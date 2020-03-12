Players Inducted

Gary Ablett snr (Hawthorn/Geelong)

1/10/1961

Inducted: 2005

Ablett was the complete package, thrilling fans with his uncanny goalkicking and his freakish ability in the air and at ground level.

Playing Career: 1982, 1984-96 (Haw 1982, Geel 1984-96)

Games: 248 (Haw 6, Geel 242) Goals: 1030 (Haw 9, Geel 1021)

Player Honours: Geel best & fairest 1984; Geel captain 1995-96; Norm Smith Medal 1989; Geel leading goalkicker 1985, 1986, 1988, 1989, 1990, 1993, 1994, 1995; AFL Team of the Century; Geel Team of the Century; All Australian 1984, 1989, 1990, 1992, 1993, 1994, 1995 (captain); Victoria (11 games, 43 goals).

John Abley (Port Adelaide)

Profile: The John Abley dream took an incredible turn when his family left Victoria and headed to SA

1/10/1930

Inducted: 2020

Playing Career: 1950-1961

Games: 212 Goals: 1

Player Honours:

Seven-time SANFL Premiership player: 1951, 1954, 1955, 1956, 1957, 1958, 1959

All Australian: 1956, 1958, 1961

Played 23 State games for SA

Inducted into Port Adelaide's 'Greatest Team' (1870 – 2000) (Full Back)

Inducted into the SANFL Hall of Fame in 2002

Jason Akermanis (Brisbane Lions/Western Bulldogs)

24/2/1977

Inducted: 2015

Playing career: 1995-2010 (BL 1995-2006; WB 2007-10)

Games: 325 games (BL 248; WB 77). Goals: 421 (BL 307; WB 114)

Player honours: Brownlow Medal 2001; BL best & fairest 1999, 2005; BL leading goalkicker 2004; WB leading goalkicker 2009; BL premierships 2001, 2002, 2003; All-Australian 1999, 2001, 2002, 2004; State representative (Allies 3 games); International Rules (4 games); Jim Stynes Medal 1999

Glenn Archer (North Melbourne)

24/3/1973

Inducted: 2012

Highly respected for the fearless way he attacked the ball. Could play ‘tall’ or ‘small’, in attack or defence.

Playing career: 1992-2007

Games 311

Player honours: premierships1996, 1999; Norm Smith Medal 1996; All-Australian 1996, 1998, 2002; NM Team of the Century; NM Shinboner of the Century; Victoria (3 games, 5 goals).

Graham Arthur (Hawthorn)

9/6/1936

Inducted: 1996

Hawthorn’s first premiership captain was a brilliant half-forward flanker/centreman.

Playing career: 1955-1968

Games: 232 Goals: 201

Player honours: club best and fairest 1955, 1958, 1962; captain 1960-1968; premiership 1961 (captain); Hawth Team of the Century (captain); Victoria (12 games, 7 goals).

Allen Aylett (North Melbourne)

24/4/1934

Inducted: 1996

Elusive and skilful champion rover who changed the game significantly as an administrator.

Playing career: 1952-1964

Games: 220 Goals: 311

Player honours: club best and fairest 1958, 1959, 1960; captain 1961-1964; All-Australian 1958, 1961; Kang Team of the Century; Victoria (15 games, 52 goals).

Gary Ayres (Hawthorn)

28/9/1960

Inducted: 1999

Back-pocket/centre who was tough and cool in a crisis. Had great courage and excelled in big games.

Playing career: 1978-1993

Games: 269 Goals: 70

Player honours: club best and fairest 1986; captain 1992-93; premierships 1983, 1986, 1988, 1989, 1991; Norm Smith Medal 1986, 1988; All-Australian 1983, 1986, 1988; Hawth Team of the Century; Victoria (6 games, 4 goals).

Coaching record: Geel 1995-99 (116 games, 65 wins, 50 losses, 1 draw); Adel 2000-04 (107 games, 55 wins, 52 losses).

Trevor Barker (St Kilda)

Inducted: 2019

7/10/1956

Playing career: 1975-89

Games: 230

Goals: 134

Player honours: Two-time St Kilda best and fairest (1976, 1981), St Kilda captain (1983-86), St Kilda Team of the 20th Century, St Kilda Hall of Fame Legend, 6 State-of-Origin games for Victoria.

Coaching career: Sandringham coach (1992-94)

Coaching honours: Two-time Sandringham Premiership coach (1992, 1994)

Paul Bagshaw (Sturt)



Inducted: 2016

22/8/46

Playing career: 1964-80

Games: 360. Goals: 258

Player honours: best & fairest 1966, 1969, 1970, 1971, 1977; leading goalkicker 1978; premierships 1966, 1967, 1968, 1969, 1970, 1974, 1976; captain 1973-80; SA representative (14 games); Sturt Team of the Century; SA Football Hall of Fame.

Percy Beames (Melbourne)

27/7/1911

Inducted: 1996

Melbourne rover who could kick goals. Became a sports reporter for The Age.

Playing career: 1931-1944

Games: 213 Goals: 323

Player honours: captain-coach 1942-1944; premierships 1939, 1940, 1941; Melb Team of the Century; Victoria (10 games, 26 goals)

Coaching record: Melb 1942-44 (48 games, 19 wins, 29 losses)

Peter Bedford (South Melbourne/Carlton)

11/4/1948

Inducted: 1999

Goalkicking on-baller who was fearless in his attack on the ball.

Playing career: 1968-1978 (SM 1968-1976, Carl 1977-78)

Games: 186 (SM 178 Carl 8) Goals: 329 (SM 325 Carl 4)

Player honours: Brownlow Medal 1970; best and fairest SM 1969, 1970, 1971, 1973, 1975; SM leading goalkicker 1971, 1972, 1973; captain SM 1973-76; SM/SYD Team of the Century; Victoria (13 games, 11 goals).





Vic Belcher (South Melbourne)

24/8/1888-3/1/1977

Inducted: 1996

Tireless ruckman who could also play in a key position. Great player in finals.

Playing career: 1907-1915, 1917-1920

Games: 226 Goals: 62

Player honours: captain 1913-1917; premierships 1909, 1918; SM/SYD Team of the Century; Victoria (2 games, 0 goals).

Coaching record: SM 1914-15, 1917 (53 games, 31 wins, 21 losses, 1 draw); Fitz 1922-24, 1926-27 (93 games, 49 wins, 42 losses, 2 draws), Premiership 1922.

Peter Bell (South Fremantle/Fremantle/North Melbourne)





1/3/1976

Inducted: 2015

Playing career: 1994-2009 (SF 1994-95, 2009; Frem 1995, 2001-08; NM 1996-2000)

Games: 335 (SF 49; Frem 163; NM 123). Goals: 308 (SM 58; Frem 130; NM 120)

Player honours: NM best & fairest 2000; Frem best & fairest 2001, 2003, 2004; 2nd Frem best & fairest 2002, 2005, 2006; 3rd NM best and fairest 1997; Frem captain 2002-06; NM premierships 1996, 1999; SF premiership 2009; NM pre-season premiership 1998; All-Australian 1999, 2003; State representative (WA 3 games) International Rules (2 games); Graham Moss Medal 1998



Percy Bentley (Richmond)

13/12/1906-25/3/1982

Inducted: 1996

Strong ruckman and great tactician who was a key player during his era. Coached Carlton during the 1940s.

Playing career: 1925-1940

Games: 263 Goals: 275

Player honours: Rich captain 1932-1940; Rich premierships 1932, 1934 (captain-coach); Victoria (3 games, 4 goals).

Coaching record: Rich 1934-40 (133 games, 86 wins, 46 losses, 1 draw), Premiership 1934; Carl 1941-55 (281 games, 167 wins, 110 losses, 4 draws), Premierships 1945, 1947.

Mark Bickley (Adelaide)

4/8/1969

Inducted: 2009

One of the Crows great players, a tough defender and midfidlder who was part of Adelaide’s first season in 1991 before going on captain the team to their first premiership.

Playing career: 1991-2003

Games: 272 Goals: 77

Player honours: premierships 1997, 1998; captain 1997-2000; pre season premiership 2003.

Simon Black (Brisbane)

Profile: Lions games-record holder joins the greats in Hall of Fame

3/4/1979

Inducted: 2020

Playing career: 1998-2013

Games: 322 1 Goals: 71

Player honours:

Three-time AFL Premiership player: 2001, 2002, 2003

Club captain: 2007-08 (joint)

Brownlow Medallist: 2002

Club Best & Fairest: 2001 (equal), 2002 & 2006

Norm Smith Medallist: 2003

All Australian: 2001, 2002, 2004

Malcolm Blight (Woodville/North Melbourne)

16/2/1950

Inducted: 1996

Enigmatic forward who is remembered for his ability to perform the impossible. Also a master coach.

Playing career: 1968-1985 (Wood 1968-73, 1983-85, NM 1974-1982)

Games: 341 (Wood 163, NM 178) Goals: 803 (Wood 359, NM 444)

Player honours: Magarey Medal 1972; Brownlow Medal 1978; NM best and fairest 1978; NM leading goalkicker 1978, 1979, 1981, 1982; Coleman Medal 1982; NM Premierships 1975, 1977; All-Australian 1972, 1982, 1985; Kang Team of teh Century; Victoria (7 games, 19 goals); South Aust (1 game, 4 goals).

Coaching record: NM 1981 (16 games, 6 wins, 10 losses); Geel 1989-1994 (145 games, 89 wins, 56 losses); Adelaide 1997-1999 (74 games, 41 wins, 33 losses), Premierships 1997, 1998). St Kilda 2001 (15 games, 3 wins, 12 losses).

Francis Bourke (Richmond)

4/4/1947

Inducted: 1996

Tough wingman-turned-defender who had speed and courage. Coached Richmond in 1982 and 1983.

Playing career: 1967-1981

Games: 300 Goals: 71

Player honours: 3rd Brownlow Medal 1976; Best & Fairest 1970; captain 1976-77; premierships 1967, 1969, 1973, 1974, 1980; AFL Team of the Century; Rich Team of the Century; Victoria (13 games, 0 goals)

Coaching record: Rich 1982-1983 (46 games, 26 wins, 20 losses).

Craig Bradley (Port Adelaide/Carlton)

23/10/1963

Inducted: 2006

Magnificent running player whose career spanned two decades in SA and Victoria, is fourth on the all time VFL/AFL games played.

