elliot Yeo West Coast Eagles 17
Travis Boak Port Adelaide 16
Luke Parker Sydney Swans 16
Zachary Merrett Essendon 16
Luke Shuey West Coast Eagles 15
Josh Dunkley Western Bulldogs 15
Scott Pendlebury Collingwood 14
Brad Crouch Adelaide Crows 14
Dylan Shiel Essendon 14
Gary Ablett Geelong 13
Andrew Gaff West Coast Eagles 13
Jarryd Lyons Brisbane Lions 13
Jeremy Cameron GWS Giants 13
Sebastian Ross St Kilda 12
Lachie Whitfield GWS Giants 12
Dominic Sheed West Coast Eagles 12
Clayton Oliver Melbourne 12
Bachar Houli Richmond 11
Michael Walters Fremantle 11
Mitchell Duncan Geelong 11
Jaeger O'Meara Hawthorn 11
Joshua Kelly GWS Giants 11
Jack Billings St Kilda 11
Charlie Cameron Brisbane Lions 11
Robbie Gray Port Adelaide 10
Jack Ziebell North Melbourne 10
Ricky Henderson Hawthorn 10
Ben Cunnington North Melbourne 10
James Worpel Hawthorn 10
Josh Kennedy Sydney Swans 9
Tim Taranto GWS Giants 9
David Mundy Fremantle 8
Dion Prestia Richmond 8
Jack Darling West Coast Eagles 8
Matt Crouch Adelaide Crows 8
Ben Brown North Melbourne 8
James Sicily Hawthorn 8
Anthony McDonald-Tipungwuti Essendon 8
Steele Sidebottom Collingwood 7
Rory Sloane Adelaide Crows 7
Tom Rockliff Port Adelaide 7
David Swallow Gold Coast Suns 7
Rowan Marshall St Kilda 7
Aaron Naughton Western Bulldogs 7
Marc Murphy Carlton 6
Trent Cotchin Richmond 6
Tom McDonald Melbourne 6
Alex Keath Adelaide Crows 6
Toby Greene GWS Giants 6
Oliver Wines Port Adelaide 6
Sam Gray Port Adelaide 6
Isaac Heeney Sydney Swans 6
Eric Hipwood Brisbane Lions 6
Cameron Zurhaar North Melbourne 6
Sam Walsh Carlton 6
Eddie Betts Adelaide Crows 5
Todd Goldstein North Melbourne 5
Tom Hawkins Geelong 5
Justin Westhoff Port Adelaide 5
Edward Curnow Carlton 5
Liam Shiels Hawthorn 5
Mitch Robinson Brisbane Lions 5
Jack Gunston Hawthorn 5
Jared Polec North Melbourne 5
Jamie Elliott Collingwood 5
Nick Haynes GWS Giants 5
Lachlan Hunter Western Bulldogs 5
Zachary Williams GWS Giants 5
Jack Martin Gold Coast Suns 5
Touk Miller Gold Coast Suns 5
Jade Gresham St Kilda 5
Hugh McCluggage Brisbane Lions 5
Oliver Florent Sydney Swans 5
Shai Bolton Richmond 5
Luke Ryan Fremantle 5
Ben McEvoy Hawthorn 4
Sam Reid Sydney Swans 4
Chad Wingard Hawthorn 4
Bradley Hill Fremantle 4
Josh Bruce St Kilda 4
Nick Vlastuin Richmond 4
James Harmes Melbourne 4
Jordan De Goey Collingwood 4
Kane Lambert Richmond 4
Brayden Fiorini Gold Coast Suns 4
Tom Papley Sydney Swans 4
Bayley Fritsch Melbourne 4
Brody Mihocek Collingwood 4
Connor Rozee Port Adelaide 4
Lance Franklin Sydney Swans 3
Joshua Kennedy West Coast Eagles 3
Shannon Hurn West Coast Eagles 3
Joel Selwood Geelong 3
Matthew Kreuzer Carlton 3
Jack Steven St Kilda 3
Taylor Walker Adelaide Crows 3
Michael Hurley Essendon 3
Phil Davis GWS Giants 3
David Zaharakis Essendon 3
Shaun McKernan Essendon 3
Dylan Grimes Richmond 3
Dyson Heppell Essendon 3
Tom Lynch Richmond 3
Scott Lycett Port Adelaide 3
Jack Viney Melbourne 3
Jake Lloyd Sydney Swans 3
Jack Lonie St Kilda 3
Caleb Daniel Western Bulldogs 3
Reilly O'Brien Adelaide Crows 3
Nic Newman Carlton 3
Charlie Curnow Carlton 3
Dan Houston Port Adelaide 3
Thomas Stewart Geelong 3
Kade Simpson Carlton 2
Jarryd Roughead Hawthorn 2
Robbie Tarrant North Melbourne 2
Tom Bellchambers Essendon 2
Dayne Beams Collingwood 2
Luke Breust Hawthorn 2
Tom Scully Hawthorn 2
Mitchell Wallis Western Bulldogs 2
Lincoln McCarthy Brisbane Lions 2
Cameron Ellis-Yolmen Adelaide Crows 2
Rory Laird Adelaide Crows 2
Jake Stringer Essendon 2
Tim O'Brien Hawthorn 2
Tim Membrey St Kilda 2
Matthew Taberner Fremantle 2
Cameron McCarthy Fremantle 2
Luke Dunstan St Kilda 2
Trent Dumont North Melbourne 2
George Hewett Sydney Swans 2
Darcy Byrne-Jones Port Adelaide 2
Bailey Dale Western Bulldogs 2
Ed Langdon Fremantle 2
Harris Andrews Brisbane Lions 2
Jason Castagna Richmond 2
Darcy Parish Essendon 2
Riley Bonner Port Adelaide 2
Sam Petrevski-Seton Carlton 2
Brandan Parfitt Geelong 2
James Frawley Hawthorn 1
Jarryn Geary St Kilda 1
Dawson Simpson GWS Giants 1
Mitchell Brown Essendon 1
Daniel Hannebery St Kilda 1
Gary Rohan Geelong 1
Bradley Sheppard West Coast Eagles 1
Brodie Smith Adelaide Crows 1
Cameron Guthrie Geelong 1
Jamie Cripps West Coast Eagles 1
Jason Johannisen Western Bulldogs 1
Jack Newnes St Kilda 1
Jarrod Witts Gold Coast Suns 1
Jack Crisp Collingwood 1
Mason Wood North Melbourne 1
Rory Atkins Adelaide Crows 1
Jarman Impey Hawthorn 1
Rory Lobb Fremantle 1
Toby Nankervis Richmond 1
Orazio Fantasia Essendon 1
Karl Amon Port Adelaide 1
Darcy Moore Collingwood 1
Jack Steele St Kilda 1
Brayden Maynard Collingwood 1
Jacob Weitering Carlton 1
Josh Schache Western Bulldogs 1
Jacob Hopper GWS Giants 1
Harry McKay Carlton 1
Matthew Kennedy Carlton 1
Harrison Himmelberg GWS Giants 1
Jordan Dawson Sydney Swans 1
Mabior Chol Richmond 1
Will Setterfield Carlton 1
Jarrod Berry Brisbane Lions 1
Jy Simpkin North Melbourne 1
Sam Powell-Pepper Port Adelaide 1
Timothy English Western Bulldogs 1
Jack Graham Richmond 1
Darcy Fogarty Adelaide Crows 1
Andrew Brayshaw Fremantle 1
Jaidyn Stephenson Collingwood 1
Jack Petruccelle West Coast Eagles 1
Marty Hore Melbourne 1

