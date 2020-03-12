afl.com.au womens.afl

More from Telstra

AFL Clubs

Watch Every Game Live Created by Telstra
The Official Home of AFL
Watch Every Game LIVE

Search AFL.com.au...

Created By

Hall of Fame

 

Coaches Inducted

Inducted Name Profile Careers and Honours DOB
2019 Mick Malthouse How the Tigers missed two chances to land master coach Mick Malthouse. Playing career: St Kilda (1972-76), Richmond (1976-82).
Games played: 174 (53 for St Kilda, 121 for Richmond).
Player honours: VFL Premiership player (1980).
Coaching career: Footscray (1984-89), West Coast (1990-99), Collingwood (2000-11), Carlton (2013-15).
Games coached: 718 (135 for Footscray, 243 for West Coast, 286 for Collingwood, 54 for Carlton).
Coaching honours: Three-time AFL Premiership Coach (1992, 1994, 2010), Two-time All-Australian coach (1991, 2010), Australia coach for 4 games (2008, 2010).		 17/09/1953
2008 Kevin Sheedy How do describe Sheeds, one of the great football identities of all time; after a great playing career with Richmond he became Essendon coach and took the Bombers to 4 flags during the 1980s and 90s while helping revolutionise the game.

Coaching career: Essendon 1981-2007. Games: 635. Coaching honours: premierships 1984, 1985, 1993, 2000; All Australian 1984, 1985, 1993, 2000; Jock McHale Medal 1984, 1985, 1993, 2000; Night Series Premierships 19. Games: 251 Goals: 9181, 1984, 1990, 1993, 1994, 2000; Victorian Coach 1985-1986; Australian Coach 2005-2006; Essendon Team of the Century. Playing career: Richmond 1967-1979. Coaching honours: premierships 1969, 1973, 1974; club Best & Fairest 1976; club Captain 1978; Victoria (8 games, 1 goal); Richmond Team of the Century. 