Playing Career: 1981-2002 (PA 1981-85, Carl 1986-2002)

Games: 473 (PA 98, Carl 375); Goals: 351 (PA 104, Carl 247)

Player Honours: PA best & fairest 1982, 1984, 1985; Carl best & fairest 1986, 1988, 1993; Carl captain 1998-2001; PA premiership 1981; Carl premierships 1987, 1995; All Australian 1983, 1985, 1986, 1988, 1993, 1994, 1995, 1997; South Australia 15 games, 8 goals).

Dermott Brereton (Hawthorn/Sydney/Collingwood)

19/8/1964

Inducted: 1999

Tough-as-nails centre half-forward who excelled in big games. Fearsome as well as fearless.

Playing career: 1982-1995 (Haw 1982-1992, Syd 1994, Coll 1995)

Games: 211 (Haw 189, Syd 7, Coll 15) Goals: 464 (Haw 427, Syd 7, Coll 30)

Player honours: Haw best and fairest 1985; Haw leading goalkicker 1985; Haw premierships 1983, 1986, 1988, 1989, 1991; Hawth Team of the Century; All-Australian 1985, 1986, 1988; Victoria (9 games, 18 goals)

Gavin Brown (Collingwood)

25/9/1967

Inducted: 2008

A brilliant player for the Magpies throughout the 1980s and 90s; in full flight he was a champion wingman with effortless skill; poise and the ability to win the ball; was also able to play as a key forward and kick goals; as the 1990 premiership showed.

Playing career: 1987-2000

Games: 254 Goals: 195

Player honours: premiership 1990; club Best & Fairest 1989, 1994 (equal), 1997; All Australian 1989, 1991, 1994; club Captain 1994-1998; Victoria (11 games, 2 goals); Collingwood Team of the Century; E.J Whitten Medal.

Jonathan Brown (Brisbane)

Profile: Jonathan Brown will forever be remembered as a Brisbane champion

29/10/1981

Inducted: 2020

Playing Career: 2000-2014

Games: 256 Goals: 594

Player honours:

Three-time AFL Premiership player: 2001, 2002, 2003

Club captain: 2007-08 (joint), 2009-2013

Club Best & Fairest: 2007, 2008, 2009

Club leading goalscorer: 2007, 2009, 2010, 2012, 2013

AFL leading goalscorer: 2007

All Australian: 2007 (Vice-Captain), 2009

Represented Victoria in the Hall of Fame Tribute Match: 2008 (Captain)

Robert Rose Award for Most Courageous Player: 2007, 2008, 2011

AFLPA Best Captain Award: 2007, 2009

AFL Mark of the Year: 2002

Pre-season Premiership: 2013

Nathan Buckley (Brisbane Lions/Collingwood)

26/7/1972

Inducted: 2011

Highly motivated and driven player who was a star from the time he first set foot on the field. Had excellent disposal and a burning desire to be the best.

Playing career: 1991-2007 (PA – SANFL 1991-92, Bris 1993, Coll 1994-2007)

Games: 317 (PA – SANFL 37, Bris 20, Coll 260)?Goals: 328 (PA – SANFL 44, Bris 21, Coll 263)

Player honours: Magarey Medal 1992; Brownlow Medal 2003 (equal), 2nd Brownlow Medal 1998, 3rd Brownlow Medal 1999 (equal); PA (SANFL) best and fairest 1992; Coll best and fairest 1994 (equal), 1996, 1998, 1999, 2000, 2003; Coll captain 1999-2007; PA (SANFL) premiership 1992; Norm Smith Medal 2002; Coll Team of the Century; All-Australian 1996, 1997, 1998, 1999, 2000, 2001, 2003; AFL Rising Star 1993; SA (1 game, 0 goals), Queensland (1 game, 0 goals), Allies (3 games, 8 goals).

Peter Burns (Geelong)

5/1/1866-11/10/1952

Inducted: 1996

Tall ruckman and full-back who became the game’s first superstar.

Playing career: 1897-1902

Games: 89 Goals: 7

Player honours: Geelong captain 1900; Victoria (4 games, 0 goals).

Peter Carey (Glenelg)

16/7/1957

Inducted: 2009

One of the great players in South Australian football, a star over a long period for Glenelg which included three club best and fairest awards.

Playing career: 1971-1988

Games: 448 Goals: 521

Player honours: premierships 1973, 1985-1986; All Australian 1979, 1980; South Australia (19 games); club best and fairest 1975, 1979, 1981; SANFL leading goalkicker 1973.

Wayne Carey (North Melb/Adelaide)

27/5/1971

Inducted: 2010

A true superstar of the game, Carey was the dominant player of his era. He was superb in the air and rarely beaten in one-on-one contests. His record speaks for itself.

Playing career: 1989-2004

Games: 272 Goals: 727

Player honours: NM Best and Fairest 1992,1993,1996,1998; NM Leading Goal Kicker 1995, 1996, 1998, 1999, 2000; NM Captain 1993-2001; NM Premierships 1996-1999; NM Team of the Century (Captain); All-Australian 1993 (Captain), 1994,1995,1996,1998 (Captain),1999 (Captain),2000 (Captain); NSW (1 Game, 1 Goal), South Australia (1 Game, 2 Goals) NSW/ACT (1 Game, 1 Goal)

Albert Chadwick (Melbourne/Hawthorn)

15/11/1897-27/10/1983

Inducted: 1996

Tough centre half-back who ran hard and straight. Later received a knighthood.

Playing career: 1920-1929 (Melb 1920-1928, Haw 1929)

Games: 158 (Melb 141, Haw 17) Goals: 53 (Melb 45, Haw 8)

Player honours: 2nd Brownlow Medal 1924, 3rd Brownlow Medal (equal) 1925; Melbourne captain 1924-1927; premiership side 1926; Melb Team of the Century; Victoria (18 games, 7 goals)

Coaching record: Melb 1925-27 (58 games, 42 wins, 15 losses, 1 draw), Premiership 1926; Hawth 1929 (18 games, 4 wins, 14 losses).

David Christy (Melbourne/Fremantle/WA Imperials/East Fremantle)

1870-2/7/1919

Inducted: 1996

Began his career in Melbourne but became a driving force in establishing football in Western Australia.

Playing career: 1891-1897 (Melb 1891-1896, Frem 1896-1897 WA Imp 1897, EF 1898-1912)

Games: 218 (Frem 11, WA Imp 9, East Frem 198) Goals: NA

Player honours: EF captain 1898-1900; EF premierships EF 1900, 1902, 1903, 1904, 1906, 1908, 1909, 1910, 1911.

Jack E. Clarke (Essendon)

14/7/1933-3/12/2001

Inducted: 1996

Skilful centreman and inspirational leader who was one of the gifted players of his era.

Playing career: 1951-1967

Games: 263 Goals: 180

Player honours: Best & Fairest 1958, 1962; captain 1958-1964; premierships 1962 (captain), 1965; Ess Team of the Century; All-Australian 1953, 1956, 1958; Victoria (27 games, 12 goals).

Coaching record: Ess 1968-70 (65 games, 33 wins, 30 losses, 2 draws)

Jack K. Clarke (East Fremantle)

26/6/1931-23/3/1997

Inducted: 1998

Outstanding West Australian ruckman.

Playing career: 1952-1962

Games: 206 Goals: NA

Player honours: Sandover Medal 1957; Best & Fairest 1956, 1960, 1961; All-Australian 1953, 1956, 1958, 1961; All-Australian 1953, 1956, 1958, 1961; West Aust (26 games, 0 goals)

Ron Clegg (South Melbourne)

17/11/1927-23/8/1990

Inducted: 1996

Brilliant key position player at either centre half-forward or centre half-back.

Playing career: 1945-1954, 1956-1960

Games: 231 Goals: 156

Player honours: Brownlow Medal 1949, 2nd Brownlow Medal 1951; Best & Fairest 1948, 1949, 1951; captain 1953-1954, 1957-1960; SM/SYD Team of the Century; Victoria (15 games, 7 goals)

Coaching record: SM 1958-1959 (36 games, 15 wins, 21 losses).

Horrie Clover (Carlton)

20/3/1895-1/1/1984

Inducted: 1996

High-marking centre half-forward who was Carlton’s key player during his career

Playing career: 1920-1924, 1926-1931

Games: 147 Goals: 397

Player honours: captain/coach 1922-24, 1927; club leading goalkicker 1920-1923, 1926, 1928; Leading goalkicker Medallist 1922; Victoria (9 games, 20 goals).

Coaching record: Carl 1922-23, 1927 (45 games, 26 wins, 18 losses, 1 draw).

Albert Collier (Collingwood/Fitzroy)

9/7/1909-22/2/1988

Inducted: 1996

Collingwood centre half-back in the most successful team in the game’s history.

Playing career: 1925-1941 (Coll 1925-1930, 1933-1939, Fitz 1941-1942)

Games: 217 (Coll 205, Fitz 12) Goals: 66 (Coll 54, Fitz 12)

Player honours: Brownlow Medal 1929; Best & Fairest 1929, 1934, 1935; premierships 1927, 1928, 1929, 1930, 1935, 1936; Coll Team of the Century; Victoria (12 games, 1 goal).

Harry Collier (Collingwood)

1/10/1907-16/8/1994

Inducted: 1996

Champion rover and leader for the Magpies during its golden era.

Playing career: 1926-1940

Games: 253 Goals: 299

Player honours: Brownlow Medal 1930; Best & Fairest: 1928, 1930; captain 1935-1939; premierships 1927, 1928, 1929, 1930, 1935, 1936; Coll Team of the Century; Victoria (12 games, 1 goal).

Graham Cornes (Glenelg/North Melbourne/South Adelaide)

31/3/1948

Inducted: 2012

A star in the SA when the SANFL was at its strongest. Later became Adelaide’s inaugural coach.

Playing career: 1967-84 (Glen 1967-82, NM 1979, South Adel 1983-84)

Games: 364 (Glen 1967-82, NM 1979, South Adel 1983-84)

Player Honours: Glen best and fairest 1968, 1972, 1974; Glen leading goal kicker 1977; Glen captain 1978; Glen premiership 1973; Simpson Medal 1979; Tassie Medal 1979, 1980; All-Australian 1979, 1980; SA Hall of Fame; South Australia (21 games, 22 goals).

