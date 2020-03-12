Media Inducted
|Inducted
|Name
|Profile
|DOB
|2020
|Dennis Cometti
|
Played 38 games and scored 70 goals for West Perth: 1967-1971
|26/03/1949
|2011
|Tony Charlton
|
Worked for more than 50 years as a pre-eminent commentator, media performer, host and master of ceremonies.
Called football for radio stations 3AW, 3UZ and 3AK and on television for Channel Seven, Channel Nine and ABC-TV. Hosted the Tony Charlton Football Show on Channel Nine, and conducted one of the most famous interviews in football history with sacked Melbourne coach Norm Smith in 1965.
|28/03/1929
|2006
|Harry Beitzel
|
Former leading VFL umpire who later became a household name as a radio and television broadcaster.
Officiated in 153 games (1948-60), including the 1955 Grand Final and six state games. Later became VFL Director of Umpiring (1980-81).
|6/04/1927
|2000
|Geoff Christian
|Chief football writer for the West Australian for 28 years, 1961-1988.
|13/10/1934
|1996
|Ron Casey
|
Best known by television viewers as the presenter of World of Sport which ran on the Seven Network for nearly 30 years.
|28/12/1927
|1996
|R.W.E. Wilmot
|Writing for The Argus in 1935, he was given an award by the AFL for 46 years of journalism. His work was characterised by authority, wisdom and generosity.
|4/10/1869
|1996
|Norman Banks
|
A pioneer of football broadcasts on 3AW and 3KZ.
In 1931, broadcast his first match from Princes Park standing on a ladder at the end of the dressing rooms.
|12/10/1905
|1996
|Hugh Buggy
|
Joined The Argus newspaper in 1917 and became a highly respected football writer.
|9/06/1896
|1996
|Hector DeLacy
|
Chief football writer on The Sporting Globe.
|6/05/1900
|1996
|Alf Brown
|
Chief football writer for The Herald newspaper in Melbourne, 1945-1979.
|6/02/1914