 24/12/1947
2004 Phillip Matson A highly successful player and coach. Matson was considered ahead of his time. Died at a young age in a car accident, but left a lasting legacy as a coach of WA. Coaching career: Subiaco 1913-15 (59 games), premiership 1913; East Perth 1918-24, 1926-28 (165 games), premierships 1919 , 1920, 1921, 1922, 1923, 1926, 1927; West Aust (15 games). Playing career: West Perth 1904 (1 game); Sturt 1909-10 (24 games); North Frem 1911 (13 games); Subiaco 1912-18 (80 games); East Perth (35 games). Player honours: Subiaco premierships 1912, 1913, 1915; East Perth premierships 1919, 1920, 1923; West Aust 910 games); South Aust (4 games) 22/10/1884
2003 John Todd West Australian coaching legend whose playing career was tragically cut short by a serious knee injury. Won the Sandover Medal aged 17, but later made his name as a coach. One of only two men to coach three WAFL clubs to a premiership. Coaching career: South Frem 1959, 1966-68, 1995-98 (172 games); premiership 1997; East Frem 1973-76 (87 games), premiership 1974; Swan Dist 1977-87; 1990-94; 2000-02 (417 games), premierships 1982-84, 1990; West Coast Eagles 1988-89 (45 games); West Aust (14 games); Australia 1984, 1986 (6 games). Playing career: South Fremantle 1955-1966 (132 games). Player honours: South Frem Best & Fairest 1955, 1958, 1961; captain 1959, 1961-62; All Australian 1961; Sandover Medal 1955; West Aust (13 games). 21/05/1938
2002 David Parkin Tenacious and determined back pocket who later carved out an outstanding coaching career. Credited with introducing much of the modern-day coaching science and jargon. Coaching career: Hawthorn - 1977-1980 (57 wins, 37 losses), premiership 1978; Carlton 1981-1985 (79 wins, 40 losses, 1 draw), premierships 1981-82; Fitzroy 1986-88 (30 wins, 39 losses); Carlton 1991-2000 (140 wins, 94 losses, 1 draw), premiership: 1995; Carl Team of the Century (coach); All Australian coach 1995. Playing career: Hawthorn 1961-74 (211 games, 21 goals). Player honours: Hawthorn Best & Fairest 1965; Hawthorn captain 1969-73; Hawthorn premiership 1971; Victoria (5 games, 0 goals). 12/09/1942
2002 John Cahill Brilliant rover for the Port Adel Magpies, then became a coaching institution in SA, guiding Port to 10 premierships. Coaching career: Port Adelaide (SANFL) - 1974-1982, 1988-1996: premierships - 1977, 1979-81, 1988-1990, 1992, 1994-1995. Collingwood - 1983-84 (27 wins, 20 losses). West Adelaide - 1985-87; West Adel 1985-87 (69 games, 34 wins, 35 losses); Port Adelaide (AFL) 1997-98 (44 games, 19 wins, 23 losses). Playing career: Port Adelaide (SANFL) 1958-73 (264 games, 286 goals). Player honours: Port Adel (SANFL) Best & Fairest 1966, 1968, 1970, 1973; Port Adel (SANFL) leading goalkicker; Port Adel (SANFL) captain 1967-73; Port Adel (SANFL) premierships 1959, 1962, 1963, 1965; All Australian 1969; Suth Aust (27 games). 27/04/1940
2001 Jack Sheedy Known as 'Mr Football' in WA, Sheedy excelled as both a player and coach. Coaching career: East Perth 1956-61 (captain-coach), 1962-64, 1969 (non-playing coach) 261 games. Playing career: South Melb 1944 (6 games); East Frem 1942-55 (210 games); East Perth 1956-62 (122 games); Goals: NA. Player honours: East Frem Best & Fairest 1943, 1948, 1953, 1955; East Frem captain 1949-50, 1952, 1955; East Frem premierships 1943, 1946; East Perth captain 1956-62; East Perth premierships 1956, 1958, 1959 (all as captain coach); West Aust (22 games). 28/09/1926
1996 Haydn Bunton junior The son of a football legend. Bunton enjoyed a decorated playing career in SA & WA and then became a highly successful coach. Was captain-coach of Norwood at 19-the youngest ever senior coach in Aus. Senior football. Coaching career: Norwood 1957-1958, 1964- 1967; capt-coach Swan Districts 1961-1964, premierships 1961, 1962, 1963 (capt/coach); South Adelaide 1975-1982; Subiaco 1968-1972, 1984- 1989, premierships 1986, 1988; Sturt 1992-1994. Playing career: North Adel 1954-56 (54 games, 72 goals); Norwood 1957-60 (97 games, 88 goals); Swan Dist 1961-64 (89 games, 105 goals); Subiaco 1968-70 (59 games, 41 goals); West Aust (11 games); South Aust (11 games). Player honours: Sandover Medal 1962. 5/04/1937
1996 Tom Hafey Former Richmond back pocket who made his mark as a coach, guiding the Tigers through their most powerful and successful era. Placed a big emphasis on fitness. Coaching career: Richmond 1966-1976 (248 games, 173 wins, 73 losses, 2 draws), premierships 1967, 1969, 1973, 1974. Collingwood 1977-1982 (138 games, 89 wins, 47 losses, 2 draws. Geelong 1983-1985 (66 games, 31 wins, 35 losses). Sydney 1986-1988 (70 games, 43 wins, 27 losses). Rich Team of the Century (coach). Playing career: Richmond 1953-58 (67 games, 10 goals). 5/08/1931
1996 Frank 'Checker' Hughes Took Richmond to premiership success in 1932 then went to Melbourne and landed another four flags. A tough and disciplined coach. Coaching career: Richmond 1927-1932 (120 games, 87 wins, 31 losses, 2 draws), premiership 1932. Melbourne 1933-1941, 1945-1948, 1965 (254 games, 157 wins, 95 losses, 2 draws), premierships 1939, 1940, 1941, 1948. Playing career: Richmond 1914-15; 1919-23 (87 games, 51 goals). Player honours: Richmond premierships 1920, 1921. 26/2/1894
1996 Allan Jeans No-frills coach whose basic, team orientated philosophy saw him take St Kilda to it's first premiership in 1966. In his senior coaching years, Jeans led the all-conquering Hawthorn outfit to three premierships. Coaching career: St Kilda 1961-1976 (332 games, 193 wins, 138 losses, 1 draw), premiership 1966. Hawthorn 1981-1987, 1989-1990 (221 games, 159 wins, 61 losses, 1 draw), premierships 1983, 1986, 1989. Richmond 1992 (22 games, 5 wins, 17 losses); St K Team of the Century (coach). Playing career: St Kilda 1955-59 (77 games, 26 goals). 21/09/1933
1996 John Kennedy senior The man credited with starting Hawthorn's success. Kennedy's booming voice and simple approach saw him lead the Hawks to three flags . One of the first coaches to demand his players be at the peak of physical condition. Coaching career: Hawthorn 1960-1963, 1967-1976 (296 games, 181 wins, 113 losses, 2 draws), premierships 1961, 1971, 1976. North Melbourne 1985-1989 (113 games, 55 wins, 55 losses, 3 draws); Hawth Team of the Century (coach). Playing career: Hawthorn 1950-59 (164 games, 29 goals). Player honours: Hawth Best & Fairest 1950, 1951, 1952, 1954; Victoria (4 games, 0 goals). 20/12/1928
1996 Johnny Leonard Champion WA rover who had a brief stint with South Melbourne before returning home to coach five premierships. Coaching career: South Melb 1932 (19 games, 13 wins, 6 losses); West Perth 1934-1935, 1937; premierships 1934, 1935. Claremont 1938-1941; premierships 1938, 1939, 1940. Playing career: Subiaco 1922-30 (146 games); South Melb (1932) 12 games, 17 goals). Player honours: Sandover Medal 1926, 1929 8/6/1903
1996 Jack Oatey Coached for 38 years in SA and was renowned for being tough, yet he was a players man. In all, coached, 10 premiership sides in the SANFL. Coaching career: Norwood 1945-1952, premierships 1946, 1948, 1950; West Adelaide 1957- 1960; Sturt 1962-1982, premierships 1966, 1967, 1968, 1969, 1970, 1974, 1976. Playing career: Norwood 1940-52 (181 games, 233 goals); South Melbourne (5 games, 4 goals); South Aust (7 games). 29/8/1920
1996 Fos Williams Former star SA rover who later guided a tough, no nonsense Port Adelaide SANFL side to nine premierships. Coaching career: Port Adelaide 1950-1958, 1962-1973, premierships 1951, 1954-1958, 1962, 1963, 1965; West Adelaide 1974-1978. Playing career: West Adel 1945-49 (54 games, 112 goals); Port Adel (SANFL) 1950-58 (151 games, 263 goals); South Aust (34 games). 21/2/1922
 
 

Naming Rights Partner

Major Partners

View All Partners
Copyright ©2020 AFL. All Rights Reserved

This content is unavailable in your region. You can access more content with Watch AFL

You need a Live Pass subscription.

Tell Me More

AFL Live Pass is required to view AFL.TV & Match Replays

From 2019, fans will no longer be able to subscribe to AFL Live Pass through the AFL website. However, you can still subscribe via the Apple App Store or the Google Play.

Tell Me More