Dean Cox (West Coast Eagles)

Profile: Dean Cox's standing as a ruck great has been solidified with his induction into the Hall of Fame

1/08/1981

Playing career: 2001-2014

Games: 290 Goals: 169

Player honours:

AFL premiership player: 2006

Club best and fairest: 2008

All Australian: 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2011, 2012

Represented the Dream Team in the Hall of Fame Tribute Match: 2008

East Perth premiership player: 2000

Simpson medallist: 2000

George Coulthard (Carlton)

1/8/1856-22/10/1883

Inducted: 1996

Playing Career: 1876-1882

Three-times Champion of the Colony who also played Test cricket. Died of tuberculosis aged 27.

Shane Crawford (Hawthorn)

9/9/1974

Inducted: 2012

Supremely talented rover who had the athletic ability to run all day. Capped off a stellar career by winning his first AFL premiership in his last game.

Playing career: 1993-2008

Games: 305

Player honours: Brownlow Medal 1999;club best and fairest 1998, 1999, 2002, 2003; club captain 1999-2004; premiership 2008; All-Australian 1996, 1998, 1999, 2002; ACT/NSW (1 game, 1 goal; Allies 92 games, 2 goals).

Syd Coventry (Collingwood)

13/6/1899-10/11/1976

Inducted: 1996

Collingwood ruckman and defender who was a hard and tough leader.

Playing career: 1922-1934

Games: 227 Goals: 62

Player honours: Brownlow Medal 1927; Best & Fairest 1927, 1932; captain 1927-1934; premierships 1927, 1928, 1929, 1930; Coll Team of the Century (captain); Victoria (26 games, 4 goals)

Coaching record: Footscray 1935-1937 (36 games, 8 wins, 26 losses, 2 draws).

Vic Cumberland (Melbourne/St Kilda/Sturt)

4/7/1877-5/7/1927

Inducted: 1996

At 43, the oldest man to play AFL football. Cumberland was a ruckman with great strength.

Playing career: 1898-1920 (Melb 1898-1901, St K 1903-1904, 1907-1908, 1912-1915, 1920, Sturt 1909-1911)

Games: 215 (Melb 50, St K 126, Sturt 39) Goals: 120 (Melb 15, St K 72, Sturt 33)

Player honours: Magarey Medal 1911; Victoria (3 games, 3 goals); South Aust (9 games 0 goals).

Peter Daicos (Collingwood)

20/9/1961

Inducted: 1999

Goalkicking genius with magic evasive skills. Used the ball beautifully.

Playing career: 1979-1993

Games: 250 Goals: 549

Player honours: club best and fairest 1982, 1988; club leading goalkicker 1981, 1982, 1990, 1991, 1992; premiership 1990; Coll Team of the Century; All-Australian 1982, 1988, 1990; Victoria (5 games, 12 goals).

Rick Davies (Sturt/Hawthorn/South Adelaide)

Profile: Sturt's champion ruckman of the 1970s

8/04/1952

Inducted: 2013

Distinguished playing career over 17 years in South Australia and Victoria. Represented his state 20 times and is already in the South Australian Football Hall of Fame.

Playing Career: Sturt (1970-80, 1982-84); Hawthorn (1981); South Adelaide (1985-87)

Games: 370 (Sturt 317, Hawthorn 20, South Adelaide 33), Goals: 818 (Sturt 635, Hawthorn 37, South Adelaide 146)

Player Honours: Stuart best & fairest 1973-76, 1978, 1980; Sturt leading goal kicker 1982-84; All Australian 1979-80; Sturt premiership 1974, 1976; Sturt team of the century; SANFL leading goal kicker 1983; South Adelaide leading goal kicker 1985-86; South Australia (20 games)

John Daly (Norwood/West Adelaide)

Born 1870-NA

Inducted: 1996

Playing career: 1887-1904 (Norw 1887-1898, West Adel 1899-1904) Games: 200 (approx.)

Player honours: Norwood captain 1893-1895; West Adel captain 1899-1903; Norwood leading goalkicker 1887; Norwood premierships 1887, 1888, 1889, 1894; South Aust (7 games)

Terry Daniher (South Melbourne/Essendon)

15/8/1957

Inducted: 1998

Brilliant leader and relentless running centre half-forward.

Playing career: 1976-1992 (SM 1976-1977, Ess 1978-1992)

Games: 313 (SM 19, Ess 294) Goals: 469 (SM 22, Ess 447)

Player honours: Ess Best & Fairest 1982; Ess leading goalkicker 1979, 1983; Ess captain 1983-1988; Ess premierships 1984 (captain), 1985 (captain); All-Australian 1983, 1984, 1985, 1986, 1988, 1989; Victoria (11 games, 12 goals), New South Wales (4 games, 6 goals).

Barry Davis (Essendon/North Melbourne)

15/9/1943

Inducted: 1997

Great leader and ruck-rover for two clubs. Led North Melbourne to its first flag.

Playing career: 1961-1975 (Ess 1961-1972, NM 1973-1975)

Games: 289 (Ess 218, NM 71) Goals: 119 (Ess 65, NM 54)

Player honours: 2nd Brownlow Medal 1969 (equal), 1971; Ess best and fairest 1968, 1969, 1971; NM best and fairest 1973, 1975; Ess captain 1970-71; NM captain 1973-75; Ess premierships 1962, 1965; NM premiership 1975 (captain); Ess Team of the Century; Kang Team of the Century; Victoria (11 games, 3 goals).

Coaching record: Ess 1978-80 (67 games, 30 wins, 36 losses, 1 draw).

Bob Davis (Geelong)

12/6/1928

Inducted: 1996

Champion ruck-rover/half-forward who also coached the Cats with success.

Playing career: 1948-1958

Games: 189 Goals: 149

Player honours: Best & Fairest 1957; captain 1955-1958; All-Australian 1958; premierships 1951, 1952; Geel Team of the Century; Victoria (13 games, 14 goals).

Coaching record: Geel 1956, 1960-1963 (116 games, 72 wins, 39 losses, 5 draws) Premiership 1963.

Jim Deane (South Adelaide/Richmond)

2/1/1928

Inducted: 2019

Profile: The South Australian football royal who'd pull you a beer

Playing career: 1945-55 (1945-53; 1956-57 Sth Adel/ 1954-55 Rich)

Games: 190 (157 Sth Adel, 33 Rich)

Goals: 112 (95 Sth Adel, 17 Rich)

Player honours: Two-time Magarey medallist (1953, 1957), Six-time South Adelaide best and fairest (1948-49, 1951, 1953, 1956-57), South Adelaide captain (1951-53; 1956-57), 14 State-of-Origin games for South Australia

Coaching career: Playing coach, South Adelaide (1951-53), Non-playing coach, South Adelaide (1970-71)

Gary Dempsey (Footscray/North Melbourne)

22/11/1948

Inducted: 1996

Marking ruckman who finished in the top 10 in the Brownlow Medal 13 times. Polled more Brownlow votes then any player in history.

Playing career: 1967-1984 (Foot 1967-1978, NM 1979-1984)

Games: 329 (Foot 207, NM 122) Goals: 145 (Foot 106, NM 39)

Player honours: Brownlow Medal 1975, 2nd Brownlow Medal 1970; Foot best and fairest 1970, 1973, 1974, 1975, 1976, 1977; NM best and fairest 1979; Foot captain 1971-1972, 1977-1978; W Bulldogs Team of the Century; All-Australian 1972, 1982; Victoria (22 games, 8 goals).

David Dench (North Melbourne)

23/8/1951

Inducted: 2000

Dashing full-back who would turn defence into attack in an instant.

Playing career: 1969-1984

ames: 275 Goals: 29

Player honours: Best & Fairest 1971, 1976, 1977, 1981; captain 1972; Premierships 1975, 1977 (acting capt.); Kang Team of the Century; Victoria (4 games, 0 goals).

Robert DiPierdomenico (Hawthorn)

5/5/1958

Inducted: 2007

Strong, bullocking wingman who played a major role in a golden era for the Hawks.

Playing Career: 1975-1991

Games: 240; Goals: 140

Player Honours: Brownlow Medal 1987; Haw Team of the Century; premierships 1978, 1983, 1986, 1988, 1989; All Australian 1984, 1986, 1987; Victoria (7 games, 0 goals)

Carl Ditterich (St Kilda/Melbourne)

10/10/1945

Inducted: 2004

Burst onto the scene as a young ruckman for St Kilda in 1963 and dominated with a mixture of athleticism and aggression. Later played and coached at Melbourne.

Playing career: 1963-1980 (St K 1963-72, 1976-78; Melb 1973-1975, 1979-80)

Games: 285 (St K 203, Melb 82) Goals: 199 (St K 156, Melb 43)

Player honours: St K Best & Fairest 1968; Melb Best & Fairest 1973l St K captain 1976-1977; Melb captain-coach 1979-1980; St K Team of the Century; Victoria (6 games, 2 goals)

Coaching record: Melb 1979-80 (44 games, 11 wins, 33 losses)

Brian Dixon (Melbourne)

Inducted: 2010

One of the finest wingers of the post-war era, Dixon was a star in melbourne's golden premiership era of the mid 1950's and early 1960's.

Playing career: 1954-68.

Games: 252 Goals: 41

Player honours: Club Best and Fairest 1960; Premierships 1956,1957,1959,1960,1964;Melb Team of the Century; All-Australian 1961; Victoria (10 Games, 1 Goal).

Coaching Record: NM 1971-72 (44 Games, 6 Wins, 37 Losses, 1 Draw)

George Doig (East Fremantle)

Inducted: 2002

Prolific goalkickier in WA who was named full forward in the WAFL Team of the Century.

Playing career: 1933-41, 1945

Games: 202. Goals: 1103

Player honours: club leading goalkicker 1933-41; club captain 1940-41; premierships 1933, 1937, 1945; West Aust (14 games, 62 goals).

Bruce Doull (Carlton)

11/9/1950

Inducted: 1996

Cool player who became a legendary defender. Known as the ‘Flying Doormat’.

Playing career: 1969-1986

Games: 356 Goals: 22

Player honours: Best & Fairest 1974, 1977, 1980, 1984; premierships 1972, 1979, 1981, 1982; AFL Team of the Century; Carl Team of the Century; All-Australian 1979, 1984; Victoria (12 games, 0 goals).

Jason Dunstall (Hawthorn)

14/8/1964

Inducted: 2002

Wonderfully consistent full-forward for Hawthorn and arguably the best player to have come from Queensland.

