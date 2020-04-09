In response to the COVID-19 global pandemic many local and state governments are providing grants to support community organisations in their endeavours to respond and recover from the impacts of COVID-19.

Please click on the relevant state/terriorty for a list of available grants and support.

Please note this list may not include all local council or state government grants and assistance. Please be sure to check your local conucil's and state government websites for the most up-to-date information.

Queensland

NSW/ACT

Tasmania

Victoria

Western Australia

South Australia

Northern Territory

If you are aware of other assistance and grants available for your local area/state/territory, please contact clubhelp@afl.com.au.