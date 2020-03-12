2019 Brownlow Votes
|Player
|Team
|Votes
|Nat Fyfe (Winner)
|Fremantle
|33
|Patrick Dangerfield
|Geelong
|27
|Lachie Neale
|Brisbane Lions
|26
|Patrick Cripps
|Carlton
|26
|Tim Kelly
|Geelong
|24
|Dustin Martin
|Richmond
|23
|Brodie Grundy
|Collingwood
|23
|Jackson Macrae
|Western Bulldogs
|22
|Marcus Bontempelli
|Western Bulldogs
|22
|Dayne Zorko
|Brisbane Lions
|19
|Shaun Higgins
|North Melbourne
|18
|Adam Treloar
|Collingwood
|18
|Max Gawn
|Melbourne
|17
|Stephen Coniglio
|GWS Giants
|17
|Elliot Yeo
|West Coast Eagles
|17
|Travis Boak
|Port Adelaide
|16
|Luke Parker
|Sydney Swans
|16
|Zachary Merrett
|Essendon
|16
|Luke Shuey
|West Coast Eagles
|15
|Josh Dunkley
|Western Bulldogs
|15
|Scott Pendlebury
|Collingwood
|14
|Brad Crouch
|Adelaide Crows
|14
|Dylan Shiel
|Essendon
|14
|Gary Ablett
|Geelong
|13
|Andrew Gaff
|West Coast Eagles
|13
|Jarryd Lyons
|Brisbane Lions
|13
|Jeremy Cameron
|GWS Giants
|13
|Sebastian Ross
|St Kilda
|12
|Lachie Whitfield
|GWS Giants
|12
|Dominic Sheed
|West Coast Eagles
|12
|Clayton Oliver
|Melbourne
|12
|Bachar Houli
|Richmond
|11
|Michael Walters
|Fremantle
|11
|Mitchell Duncan
|Geelong
|11
|Jaeger O'Meara
|Hawthorn
|11
|Joshua Kelly
|GWS Giants
|11
|Jack Billings
|St Kilda
|11
|Charlie Cameron
|Brisbane Lions
|11
|Robbie Gray
|Port Adelaide
|10
|Jack Ziebell
|North Melbourne
|10
|Ricky Henderson
|Hawthorn
|10
|Ben Cunnington
|North Melbourne
|10
|James Worpel
|Hawthorn
|10
|Josh Kennedy
|Sydney Swans
|9
|Tim Taranto
|GWS Giants
|9
|David Mundy
|Fremantle
|8
|Dion Prestia
|Richmond
|8
|Jack Darling
|West Coast Eagles
|8
|Matt Crouch
|Adelaide Crows
|8
|Ben Brown
|North Melbourne
|8
|James Sicily
|Hawthorn
|8
|Anthony McDonald-Tipungwuti
|Essendon
|8
|Steele Sidebottom
|Collingwood
|7
|Rory Sloane
|Adelaide Crows
|7
|Tom Rockliff
|Port Adelaide
|7
|David Swallow
|Gold Coast Suns
|7
|Rowan Marshall
|St Kilda
|7
|Aaron Naughton
|Western Bulldogs
|7
|Marc Murphy
|Carlton
|6
|Trent Cotchin
|Richmond
|6
|Tom McDonald
|Melbourne
|6
|Alex Keath
|Adelaide Crows
|6
|Toby Greene
|GWS Giants
|6
|Oliver Wines
|Port Adelaide
|6
|Sam Gray
|Port Adelaide
|6
|Isaac Heeney
|Sydney Swans
|6
|Eric Hipwood
|Brisbane Lions
|6
|Cameron Zurhaar
|North Melbourne
|6
|Sam Walsh
|Carlton
|6
|Eddie Betts
|Adelaide Crows
|5
|Todd Goldstein
|North Melbourne
|5
|Tom Hawkins
|Geelong
|5
|Justin Westhoff
|Port Adelaide
|5
|Edward Curnow
|Carlton
|5
|Liam Shiels
|Hawthorn
|5
|Mitch Robinson
|Brisbane Lions
|5
|Jack Gunston
|Hawthorn
|5
|Jared Polec
|North Melbourne
|5
|Jamie Elliott
|Collingwood
|5
|Nick Haynes
|GWS Giants
|5
|Lachlan Hunter
|Western Bulldogs
|5
|Zachary Williams
|GWS Giants
|5
|Jack Martin
|Gold Coast Suns
|5
|Touk Miller
|Gold Coast Suns
|5
|Jade Gresham
|St Kilda
|5
|Hugh McCluggage
|Brisbane Lions
|5
|Oliver Florent
|Sydney Swans
|5
|Shai Bolton
|Richmond
|5
|Luke Ryan
|Fremantle
|5
|Ben McEvoy
|Hawthorn
|4
|Sam Reid
|Sydney Swans
|4
|Chad Wingard
|Hawthorn
|4
|Bradley Hill
|Fremantle
|4
|Josh Bruce
|St Kilda
|4
|Nick Vlastuin
|Richmond
|4
|James Harmes