Playing career: 1985-1998

Games: 269. Goals: 1254

Player honours: 2nd (equal) Brownlow Medal 1988, 1992, 3rd (equal) Brownlow Medal 1989; Best & Fairest 1988, 1989, 1992, 1993; captain 1995-98; premierships 1986, 1988, 1989, 1991; club leading goalkicker 1986, 1987, 1988, 1989, 1990, 1991, 1992, 1993, 1994, 1995, 1996, 1998; Coleman Medal 1988, 1989, 1992; Hawth Team of the Century, All Australian 1988, 1989, 1992, 1994; Victoria (3 games, 14 goals); Queensland (4 games, 10 goals); Allies (1 game, 0 goals).

Russell Ebert (Port Adel (SANFL)/North Melbourne)

22/6/1949

Inducted: 1996

Skilful centreman who dominated South Australian football during his era.

Playing career: 1968-1985 (PA (SANFL)1968-1978, 1980-1985, NM 1979)

Games: 416 (Port Adel(SANFL) 391, NM 25) Goals: 310 (Port Adel(SANFL) 295, NM 15)

Player honours: Magarey Medal 1971, 1974, 1976, 1980; PA(SANFL) best and fairest 1971, 1972, 1974, 1976, 1977, 1981; PA(SANFL) leading goalkicker 1968; PA(SANFL) captain 1974-1978; PA premierships 1977, 1980, 1981; South Aust (35 games 0 goals).

Wells Eike (St Kilda/North Melbourne)

27/9/1893-10/2/1980

Inducted: 1996

High-leaping key position player.

Playing career: 1909-1926 (St K 1909-1915, 1918-1924, 1926, NM 1925-1926) Games: 218 (St K 197, NM 21) Goals: 61 (St K 61, NM 0)

Player honours: St K best and fairest 1914, 1915; St K captain 1919, 1924; Victoria (9 games, 1 goal).

Coaching record: St K 1919, 1924 (23 games, 9 wins, 14 losses); North Melb 1925-26 (20 games, 5 wins, 15 losses).

Ron Evans (Essendon/West Perth)

7/7/1939

Inducted: 2019

Profile: The goalkicker who led the AFL into the 21st century

Playing career: Essendon (1958-62), West Perth (1963-65)

Games: 124 (64 for Essendon, 60 for West Perth)

Goals: 481 (210 for Essendon, 271 for West Perth)

Player honours: Two-time Coleman medallist (1959-60), WAFL leading goalscorer (1963), 5 State of Origin games for Victoria, 5 State of Origin games for Western Australia

Administrative career: Essendon board member (1978-92) and president (1988-92); AFL Commissioner (1993-2006) and chairman (1998-2006)

Ken Farmer (North Adelaide)

25/7/1910-5/3/1982

Inducted: 1998

The most prolific goalkicker in South Australian football history with 1419 goals. Never held goalless and kicked 100 goals in a season for 11 consecutive seasons.

Playing career: 1929-1941

Games: 224 Goals: 1417

Player honours: NA captain 1934-35, 1937-38, 1941; NA leading goalkicker 1929-1941, SANFL leading goalkicker 1930-1940 (1932 drew with J. Owens Glenelg).

Coaching record: North Adelaide premierships 1949, 1952.

Len Fitzgerald (Collingwood/Sturt)

17/5/1929

Inducted: 1996

Half-forward flanker with great strength who made his debut with Collingwood at the age of 15 before joining Sturt.

Playing career: 1945-1962 (Coll 1945-1950, Sturt 1951-1955, 1959-1962)

Games: 221 (Coll 96, Sturt 125) Goals: 250 (Coll 49, Sturt 201)

Player honours: Magarey Medal 1952, 1954, 1959; Sturt Best & Fairest 1952, 1953, 1954; Sturt captain 1952-1955; All-Australian 1953; Victoria (2 games, 0 goals); South Aust (20 games 0 goals).

Coaching record: Sturt 1951-1955, Glenelg 1964-1966.

Tom Fitzmaurice (Essendon/Geelong/North Melbourne)

7/7/1898-25/12/1977

Inducted: 1996

Playing career: 1918-1935 (Ess 1918-1920, 1922-1924, Geel 1925-1928, NM 1932-1935)

Games: 188 (Ess 85, Geel 49, NM 54) Goals: 246 (Ess 30, Geel 20, NM 196)

Player honours: Ess Best & Fairest 1922, 1923, 1924; NM leading goalkicker 1932-1934; Ess premierships 1923, 1924; Geel premiership 1925.

Coaching record: Geelong 1928 (24 games, 18 wins, 6 losses); NM 1934 (8 games, 0 wins, 8 losses).

Fred Flanagan (Geelong)

28/3/1924

Inducted: 1998

Centre half-forward who was a magnificent mark and kick.

Playing career: 1946-1955

Games: 163 Goals: 182

Player honours: 2nd Brownlow Medal 1950; Best & Fairest 1949; club leading goalkicker 1954; captain 1951-1953; premierships 1951 (captain), 1952 (captain); Geel Team of the Century; Victoria (21 games, 13 goals).

Robert Flower (Melbourne)

5/8/1955

Inducted: 1996

Silky skilled wingman with superb balance and evasive skills.

Playing career: 1973-1987

Games: 272 Goals: 315

Player honours: 3rd Brownlow Medal 1979, 1984; Best & Fairest 1977; club leading goalkicker 1979, 1983, 1987; captain 1981-1987; Melb Team of the Century; All-Australian 1980, 1982, 1983, 1984; Victoria (15 games, 18 goals).

Les Foote (North Melbourne/St Kilda)

20/8/1924

Inducted: 1996

Centreman with great pace and capacity to weave his way out of trouble.

Playing career: 1941-1955 (NM 1941-1951, St K 1954-1955)

Games: 167 (NM 134, St K 33) Goals: 109 (NM 105, St K 4)

Player honours: NM Best & Fairest 1945, 1948, 1949, St K Best & Fairest 1954; NM captain 1948-1951; Kang Team of the Century; Victoria (10 games, 4 goals).

Coaching record: St K 1954-55 (36 games, 5 wins, 30 losses, 1 draw).

Des Fothergill (Collingwood)

15/7/1920-16/3/1996

Inducted: 2000

Goalkicking half-forward flanker who had sensational skills.

Playing career: 1937-1940, 1945-1947

Games: 111 Goals: 337

Player honours: Brownlow Medal 1940; Best & Fairest 1937, 1938, 1940; club leading goalkicker 1940, 1945, 1946; Coll Team of the Century; Victoria (2 games, 4 goals).

Ken Fraser (Essendon)

17/2/1940

Inducted: 2001

Outstanding centre half-forward, Essendon captain, premiership captain and player and Victorian representative.

Playing career: 1958-1968

Games: 198 Goals: 157

Player honours: 2nd Brownlow Medal 1962, 1964; Best & Fairest 1963, 1964; captain 1965-1968; premierships 1962, 1965 (captain); Ess Team of the Century; Victoria (9 games, 20 goals)

Ross Glendinning (East Perth/North Melbourne/West Coast Eagles)

17/9/1956

Inducted: 2000

Versatile key position player who was the first captain of the West Coast Eagles. An inspirational leader.

Playing career: 1974-1988 (EP 1974-1977, NM 1977-1986, WCE 1987-1988)

Games: 286 (EP 56 NM 190, WCE 40) Goals: 327 (EP 2 NM 214 WCE 111)

Player honours: Brownlow Medal 1983, 2nd Brownlow Medal 1982; NM Best & Fairest 1982, 1983; WCE leading goalkicker 1987, 1988; WCE captain 1987-1988; Kang Team of the Century; All-Australian 1982, 1983, 1984, 1987; Victoria (2 games, 0 goals); West Aust (13 games, 6 goals).

Bill Goggin (Geelong)

4/1/1941

Inducted: 2000

Famous for roving to Graham ‘Polly’ Farmer and pinpointing Doug Wade up forward.

Playing career: 1958-1971

Games: 248 Goals: 279

Player honours: Best & Fairest 1967, 1970; captain 1968-1971; premiership 1963; Geel Team of the Century; Victoria (14 games, 22 goals)

Coaching record: Geelong 1980-1982 (71 games, 41 wins, 30 losses); Footscray 1976-1978 (46 games, 21 wins, 23 losses, 2 draws).

Simon Goodwin (South Adelaide/Adelaide)

Profile: How Crow champ banished the doubt

26/12/1976

Inducted: 2017

Classy midfielder who had a dream start to his AFL career, winning two premierships with the Crows in his first 31 senior games.

Playing career: 1995-2010 (S Adel 1995-98; Adel 1997-2010)

Games: 293 (S Adel 18 games; Adel 275) Goals: 163 (S Adel 1; Adel 162)

Player honours: Best & Fairest 1967, 1970; captain 1968-1971; premiership 1963; Geel Team of the Century; Victoria (14 games, 22 goals)

Player honours: Adel best & fairest 2000, 2005, 2006; Adel 2nd best & fairest 2007, 2008; Adel 3rd best & fairest 2009; Adel premiership team 1997, 1998; Adel captain 2008-10; All-Australian 2000, 2001, 2005, 2006, 2009; AFLCA Player of the Year 2006; Michael Tuck Medal 2006; South Australian representative (1 game, 0 goals); AFL Dream Team representative (1 game, 2 goals); International Rules representative (3 games); Adel Team of the Decade 1991-2000; Adel Hall of Fame; SA Football Hall of Fame.

Coaching record: Melb 2017-

Horrie Gorringe (Cananore)

4/7/1897 – 17/7/1994

Inducted: 2011

Tough, quick and elusive rover, regarded as one of the finest players ever from Tasmania. The main grandstand at North Hobart is named in his honour.

Playing career: 1914-30

Player honours: club best and fairest 1928; state premierships 1921, 1922, 1925, 1926, 1927; 5 TFL premierships; Tas Team of the Century; Legend, Tas Hall of Fame; Tasmania 1924, 1927 state carnival team (best player award 1924).

Chris Grant (Western Bulldogs)

13/12/1972

Inducted: 2012

Kicked 50 goals in his first season as a 17-year-old and developed into one of the Bulldogs’ finest players, mainly as a key forward.

Playing career: 1990-2007

Games: 341

Player honours: 3rd Brownlow Medal 1996, club best and fairest 1994-1996; club leading goal kicker 1990-1994; club captain 2001-04; WB Team of the Century; All-Australian 1997, 1998, 1999; Victoria 95 games, 4 goals).

Edward ‘Carji’ Greeves (Geelong)

1/11/1903-15/4/1963

Inducted: 1996

Brilliant centreman and great kick. First winner of the Brownlow Medal.

