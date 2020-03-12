2019 Mick Malthouse How the Tigers missed two chances to land master coach Mick Malthouse. Playing career: St Kilda (1972-76), Richmond (1976-82).

Games played: 174 (53 for St Kilda, 121 for Richmond).

Player honours: VFL Premiership player (1980).

Coaching career: Footscray (1984-89), West Coast (1990-99), Collingwood (2000-11), Carlton (2013-15).

Games coached: 718 (135 for Footscray, 243 for West Coast, 286 for Collingwood, 54 for Carlton).

Coaching honours: Three-time AFL Premiership Coach (1992, 1994, 2010), Two-time All-Australian coach (1991, 2010), Australia coach for 4 games (2008, 2010). 17/09/1953

2008 Kevin Sheedy How do describe Sheeds, one of the great football identities of all time; after a great playing career with Richmond he became Essendon coach and took the Bombers to 4 flags during the 1980s and 90s while helping revolutionise the game. Coaching career: Essendon 1981-2007. Games: 635. Coaching honours: premierships 1984, 1985, 1993, 2000; All Australian 1984, 1985, 1993, 2000; Jock McHale Medal 1984, 1985, 1993, 2000; Night Series Premierships 19. Games: 251 Goals: 9181, 1984, 1990, 1993, 1994, 2000; Victorian Coach 1985-1986; Australian Coach 2005-2006; Essendon Team of the Century. Playing career: Richmond 1967-1979. Coaching honours: premierships 1969, 1973, 1974; club Best & Fairest 1976; club Captain 1978; Victoria (8 games, 1 goal); Richmond Team of the Century. 24/12/1947

2004 Phillip Matson A highly successful player and coach. Matson was considered ahead of his time. Died at a young age in a car accident, but left a lasting legacy as a coach of WA. Coaching career: Subiaco 1913-15 (59 games), premiership 1913; East Perth 1918-24, 1926-28 (165 games), premierships 1919 , 1920, 1921, 1922, 1923, 1926, 1927; West Aust (15 games). Playing career: West Perth 1904 (1 game); Sturt 1909-10 (24 games); North Frem 1911 (13 games); Subiaco 1912-18 (80 games); East Perth (35 games). Player honours: Subiaco premierships 1912, 1913, 1915; East Perth premierships 1919, 1920, 1923; West Aust 910 games); South Aust (4 games) 22/10/1884

2003 John Todd West Australian coaching legend whose playing career was tragically cut short by a serious knee injury. Won the Sandover Medal aged 17, but later made his name as a coach. One of only two men to coach three WAFL clubs to a premiership. Coaching career: South Frem 1959, 1966-68, 1995-98 (172 games); premiership 1997; East Frem 1973-76 (87 games), premiership 1974; Swan Dist 1977-87; 1990-94; 2000-02 (417 games), premierships 1982-84, 1990; West Coast Eagles 1988-89 (45 games); West Aust (14 games); Australia 1984, 1986 (6 games). Playing career: South Fremantle 1955-1966 (132 games). Player honours: South Frem Best & Fairest 1955, 1958, 1961; captain 1959, 1961-62; All Australian 1961; Sandover Medal 1955; West Aust (13 games). 21/05/1938

2002 David Parkin Tenacious and determined back pocket who later carved out an outstanding coaching career. Credited with introducing much of the modern-day coaching science and jargon. Coaching career: Hawthorn - 1977-1980 (57 wins, 37 losses), premiership 1978; Carlton 1981-1985 (79 wins, 40 losses, 1 draw), premierships 1981-82; Fitzroy 1986-88 (30 wins, 39 losses); Carlton 1991-2000 (140 wins, 94 losses, 1 draw), premiership: 1995; Carl Team of the Century (coach); All Australian coach 1995. Playing career: Hawthorn 1961-74 (211 games, 21 goals). Player honours: Hawthorn Best & Fairest 1965; Hawthorn captain 1969-73; Hawthorn premiership 1971; Victoria (5 games, 0 goals). 12/09/1942

2002 John Cahill Brilliant rover for the Port Adel Magpies, then became a coaching institution in SA, guiding Port to 10 premierships. Coaching career: Port Adelaide (SANFL) - 1974-1982, 1988-1996: premierships - 1977, 1979-81, 1988-1990, 1992, 1994-1995. Collingwood - 1983-84 (27 wins, 20 losses). West Adelaide - 1985-87; West Adel 1985-87 (69 games, 34 wins, 35 losses); Port Adelaide (AFL) 1997-98 (44 games, 19 wins, 23 losses). Playing career: Port Adelaide (SANFL) 1958-73 (264 games, 286 goals). Player honours: Port Adel (SANFL) Best & Fairest 1966, 1968, 1970, 1973; Port Adel (SANFL) leading goalkicker; Port Adel (SANFL) captain 1967-73; Port Adel (SANFL) premierships 1959, 1962, 1963, 1965; All Australian 1969; Suth Aust (27 games). 27/04/1940