|Melbourne
|4
|Jordan De Goey
|Collingwood
|4
|Kane Lambert
|Richmond
|4
|Brayden Fiorini
|Gold Coast Suns
|4
|Tom Papley
|Sydney Swans
|4
|Bayley Fritsch
|Melbourne
|4
|Brody Mihocek
|Collingwood
|4
|Connor Rozee
|Port Adelaide
|4
|Lance Franklin
|Sydney Swans
|3
|Joshua Kennedy
|West Coast Eagles
|3
|Shannon Hurn
|West Coast Eagles
|3
|Joel Selwood
|Geelong
|3
|Matthew Kreuzer
|Carlton
|3
|Jack Steven
|St Kilda
|3
|Taylor Walker
|Adelaide Crows
|3
|Michael Hurley
|Essendon
|3
|Phil Davis
|GWS Giants
|3
|David Zaharakis
|Essendon
|3
|Shaun McKernan
|Essendon
|3
|Dylan Grimes
|Richmond
|3
|Dyson Heppell
|Essendon
|3
|Tom Lynch
|Richmond
|3
|Scott Lycett
|Port Adelaide
|3
|Jack Viney
|Melbourne
|3
|Jake Lloyd
|Sydney Swans
|3
|Jack Lonie
|St Kilda
|3
|Caleb Daniel
|Western Bulldogs
|3
|Reilly O'Brien
|Adelaide Crows
|3
|Nic Newman
|Carlton
|3
|Charlie Curnow
|Carlton
|3
|Dan Houston
|Port Adelaide
|3
|Thomas Stewart
|Geelong
|3
|Kade Simpson
|Carlton
|2
|Jarryd Roughead
|Hawthorn
|2
|Robbie Tarrant
|North Melbourne
|2
|Tom Bellchambers
|Essendon
|2
|Dayne Beams
|Collingwood
|2
|Luke Breust
|Hawthorn
|2
|Tom Scully
|Hawthorn
|2
|Mitchell Wallis
|Western Bulldogs
|2
|Lincoln McCarthy
|Brisbane Lions
|2
|Cameron Ellis-Yolmen
|Adelaide Crows
|2
|Rory Laird
|Adelaide Crows
|2
|Jake Stringer
|Essendon
|2
|Tim O'Brien
|Hawthorn
|2
|Tim Membrey
|St Kilda
|2
|Matthew Taberner
|Fremantle
|2
|Cameron McCarthy
|Fremantle
|2
|Luke Dunstan
|St Kilda
|2
|Trent Dumont
|North Melbourne
|2
|George Hewett
|Sydney Swans
|2
|Darcy Byrne-Jones
|Port Adelaide
|2
|Bailey Dale
|Western Bulldogs
|2
|Ed Langdon
|Fremantle
|2
|Harris Andrews
|Brisbane Lions
|2
|Jason Castagna
|Richmond
|2
|Darcy Parish
|Essendon
|2
|Riley Bonner
|Port Adelaide
|2
|Sam Petrevski-Seton
|Carlton
|2
|Brandan Parfitt
|Geelong
|2
|James Frawley
|Hawthorn
|1
|Jarryn Geary
|St Kilda
|1
|Dawson Simpson
|GWS Giants
|1
|Mitchell Brown
|Essendon
|1
|Daniel Hannebery
|St Kilda
|1
|Gary Rohan
|Geelong
|1
|Bradley Sheppard
|West Coast Eagles
|1
|Brodie Smith
|Adelaide Crows
|1
|Cameron Guthrie
|Geelong
|1
|Jamie Cripps
|West Coast Eagles
|1
|Jason Johannisen
|Western Bulldogs
|1
|Jack Newnes
|St Kilda
|1
|Jarrod Witts
|Gold Coast Suns
|1
|Jack Crisp
|Collingwood
|1
|Mason Wood
|North Melbourne
|1
|Rory Atkins
|Adelaide Crows
|1
|Jarman Impey
|Hawthorn
|1
|Rory Lobb
|Fremantle
|1
|Toby Nankervis
|Richmond
|1
|Orazio Fantasia
|Essendon
|1
|Karl Amon
|Port Adelaide
|1
|Darcy Moore
|Collingwood
|1
|Jack Steele
|St Kilda
|1
|Brayden Maynard
|Collingwood
|1
|Jacob Weitering
|Carlton
|1
|Josh Schache
|Western Bulldogs
|1
|Jacob Hopper
|GWS Giants
|1
|Harry McKay
|Carlton
|1
|Matthew Kennedy
|Carlton
|1
|Harrison Himmelberg
|GWS Giants
|1
|Jordan Dawson
|Sydney Swans
|1
|Mabior Chol
|Richmond
|1
|Will Setterfield
|Carlton
|1
|Jarrod Berry
|Brisbane Lions
|1
|Jy Simpkin
|North Melbourne
|1
|Sam Powell-Pepper
|Port Adelaide
|1
|Timothy English
|Western Bulldogs
|1
|Jack Graham
|Richmond
|1
|Darcy Fogarty
|Adelaide Crows
|1
|Andrew Brayshaw
|Fremantle
|1
|Jaidyn Stephenson
|Collingwood
|1
|Jack Petruccelle
|West Coast Eagles
|1
|Marty Hore
|Melbourne
|1