Playing career: 1923-1931, 1933

Games: 124 Goals: 17

Player honours: Brownlow Medal 1924, 2nd Brownlow Medal 1925, 1926 (equal), 1928; premierships 1925, 1931; Geel Team of the Century; Victoria (13 games, 5 goals).

Keith Greig (North Melbourne)

23/10/1951

Inducted: 1996

Free flowing wingman with great pace and poise.

Playing career: 1971-1985

Games: 294 Goals: 48

Player honours: Brownlow Medal 1973, 1974; Best & Fairest 1980; captain 1976-1978; premiership 1975; AFL Team of the Century; Kang Team of the Century; All-Australian 1983; Victoria (13 games, 5 goals).

John Halbert (Sturt)

Profile: Why Halbert is SA football royalty

05/09/1937

Inducted: 2017

The tough centreman was one of the most consistent players in South Australia in the 1950s and 1960s.

Playing career: 1955-68

Games: 242 Goals: 253

Player/administrator honours: Magarey Medal 1961; 2nd Magarey Medal 1955, 1958, 1960; best & fairest 1958, 1960, 1961, 1964; premiership team 1966; captain 1962-68; All-Australian 1961; SA representative (17 games, 9 goals); SANFL life member; awarded MBE in 1969 for services to sport and work among young people; awarded AM in 2009; chairman of SA State of Origin Selection Committee 1992-98; member of SANFL Football Commission 1996-2008; chairman of SA Football Development Foundation 1993-2006; member of SA Football Development Foundation 1970-2006; member AFL Laws Committee 2000-08; member of AFL Australian Football Foundation 1995-98; member SANFL Umpires Board 1985-96; Adelaide chairman of selectors 1992-94.

Coaching record: Glenelg 1979-82 (97 games, 64 wins, 31 losses, 2 draws); Sturt 1983-84 (48 games, 26 wins, 22 losses).

Barry Hall (St Kilda/Sydney/Western Bulldogs)

Profile: Big, bad, but Baz's star quality shone through

08/02/1977

Inducted: 2017

A four-time All-Australian who courted his share of controversy, Hall was the leading goal-kicker at his club 11 times, including seven straight at the Swans from 2002-2008.

Playing career: 1996-2011 (St K 1996-2001; Syd 2002-09; WB 2010-11)

Games: 289 (St K 88; Syd 162; WB 39) Goals: 746 (St K 144; Syd 467; WB 135)

Player honours: Syd best & fairest 2004; Syd 2nd best & fairest 2005; AFL leading goalkicker (including finals) 2005, 2010; St K leading goalkicker 1999, 2001; Syd leading goalkicker 2002, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008; WB leading goalkicker 2010, 2011; All-Australian 2004, 2005, 2006, 2010; Syd premiership team 2005; Syd captain 2006-07; AFLCA Player of the Year 2005; International Rules representative (4 games).

Bob Hammond (North Adelaide/Norwood)

Profile: Pick a great SA footy moment and chances are Hammond was involved

16/2/1942

Inducted: 2015

Playing career: 1960-75 (NA 1960-73; Nor 1974-75)

Games: 248 (NA 234; Nor 14). Goals: 68 (NA 68; Nor 0)

Player/administration honours: NA captain 1973; Nor captain 1974; NA premierships 1960, 1971, 1972; NA Team of the Century; State representative (SA 7 games); SANFL life member; AFL life member; SA Football Hall of Fame; Adelaide Hall of Fame; Adelaide chairman 1991-2000; AFL Commissioner 2001-11

Coaching record: Norwood 1974-79 (141 games, 89 wins, 52 losses, premiership 1975, 1978); Sydney 1984 (8 games, 3 wins, 5 losses); South Australia 1983 (2 games, 1 win, 1 loss)

Ken Hands (Carlton)

26/10/1926

Inducted: 2009

A champion player for the Blues through a tough and successful era of the game, was a true leader of the club both as captain and later as a coach.

Playing career: 1945-1957

Games: 211 Goals: 188

Player honours: premierships 1945, 1947; club best and fairest 1953; captain 1953-1957; club Team of the Century.

Coaching record: Carlton 1959-1964 (114 games, 60 wins, 51 losses, 3 draws)

Bob Hank (West Torrens)

19/6/1923

Inducted: 1999

Played as a midfielder and half-forward flanker.

Playing career: 1945-1958

Games: 224 Goals: 61

Player honours: Magarey Medal 1946, 1947; Best & Fairest 1945-1950, 1952, 1953, 1957; 1950, 1953; captain 1947-1955; premierships 1945, 1953; All-Australian 1953; South Aust (27 games 0 goals).

Brad Hardie (South Fremantle/Footscray/Brisbane Bears/Collingwood)

Profile: The last player to win a Brownlow Medal in his first year

Born: 10/10/1962

Inducted: 2019

Playing career: 1979-84 SF; 1985-86 Foots; 1987-91 Bris; 1992 Coll

Games: 530 (308 SF; 128 Foots; 192 Bris; 2 Coll

Player honours: Brownlow medallist (1985); two-time Simpson medallist (1984, 1986); two-time All-Australian (carnival - 1984, 1986); two-time Tassie medallist (1984, 1986); South Fremantle best and fairest (1982); South Fremantle equal leading goalscorer (1984); Brisbane leading goalscorer (1989-90); South Fremantle captain (1984); 9 State-of-Origin games for WA, 1 for Queensland.

Ben Hart (North Adelaide/Adelaide)

Profile: The Crow champ who survived one of footy's toughest initiations

Born: 9/7/74

Inducted: 2016

Playing career: 1990-2007 (NA 1990-91, 2007; Adel 1992-2006)

Games: 332 (NA 21; Adel 311). Goals: 49 (NA 4; Adel 45)

Player honours: Adel best & fairest 1999, 2002; 3rd Adel best & fairest 2001; All-Australian 1992, 1993, 1999, 2002; Adel premierships 1997, 1998; SA representative (8 games); International Rules (4 games); Adel Team of the Decade 1991-2000; Adel Hall of Fame; SA Football Hall of Fame.

Robert Harvey (St Kilda)

21/8/1971

Inducted: 2012

A running machine who was admired by all for his skill and sense of fair play. Only player in the AFL/VFL history to play 21 seasons at senior level.

Playing career: 1988-2008

Games: 383

Playing honours: Brownlow Medal 1997, 1998; club best and fairest 1992, 1994, 1997, 1998; club captain 2001-02; St K Team of the Century; All-Australian 1992, 1994, 1995, 1996, 1997, 1998, 1999, 2003; Victoria 98 games, 4 goals).

Doug Hawkins (Footscray/Fitzroy)

DOB: 5/5/1960

Inducted: 2004

One of the Bulldogs most popular players, Hawkins is one of the club’s greatest ever players, making a name for himself on the wing at the Whitten Oval.

Playing career: 1978-1995 (Foots 1978-94; Fitz 1995)

Games: 350 (Foots 329, Fitz 21) Goals: 227 (Foots 216, Fitz 11)

Player honours: Foots Best & Fairest 1985; Foots captain 1990-1993; Foots Leading goalkicker 1991; Foots/WB Team of the Century; All Australian 1984, 1986

Lenny Hayes (St Kilda)

Profile: 'Saint Lenny' could not have done any more to drag his Saints to their elusive second premiership

14/01/1980

Inducted: 2020

Playing career: 1999-2014

Games: 297 games

Goals: 95

Club captain: 2004, 2007 (joint)

Club Best & Fairest: 2003, 2010, 2012

Norm Smith Medallist: 2010

All Australian: 2003, 2005, 2009

Pre-Season Premiership: 2004, 2008

International Rules Representative: 2003

Madden Medallist: 2014

Stan "pops" Heal (West Perth/Melbourne)

30/7/1930 - 15/12/2010

Inducted: 2010

Known as 'Pops' Heal holds a unique record by playing in two premiership sides (West Perth and Melbourne) in the same year. After playing with Melbourne while on naval duty, he returned to West Perth where he continued his fine career.

Playing career: 1939-53 (WP 1939-53, Melb 1941)

Games: 188 ( WP 180, Melb 8)

Goals: 84 ( WP 79, Melb 5)

Player honours: WP Best and Fairest 1947; WP Premierships 1941,1949,1952; Melb Premiership 1941; All-Australian 1948,1949; WP Team of the Century; WAFL Team of the Century; WAFL Hall of Fame (Legend); Western Australia (18 Games)

Coaching Record: WP 1947-52 (133 Games, 95 wins, 38 losses) Premierships 1949, 1951.

Lindsay Head (West Torrens)

16/9/1935

Inducted: 1996

Versatile player who had magnificent skills on both sides of his body.

Playing career: 1952-1970

Games: 330 Goals: 494

Player honours: Magarey Medal 1955, 1958, 1963; Best & Fairest 1955, 1956, 1958, 1959, 1962, 1963, 1966, 1967; club leading goalkicker 1954; captain 1959-1962; premiership 1953; All-Australian 1956; South Aust (37 games 0 goals).

Gerard Healy (Melbourne/Sydney)

1/3/1961

Inducted: 2000

Midfielder who began as a forward pocket and developed into a running on-baller.

Playing career: 1979-1990 (Melb 1979-1985, Syd 1986-1990) Games: 211 (Melb 130, Syd 81) Goals: 276 (Melb 189, Syd 87)

Player honours: Brownlow Medal 1988; Melb Best & Fairest 1984, Syd Best & Fairest 1986, 1987, 1988; Melb leading goalkicker 1982; SM/SYD Team of the Century; All-Australian 1982, 1984, 1986, 1987, 1988; Victoria (12 games, 21 goals)

Ern Henfry (Perth/Carlton)

Profile: An imposing centreman, champion captain and coach

24/7/21

Inducted: 2014

Henfry was named the Blues' captain on his arrival at the club and skippered Carlton from 1947-52, during which time he twice won the club's best and fairest.

Playing career: 1937-54 (Perth 1937-41, 1945, 1953-54; Carlton 1944, 1947-52)

Games: 169 (Perth 85; Carlton 84). Goals: 106 (Perth 86; Carlton 20)

Player honours: 2nd Sandover Medal 1941; Perth best and fairest 1941; Carlton best and fairest 1947, 1949; Carlton captain 1947-52; Carlton premiership 1947; Carlton Hall of Fame; West Australian Hall of Fame; WA (2 games); Victoria (2 games).

Coaching record: Perth 1953-54 (captain-coach), 1955-59, 1962-64 (242 games, 139 wins, 103 losses, premiership 1955); WA 1956-57 (6 games, 3 wins, 3 losses).