2001 Jack Sheedy Known as 'Mr Football' in WA, Sheedy excelled as both a player and coach. Coaching career: East Perth 1956-61 (captain-coach), 1962-64, 1969 (non-playing coach) 261 games. Playing career: South Melb 1944 (6 games); East Frem 1942-55 (210 games); East Perth 1956-62 (122 games); Goals: NA. Player honours: East Frem Best & Fairest 1943, 1948, 1953, 1955; East Frem captain 1949-50, 1952, 1955; East Frem premierships 1943, 1946; East Perth captain 1956-62; East Perth premierships 1956, 1958, 1959 (all as captain coach); West Aust (22 games). 28/09/1926

1996 Haydn Bunton junior The son of a football legend. Bunton enjoyed a decorated playing career in SA & WA and then became a highly successful coach. Was captain-coach of Norwood at 19-the youngest ever senior coach in Aus. Senior football. Coaching career: Norwood 1957-1958, 1964- 1967; capt-coach Swan Districts 1961-1964, premierships 1961, 1962, 1963 (capt/coach); South Adelaide 1975-1982; Subiaco 1968-1972, 1984- 1989, premierships 1986, 1988; Sturt 1992-1994. Playing career: North Adel 1954-56 (54 games, 72 goals); Norwood 1957-60 (97 games, 88 goals); Swan Dist 1961-64 (89 games, 105 goals); Subiaco 1968-70 (59 games, 41 goals); West Aust (11 games); South Aust (11 games). Player honours: Sandover Medal 1962. 5/04/1937

1996 Tom Hafey Former Richmond back pocket who made his mark as a coach, guiding the Tigers through their most powerful and successful era. Placed a big emphasis on fitness. Coaching career: Richmond 1966-1976 (248 games, 173 wins, 73 losses, 2 draws), premierships 1967, 1969, 1973, 1974. Collingwood 1977-1982 (138 games, 89 wins, 47 losses, 2 draws. Geelong 1983-1985 (66 games, 31 wins, 35 losses). Sydney 1986-1988 (70 games, 43 wins, 27 losses). Rich Team of the Century (coach). Playing career: Richmond 1953-58 (67 games, 10 goals). 5/08/1931

1996 Frank 'Checker' Hughes Took Richmond to premiership success in 1932 then went to Melbourne and landed another four flags. A tough and disciplined coach. Coaching career: Richmond 1927-1932 (120 games, 87 wins, 31 losses, 2 draws), premiership 1932. Melbourne 1933-1941, 1945-1948, 1965 (254 games, 157 wins, 95 losses, 2 draws), premierships 1939, 1940, 1941, 1948. Playing career: Richmond 1914-15; 1919-23 (87 games, 51 goals). Player honours: Richmond premierships 1920, 1921. 26/2/1894

1996 Allan Jeans No-frills coach whose basic, team orientated philosophy saw him take St Kilda to it's first premiership in 1966. In his senior coaching years, Jeans led the all-conquering Hawthorn outfit to three premierships. Coaching career: St Kilda 1961-1976 (332 games, 193 wins, 138 losses, 1 draw), premiership 1966. Hawthorn 1981-1987, 1989-1990 (221 games, 159 wins, 61 losses, 1 draw), premierships 1983, 1986, 1989. Richmond 1992 (22 games, 5 wins, 17 losses); St K Team of the Century (coach). Playing career: St Kilda 1955-59 (77 games, 26 goals). 21/09/1933

1996 John Kennedy senior The man credited with starting Hawthorn's success. Kennedy's booming voice and simple approach saw him lead the Hawks to three flags . One of the first coaches to demand his players be at the peak of physical condition. Coaching career: Hawthorn 1960-1963, 1967-1976 (296 games, 181 wins, 113 losses, 2 draws), premierships 1961, 1971, 1976. North Melbourne 1985-1989 (113 games, 55 wins, 55 losses, 3 draws); Hawth Team of the Century (coach). Playing career: Hawthorn 1950-59 (164 games, 29 goals). Player honours: Hawth Best & Fairest 1950, 1951, 1952, 1954; Victoria (4 games, 0 goals). 20/12/1928

1996 Johnny Leonard Champion WA rover who had a brief stint with South Melbourne before returning home to coach five premierships. Coaching career: South Melb 1932 (19 games, 13 wins, 6 losses); West Perth 1934-1935, 1937; premierships 1934, 1935. Claremont 1938-1941; premierships 1938, 1939, 1940. Playing career: Subiaco 1922-30 (146 games); South Melb (1932) 12 games, 17 goals). Player honours: Sandover Medal 1926, 1929 8/6/1903

1996 Jack Oatey Coached for 38 years in SA and was renowned for being tough, yet he was a players man. In all, coached, 10 premiership sides in the SANFL. Coaching career: Norwood 1945-1952, premierships 1946, 1948, 1950; West Adelaide 1957- 1960; Sturt 1962-1982, premierships 1966, 1967, 1968, 1969, 1970, 1974, 1976. Playing career: Norwood 1940-52 (181 games, 233 goals); South Melbourne (5 games, 4 goals); South Aust (7 games). 29/8/1920