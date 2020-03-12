afl.com.au womens.afl

2020 Dennis Cometti

Played 38 games and scored 70 goals for West Perth: 1967-1971
Coached 65 games for West Perth: 1982-1984
Football broadcast history:
1972 – 1985: ABC Radio
1986 – 2001: Seven Network
2002 – 2006: Nine Network
2007 ­– 2016: Seven Network
2008 – 2011: 3AW
2012 – Present: Triple M
Appointed as a member of the Order of Australia (AM): 2019
Alf Potter Award: 2006
AFMA Television Caller of the Year on 11 Occasions
Sport Australia Lifetime Achievement Award: 2018
Sport Australia Hall of Fame: 2019
Inducted into the MCG Hall of Fame
Inducted into the AFMA Hall of Fame

  26/03/1949
2011 Tony Charlton

Worked for more than 50 years as a pre-eminent commentator, media performer, host and master of ceremonies.

Called football for radio stations 3AW, 3UZ and 3AK and on television for Channel Seven, Channel Nine and ABC-TV. Hosted the Tony Charlton Football Show on Channel Nine, and conducted one of the most famous interviews in football history with sacked Melbourne coach Norm Smith in 1965.

 28/03/1929
2006 Harry Beitzel

Former leading VFL umpire who later became a household name as a radio and television broadcaster.

Officiated in 153 games (1948-60), including the 1955 Grand Final and six state games. Later became VFL Director of Umpiring (1980-81).
In the media he worked as a commentator for 3KZ (1961-71), 3AW (1972-88) and 3AK (1989-91).
Beitzel was also an ABC television panellist (1961-71) and the editor of Footy Week (1965-71), and was the originator of the Gaelic contests between Australia and Ireland that started in 1967.

 6/04/1927
2000 Geoff Christian Chief football writer for the West Australian for 28 years, 1961-1988. 13/10/1934
1996 Ron Casey

Best known by television viewers as the presenter of World of Sport which ran on the Seven Network for nearly 30 years.
Played a leading role in the network's coverage of football for 30 years, including the introduction of direct telecasts from Sydney, night football, the Brownlow Medal count and live coverage of the Grand Final from 1977.
President of the Kangaroos when he passed away in 2000.

 28/12/1927
1996 R.W.E. Wilmot Writing for The Argus in 1935, he was given an award by the AFL for 46 years of journalism. His work was characterised by authority, wisdom and generosity. 4/10/1869
1996 Norman Banks

A pioneer of football broadcasts on 3AW and 3KZ.

In 1931, broadcast his first match from Princes Park standing on a ladder at the end of the dressing rooms.
Broadcasting career spanned 60 years.

 12/10/1905
1996 Hugh Buggy

Joined The Argus newspaper in 1917 and became a highly respected football writer.
Became its chief football writer in 1951, after gaining wider experience elsewhere.
Worked for suburban newspapers and continued to write football for the Advocate.
Wrote several important club histories, including one on Carlton.

 9/06/1896
1996 Hector DeLacy

Chief football writer on The Sporting Globe.
Forthright and controversial, his style sometimes resulted in him being banned by clubs, but that did not deter him and he became one of the most widely read journalists from the 1940s.

 6/05/1900
1996 Alf Brown

Chief football writer for The Herald newspaper in Melbourne, 1945-1979.
Covered an estimated 1000 matches including 34 Grand Finals.
Wrote very detailed match previews as a result of his ability to win the confidence and trust of club coaches.

 6/02/1914 