Reg Hickey (Geelong)

27/3/1906-13/12/1973

Inducted: 1996

Centre half-back who used strength, courage and determination to inspire his teammates. A consistent player who could perform well in other positions.

Playing career: 1926-1940

Games: 245 Goals: 24

Player honours: 2nd Brownlow Medal 1936, 3rd Brownlow Medal 1931; Best & Fairest 1928, 1934; captain 1932-1940; premierships 1931, 1937 (capt-coach); Geel Team of the Century (captain); Victoria (19 games, 0 goals).

Coaching record: Geelong 1949-1959 (213 games, 125 wins, 86 losses, 2 draws), premierships 1937, 1951, 1952.

James Hird (Essendon)

4/2/1973

Inducted: 2011

His choirboy looks belied the way he played. He was tough, skilful and uncompromising in his attack on the ball. One of Essendon’s all-time greats.

Playing career: 1992-2007

Games: 253?Goals: 343

Player honours: Brownlow Medal 1996 (equal); club best and fairest 1994, 1995, 1996, 2003 (equal), 2007; club leading goalkicker 1995, 1996; club captain 1998-2005; premierships 1993, 2000; Norm Smith Medal 2000; Ess Team of the Century; All-Australian 1995, 1996, 2000, 2001, 2003; Allies (1 game, 3 goals).

Coaching record: Ess 2011 (23 games, 11 wins, 11 losses, 1 draw).;

Garry Hocking (Geelong)

8/10/1968

Inducted: 2008

“Buddha” was as tough a midfielder as the game saw throughout the 1990s, a strong, no nonsense player for the Cats who could not only win the ball but use it with precision anywhere around the ground; was a key member of the Geelong teams to reach Grand Finals during the late 80s and early 90s.

Playing career: 1987-2001

Games: 274 Goals: 243

Player honours: club Best & Fairest 1991, 1993, 1994, 1996; All Australian 1991, 1993, 1994, 1996; club Captain 1995, 1999; Geelong Team of the Century; Victoria (8 games, 10 goals).

Allan Hopkins (Footscray)

24/5/1904-2/7/2001

Inducted: 1996

Brilliant centreman who won and used the ball magnificently. A natural footballer.

Playing career: 1925-1934

Games: 151 Goals: 205

Player honours: Brownlow Medal 1930, 2nd Brownlow Medal 1929 (equal), 1931; Best & Fairest 1931; club leading goalkicker 1924, 1925; captain 1926; Victoria (17 games, 26 goals).

Coaching record: Footscray 1930 (18 games, 4 wins 4, 14 losses).

Verdun Howell (City South/St Kilda/Claremont)

Profile: The tough nut who helped the Saints win their premiership with a wired jaw

16/6/37

Inducted: 2016

Playing career: 1952-68 (CS 1952-57; St K 1958-68)

Games: 226 (CS 67; St K 159). Goals: 59 (St K)

Player honours: Brownlow Medal 1959; St K best & fairest 1959; St K premiership 1966; CS premierships 1954, 1956; Victorian representative (9 games); St K Team of the Century; St K Hall of Fame; Tas Football Hall of Fame; Tas Team of the Century.

Coaching record: Claremont 1972-74 (66 games, 30 wins, 36 losses)

Ken Hunter (Claremont/Carlton)

Profile: I can't remember anything about the 1982 Grand Final

28/4/1957

Inducted: 2019

Playing career: 1975-89 (Claremont 1975-80; Carlton 1981-89)

Games: 246 (99 Claremont; 147 Carlton

Goals: 183 (23 Claremont; 160 Carlton

Player honours: Three-time VFL Premiership player (1981, 1982, 1987); Carlton leading goalscorer (1983); Four-time All-Australian: 1979 (carnival), 1980 (carnival), 1982, 1983

Glen Jakovich (West Coast Eagles)

24/3/1973

Inducted: 2008

A brilliant defender, one of the great centre half backs of the modern era. A star for the West Coast Eagles through the 1990s and into 2000; part of a hard nosed defence that took the Eagles to their historic first premiership in 1992.

Playing career: 1991-2004

Games: 276 Goals: 60

Player honours: premierships 1992, 1994, club best and fairest 1993, 1994, 1995, 2000; All Australian 1993, 1994; Western Australia (8 games, 3 goals); Australia (2 games)

Darren Jarman (Nth Adelaide/Hawthorn/Adelaide)

28/1/1967

Inducted: 2007

One of the most skilful forwards the game has seen, Jarman played a major role in Adelaide’s 1997 and 1998 premierships.

Playing Career: 1985-2001 (NA 1985-90, Haw 1991-95, Adel 1996-2001)

Games: 374 (NA 144, Haw 109, Adel 121) Goals: 622 (NA 236, Haw 122, Adel 264)

Player Honours: 2nd Brownlow Medal 1995; NA Best & Fairest 1990; Haw Best & Fairest 1995; NA leading goalkicker 1990; Adel leading goalkicker 1998, 1999, 2001; NA premiership 1987; Haw premiership 1991; Adel premiership 1997, 1998; All Australian 1992, 1995, 1995; South Australia (9 games, 19 goals)

Bob Johnson (Melbourne/East Fremantle/Subiaco/Oakleigh)

3/6/1935 – 21/5/2001

Big, powerful key forward who developed a cult following wherever he played. Part of Melbourne’s golden era.

Playing career: 1954-67; 1970-73 (Melb 1954-61, EF 1962-66, Sub 1967, Oak 1970-73)

Games: 305 (Melb 140, EF 106, Sub 19, Oak 40)

Player honours: EF best and fairest 1962; Melb leading goal kicker 1956, 1961; WAFL leading goal kicker 1966; Melb premierships 1955, 1956, 1957, 1959, 1960; EF premiership 1965 (capt-coach); Victoria (9 games, 15 goals); Western Australia (7 games, 26 goals).

Brad Johnson (Western Bulldogs)

Profile: One of the west’s favourite sons

18/7/76

Inducted: 2014

The Bulldogs’ best and fairest winner three times, Johnson was part of the side’s run of three consecutive preliminary final losses from 2008-10.

Playing career: 1994-2010

Games: 364. Goals: 558

Player honours: Best and fairest 1999, 2002, 2006; 2nd best and fairest 2003, 2007; 3rd best and fairest 2000, 2004; leading goalkicker 2001, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008; captain 2006-10; All-Australian 1999, 2000, 2002, 2005, 2006 (capt), 2007; Western Bulldogs Team of the Century; Victoria (3 games, 5 goals); International Rules (6 games).

Frank Johnson (Port Melbourne/South Melbourne)

3/7/1932

Inducted: 2007

The star VFA ruckman resisted all attempts by South Melbourne to woo him and was captain-coach of South Warrnambool from 1958-59. Eventually went to South in 1960 at age 27.

Playing Career: 1950-57; 1960-64 (PM 1950-57, SM 1960-64)

Games: 229 (PM 165, SM 64) Goals: 90 (PM 52, SM 38)

Player Honours: Liston Trophy 1952; PM best & fairest 1951, 1952, 1954, 1955, 1965; SM best & fairest 1960; PM premiership 1953; All Australian 1953, 1956 (captain); PM Team of the Century (captain); Victoria (2 games, 0 goals).

Wayne Johnston (Carlton)

The confident big-game star was a Blues favourite

Inducted: 2018

19/12/1957

Recruited from: Prahran

Playing career: 1979-90

Games: 209 Goals: 283

Player honours: Best and fairest 1983, 1986 (equal); leading goalkicker 1980; premiership team 1979, 1981, 1982, 1987; All-Australian 1987; Victorian representative (5 games, 3 goals); International Rules representative (3 games, 0 goals); captain 1984-85; Carlton Team of the Century; Carlton Hall of Fame (Legend).

Paul Kelly (Sydney)

28/7/1969

Inducted: 2007

Fearless and highly decorated on-baller who always led his by example.

Playing Career: 1990-2002

Games: 234 Goals: 200

Player Honours: Brownlow Medal 1995; 2nd Brownlow Medal 1997 (equal); club best & fairest 1992, 1993, 1996, 1997; captain 1993-2002; All Australian 1995, 1995 (captain); Syd Team of the Century; State of Origin (3 games, 0 goals).

Dean Kemp (West Coast)

17/2/1969

Inducted: 2007

Silky smooth midfielder who was a key player during the Eagles rise to power

Playing Career: 1990-2001

Games: 243 Goals: 117

Player Honours: club best & fairest 1992; captain 2001; premierships 1992, 1994; Norm Smith Medal 1994; All Australian 1992; Western Australia (2 games, 1 goal).

Neil Kerley (West Adelaide/South Adelaide/Glenelg)

20/2/1934

Inducted: 1997

Legendary hard man who represented South Australia in 32 games with great distinction.

Playing career: 1952-69 (West Adel 1952, 1955-1963, SA 1964-1966, Glenelg 1967-1969)

Games: 260 (West Adel 149, South Adel 56, Glenelg 55) Goals: 123 (West Adel 87, South Adel 0, Glenelg 36)

Player honours: West Adel Best & Fairest 1958, 1959, 1961, 1962; West Adel captain 1959-1962; South Adel captain 1964-1966; Glenelg Best & Fairest 1967; Glenelg captain 1967-1969; All-Australian 1961; South Aust (32 games).

Stephen Kernahan (Glenelg/Carlton)

1/9/1963

Inducted: 2001

Champion centre half-forward and premiership captain for Carlton. Hold records for most games as VFL/AFL captain (226).

Playing career: 1981-1997 (Glen 1981-1985, Carl 1986-1997)

Games: 386 (Glenelg 136, Carl 251) Goals: 1036 (Glenelg 298, Carl 738)

Player honours: Carl Best & Fairest 1987, 1989, 1992; Carl leading goalkicker 1986, 1987, 1988, 1989, 1990, 1991, 1992, 1993, 1994, 1995, 1996; Carl captain 1987-1997; Carl premierships 1987, 1995; Carl Team of the Century (captain); Glen Best & Fairest 1983, 1984, 1985; Glen leading goalkicker 1983, 1984; Glen premiership 1985; Jack Oatey Medal 1985; All-Australian 1985, 1986, 1987, 1988, 1989, 1990, 1992, 1994;

Peter Knights (Hawthorn)

30/3/1952

Inducted: 1996

High-flying key position player who loved to charge with the football and kick long.

Playing career: 1969-1985

Games: 264 Goals: 201

Player honours: 2nd Brownlow Medal 1976, 1978; Best & Fairest 1975; club leading goalkicker 1972; premierships 1976, 1978, 1983; Hawth Team of the Century; Victoria (9 games, 2 goals).

Coaching record: Brisbane 1987-1989 (59 games, 17 wins, 42 losses); Hawthorn 1994-1995 (45 games, 20 wins 20, 25 losses).

Anthony Koutoufides (Carlton)

Profile: The kid from Lalor who changed the shape of the game



18/1/73/75



Inducted: 2014



Affectionately known as 'Kouta’, the 1995 premiership star quickly became a crowd favourite among Carlton fans.



Playing career: 1992-2007



Games: 278. Goals: 226



Player honours: Best and fairest 2001, 2005; 2nd best and fairest 1999, 2003; 3rd best and fairest 2000; leading goalkicker 1997; captain 2004-06; premiership 1995; pre-season premierships 1997, 2005, 2007; All-Australian 1995, 2000; Victoria (1 game, 0 goals).

Phonse Kyne (Collingwood)



29/10/1915-8/4/1985



Inducted: 1996



Great centre half-forward who continued the Collingwood era of dominance as coach.



Playing career: 1934-1944, 1946-1950



Games: 245 Goals: 237



Player honours: Best & Fairest 1946, 1947, 1948; captain 1942, 1946-1949; premierships 1935, 1936; Coll Team of the Century; Victoria (8 games, 15 goals).



Coaching record: Collingwood 1950-1963 (271 games, 161 wins, 108 losses, 2 draws), premierships 1953, 1958.

Allan La Fontaine (Melbourne)



15/12/1910-14/8/1999



Inducted: 1996



Centreman who controlled the game through his instinctive ability to read the play and use the ball.



Playing career: 1934-1942, 1945



Games: 171 Goals: 77



Player honours: Best & Fairest 1936, 1937, 1941, 1942; captain 1936-1941; premierships 1939, 1940 (captain), 1941 (captain); Melb Team of the Century; Victoria (2 games, 0 goals).



Coaching record: Melb 1949-51 (56 games, 25 wins, 31 losses).

Chris Langford (Hawthorn)

2/1/1963

Inducted: 2009

One of the games best full backs through the 80s and 90s, was part of Hawthorn’s great era and a key their premiership success, often played on the games best forwards and came away on top.

Playing career: 1983-1997

Games: 303 Goals: 33

Player honours: premierships 1986, 1988, 1989, 1991; All Australian 1987, 1988, 1989, 1994; captain 1994; pre season premierships 1986, 1988, 1991, 1992; E.J Whitten Medal 1987, 1993.

Nigel Lappin (Brisbane Lions)

Profile: The 'unsung' member of the Lions' fab four

21/6/76

Inducted: 2016

Playing career: 1994-2008

Games: 279. Goals: 174

Player honours: best & fairest 2004; All-Australian 2001, 2002, 2003, 2004; premierships 2001, 2002, 2003; co-captain 2007-08; Victorian representative (3 games); International Rules representative (2 games).

Dick Lee (Collingwood)



19/3/1889-11/9/1968



Inducted: 1996



One of the first great forwards in Australian Football with an ability to win the ball on the ground or in the air.



Playing career: 1906-1922



Games: 230 Goals: 707



Player honours: club leading goalkicker 1906-1910, 1914-1917, 1919, 1921; Leading goalkicker Medal 1907-1910, 1914, 1916-17, 1919; captain 1920-1921; premierships 1910, 1917, 1919; Coll Team of the Century; Victoria (19 games, 60 goals).

Johnny Lewis (North Melbourne/Melbourne)



13/9/1901-3/7/1973



Inducted: 1996



A tough, hard ruckman who could carry the rucking load for the team during tough periods.



Playing career: 1925-1927, 1929-1938 (NM 1925-1935, Melb 1936-1938) Games: 196 (NM 150, Melb 46) Goals: 160 (NM 142, Melb 18)



Player honours: NM leading goalkicker 1931, 1935; NM captain 1930-1931; Victoria (10 games, 7 goals).



Coaching record: North Melb 1930 (18 games, 1 win, 17 losses).

Matthew Lloyd (Essendon)

Profile: A destructive Don driven by self-doubt

8/04/1952

Inducted: 2013

A three-time Coleman medallist and five-time All Australian. He kicked 926 goals from 270 games – no one kicked more in Essendon's history.

Playing Career: 1995-2009

Games: 270; Goals: 926

Player Honours: premiership 2000; Essendon leading goal kicker 1997-2005; 2007-09; Coleman Medallist 2000-01, 2003; All Australian 1998-2001, 2003; Essendon Captain 2006-09; Night Series Premiership 2000; Victoria (3 games, 8 goals); Australia (4 games)

Tony Lockett (St Kilda/Sydney)

9/3/1966

Inducted: 2006

The greatest goalkicker in AFL history, Lockett enjoyed a stellar career with St Kilda and Sydney. AN imposing figure who gave defenders a torrid time.

Playing Career: 1983-99, 2002 (St K 1983-94, Syd 1995-99, 2002)

Games: 281 (St K 183, Syd 98) Goals: 1360 (St K 898, Syd 462)

Player Honours: Brownlow Medal 1987; St K best & fairest 1987, 1991; Syd best & fairest 1995; St K leading goalkicker 1984, 1985, 1986, 1987, 1989, 1990, 1991, 1992, 1993, 1994; Syd leading goalkicker 1995, 1996, 1997, 1998, 1999; Coleman Medal 1987, 1991, 1996, 1998; St K Team of the Century; Syd Team of the Century; All Australian 1987, 1991, 1992, 1995, 1996, 1998; Victoria (5 games, 19 goals).

Michael Long (Essendon/West Torrens)

1/10/1969



Inducted: 2007

A star on the field and a key figure off it, Long was a trailblazer for indigenous players.

Playing Career: 1988-2001 (WT 1988, Ess 1989-2001)

Games: 212 (WT 22, Ess 190) Goals: 154 (WT 11, Ess 143)

Player Honours: Ess captain 1999; Ess premierships 1993, 2000; Norm Smith Medal 1993; Indigenous Team of the Century; Ess Team of the Century; All Australian 1988, 1995; State of Origin (4 games, 7 goals).

Tom MacKenzie (West Torrens/North Adelaide)



Born 1882-28/11/1927



Inducted: 1996



First man to win three Magarey Medals. A cool centreman who excelled under pressure.



Playing career: 1901-1913 (WT 1901-1903, 1909-1913, North Adel 1904-1908)



Games: 200 (approx.) Goals: NA



Player honours: Magarey Medal 1902 (WT), 1905, 1906 (North Adel); WT captain 1911-1913; North Adel premiership 1905; South Aust (20 games).

Simon Madden (Essendon)



30/12/1957



Inducted: 1996



A great tap ruckman who developed into the best in the game during his era. Also dangerous in attack.



Playing career: 1974-1992



Games: 378 Goals: 575



Player honours: 2nd Brownlow Medal 1988, 3rd Brownlow Medal 1983; Best & Fairest 1977, 1979, 1983, 1984; club leading goalkicker 1980, 1982, 1991; captain 1980-1981; premierships 1984, 1985; Norm Smith Medal 1985; ess Team of the Century; All-Australian 1983, 1984, 1987, 1988, 1989, 1990; Victoria (17 games, 21 goals).

Hassa Mann (Melbourne/South Fremantle)

Profile: The man who shut down Bobby Skilton

10/10/1940

Inducted: 2013

Three-time premiership player and champion in Melbourne's golden era. Named on the half-forward flank in Melbourne's Team of the Century.

Playing Career: Melbourne (1959-68); South Fremantle (1969-79)

Games: 178 (Melbourne 178); Goals: 193 (Melbourne 193)

Player Honours: premiership 1959-60; 1964; best & fairest 1962-63, 1967; Melbourne leading goal kicker 1967-68; All Australian 1966; Melbourne Captain 1965-68; Melbourne team of the century; South Fremantle premiership 1979; South Fremantle best & fairest 1969

Steve Marsh (South Fremantle/East Fremantle)

12/9/1924 Inducted: 2006

Hailed as one of the best rovers to come from Western Australia and played in a golden era for South Fremantle.

Playing Career: 1945-58 (SF 1945-56, EF 1957-58)

Games: 265 (SF 226, EF 39)

Player Honours: SF best & fairest 1950, 1951, 1952, 1956; SF premierships 1947, 1948, 1950, 1952, 1953, 1954; EF premiership 1957 (captain-coach); All Australian 1953; Western Australia (19 games).

Denis Marshall (Claremont/Geelong)

17/10/1940



Dashing centre/half back flanker who burst on to the League scene for Geelong as a readymade star. One of the finest players to come from WA.



Playing career: 1958-72 (Clare 1958-63, 1969-72; Geel 1964-68)



Games: 259 (Clare 175, Geel 84) Goals: 25 (Geel)



Player honours: 2nd Brownlow Medal 1968; Geel Best & Fairest 1966; Clare Best & Fairest 1959, 1961, 1963, 1970; All Australian 1966; Victoria (8 games, 0 goals); Western Australia (14 games)



Coaching record: Clare 1969-71 (64 games, 28 wins, 35 losses, 1 draw)

Peter Matera (West Coast)

3/4/1969

Inducted: 2006

Champion wingman who played a big part in the Eagles success of the 1990s. Starred in the club’s first premiership.

Playing Career: 1990-2002

Games: 253 Goals: 217

Player Honours: 2nd Brownlow Medal 1994, 1997; club best & fairest 1997; premierships 1992, 1994; Norm Smith Medal 1992; Indigenous Team of the Century; All Australian 1991, 1993, 1994, 1996, 1997; Western Australia (5 games, 4 goals).

Herbie Matthews (South Melbourne)

20/11/1913-8/6/1990



Inducted: 1997



Centreman/wingman with great pace, stamina and skills



Playing career: 1932-45



Games: 191 Goals: 17



Player honours: Brownlow Medal 1940; 2nd Brownlow Medal 1937, 1941; 3rd Brownlow Medal 1936 (equal); Club Best & Fairest 1936, 1937, 1939, 1940, 1943; captain 1938-45; Sth Melb/Sydn Team of the Century; Victoria (4 games, 1 goal)



Coaching record: SM 1939, 1954-57 (90 games, 27 wins, 62 losses, 1 draw)

Rod McGregor (Carlton)

19/10/1882-2/8/1962



Inducted: 1996



Wonderful centreman for the Blues with the ability to find targets and elude opponents.



Playing career: 1905-1912, 1914-1920



Games: 236 Goals: 26



Player honours: premierships 1906, 1908, 1914, 1915; Victoria (3 games, 0 goals).

Merv McIntosh (Perth)



25/11/1922



Inducted: 1996



Brilliant and popular player who produced a match-winning last quarter to play in his first premiership with Perth in his last game.



Playing career: 1939, 1945-1955



Games: 217 Goals: NA



Player honours: Sandover Medal 1948, 1953, 1954; Best & Fairest 1946, 1947, 1948, 1949, 1950, 1952, 1954; captain 1947-1950, 1952; premiership 1955; All-Australian 1953; West Aust (23 games).

Andrew McLeod (Port Adelaide (SANFL)/Adelaide)

Profile: The greatest Territorian of them all?



4/8/76



Inducted: 2014



The Crow champ is best remembered for his dazzling best-on-ground performances in the 1997 and '98 Grand Finals, which were both won by Adelaide.



Playing career: 1994-2010 (Port Adelaide (SANFL) 1994-96, Adelaide 1995-2010)



Games: 363 (Port Adelaide (SANFL) 23, Adelaide 340). Goals: 310 (Port Adelaide (SANFL) 35, Adelaide 275)



Player honours: 2nd Brownlow Medal 2001; 3rd Brownlow Medal 2000; Adelaide best and fairest 1997, 2001, 2007; Adelaide 2nd best and fairest 1999, 2000; Adelaide 3rd best and fairest 1998, 2003; Norm Smith medallist 1997, 1998; Port Adelaide (SANFL) premiership 1994; Adelaide premierships 1997, 1998; Adelaide pre-season premiership 2003; Michael Tuck medallist 2003; All-Australian 1998, 2000, 2001, 2006, 2007 (capt); Indigenous Team of the Century; South Australian Hall of Fame; State representative (Dream Team 1 game, Allies 1 game); International Rules (6 games).

Guy McKenna (West Coast Eagles)

11/5/1969

Inducted: 2009

One of the best defenders in the AFL through the 1990’s, tough and uncomprismising he formed a star studded Eagles defence that took the team to its first two premierships.

Playing career: 1988-2000

Games: 267 Goals: 28

Player honours: premierships 1992, 1994; club best & fairest 1989, 1999; All Australian 1989, 1991, 1993, 1994; captain 1999, 2000.

Peter McKenna (Collingwood/Carlton)



27/8/1946



Inducted: 1999



Champion full-forward who led, marked and kicked goals brilliantly - mostly at Collingwood.



Playing career: 1965-1975, 1977 (Coll 1965- 1975, Carl 1977)



Games: 191 (Coll 180, Carl 11) Goals: 874 (Coll 838, Carl 36)



Player honours: Coll Best & Fairest 1970; Coll leading goalkicker 1967-1974; Coleman Medal 1972, 1973; All-Australian 1972; Victoria (7 games, 42 goals).

Dave McNamara (St Kilda)



22/1/1887-14/8/1967



Inducted: 1996



Biggest kick in the game’s history and lives in football’s folklore for an official best kick of 97 yards (88.65 metres).



Playing career: 1905-1909, 1914-1915, 1918- 1919, 1920-1923



Games: 122 Goals: 187



Player honours: club leading goalkicker 1906, 1907, 1914, 1915; captain 1914, 1923; St K Team of the Century; Victoria (7 games, 27 goals).



Coaching record: St K 1913-14, 1922-23 (50 games, 22 wins, 26 losses, 2 draws).

Stephen Michael (South Fremantle)



15/3/1956



Inducted: 1999



High-leaping ruckman who was a star in WA football. Mobile and tall.



Playing career: 1975-1985



Games: 243 Goals: 231



Player honours: Sandover Medal 1980, 1981; club best and fairest 1977-1979, 1981, 1983; captain 1983; premiership 1980; All-Australian 1983; West Aust (17 games).

Dan Minogue (Collingwood/Richmond/Hawthorn)



4/9/1891-27/7/1961



Inducted: 1996



Courageous centre half-back. A broken collarbone in the first minute of the 1911 Grand Final didn’t stop him playing out the entire match.



Playing career: 1911-1926 (Coll 1911-1916, Rich 1920-1925, Haw 1926)



Games: 180 (Coll 85, Rich 94, Haw 1) Goals: 77 (Coll 37, Rich 38, Haw 2)



Player honours: Rich capt-coach 1920-1925; Rich premierships 1920-1921; Rich Best & Fairest 1920.



Coaching record: Richmond 1920-1925 (105 games, 59 wins, 45 losses, 1 draw); Hawthorn 1926-1927 (36 games, 4 wins, 31 losses, 1 draw); Carlton 1929-1934 (117 games, 85 wins, 32 losses), St Kilda 1935-1938 (54 games, 30 wins, 24 losses), Fitzroy 1940-1942 (51 matches, 25 wins, 26 losses).

Bill Mohr (St Kilda)



29/6/1909-29/3/1971



Inducted: 1996



Goalkicking legend at St Kilda well before Tony Lockett arrived. Able to manufacture goals out of nothing.



Playing career: 1929-1941



Games: 195 Goals: 735



Player honours: Best & Fairest 1932, 1936; club leading goalkicker 1929-1940; Leading goalkicker Medal 1936; captain 1937; St K Team of the Century; Victoria (14 games, 69 goals).

George Moloney (Geelong/Claremont)



7/8/1909-5/1/1983



Inducted: 1996



Could play in the centre or up forward, but built most of his reputation through goalkicking.



Playing career: 1931-1941 (Geel 1931-1935, Claremont 1936-1941)



Games: 278 (Geel 88, Claremont 190) Goals: 950 (Geel 303, Claremont 647)



Player honours: 2nd Brownlow Medal 1932 (equal); Geel Best & Fairest 1932; Geel leading goalkicker 1931-1933; Leading goalkicker Medal 1932; WAFL leading goalkicker 1940; Sandover Medal 1936; Geel premiership 1931; Claremont premierships 1938, 1939, 1940; Victoria (1 game, 3 goals).

Kelvin Moore (Hawthorn)



15/8/1950



Inducted: 2005



Safe and sure full back who was an important player during one of Hawthorn’s finest era’s.

Playing Career: 1970-84

Games: 300 Goals: 21



Player Honours: club best & fairest 1979; premierships 1971, 1976, 1978; Haw Team of the Century; All Australian 1979; Victoria (13 games, 0 goals).

Peter Moore (Collingwood/Melbourne)



11/1/1957



Inducted: 2005



Athletic ruckman who had the distinction of winning Brownlow Medals with two clubs.

Playing Career: 1974-1987 (Coll 1974-82; Melb 1983-87)

Games: 249 (Coll 172, Melb 77) Goals: 244 (Coll 193, Melb 51)

Player Honours: Brownlow Medal Coll 1979, Melb 1984; Coll best & fairest 1979, 1980; Coll captain 1981-82; Coll leading goalkicker 1977, 1978; Victoria (10 games, 15 goals).

Dan Moriarty (South Adelaide)



20/8/1895-NA



Inducted: 1996



Began career late because of World War I, but became a charging defender with brilliant judgment.



Playing career: 1919-1925



Games: 97 Goals: 2



Player honours: Magarey Medal 1919, 1920, 1921; Best & Fairest 1923; Victoria (1 game, 0 goals); South Aust (22 games).

Jack Moriarty (Essendon/Fitzroy)



30/4/1901-5/9/1980



Inducted: 2004



Lightly built full forward who became a spectacular success after leaving Essendon at the end of 1923 and crossing to Fitzroy.



Playing career: 1922, 1924-33 (Ess 1922, Fitz 1924-33)



Games: 97 (Ess 13, Fitz 157) Goals: 662 (Ess 36, Fitz 626)



Player honours: Fitz Best & Fairest 1927; Fitz Captain 1933; Leading goalkicker Medal 1924; Ess Leading goalkicker 1922; Fitz Leading goalkicker 1924, 1925, 1926, 1927, 1928, 1929, 1931, 1932, 1933; Fitz Team of the Century; Victoria (11 games, 42 goals).

Bill Morris (Richmond)

24/4/1921-25/5/1960

Inducted: 2009

A tough and bullocking ruckman for the Tigers throughout one of the clubs greatest era’s, refused to take a backward step but had star quality winning the Brownlow Medal.

Playing career: 1942, 1944-1951

Games: 140 Goals: 98

Player honours: club best and fairest 1945, 1948, 1950; Brownlow Medal 1948; 2nd in Brownlow Medal 1946 (equal); 3rd in Brownlow Medal 1950 (equal); captain 1950, 1951; Victoria (15 games, 15 goals).

Graham Moss (Essendon/Claremont)



14/5/1950



Inducted: 1996



Brilliant tap ruckman who gave his rovers first use of the football. Good mark and handballer.



Playing career: 1968-1982 (Ess 1973-1976, Cl 1968-1972, 1977-1983)



Games: 337 (Ess 84, Cl 253) Goals: 326 (Ess 67, Cl 259)



Player honours: Brownlow Medal 1976, 2nd Brownlow Medal 1973, 3rd Brownlow Medal 1975 (equal); Ess Best & Fairest 1974, 1975, 1976; Claremont Best & Fairest 1977, 1978, 1979, 1980; Ess captain 1976; captain/coach Claremont 1977-1983; Victoria (5 games, 16 goals), West Aust (30 games).



Coaching record: Claremont premiership 1981.

Geof Motley (Port Adelaide)

Inducted: 2008



One of the all time greats of South Australian football; Motley was a brilliant player for the Port Adelaide Magpies playing in 9 premierships teams; he won a Magarey Medal and also represented South Australia numerous times; his son Peter played for Carlton in the late 1980s.



Playing career: 1953 - 1966

Games: 258 Goals: 156



Player honours: premierships 1954-1959, 1962-1963, 1965; Magarey Medal 1964; club Best & Fairest 1958, 1959, 1963, 1965; SANFL Hall of Fame; club Captain 1959-1966; South Australia (28 games).

Jack Mueller (Melbourne)

9/9/1915-14/6/2001



Inducted: 1996



Despite losing two fingers in an industrial accident during his first season, he was a key position player with the ability to win a match off his own boot.



Playing career: 1934-1950



Games: 216 Goals: 378



Player honours: 3rd Brownlow Medal 1937; Best & Fairest 1937, 1939, 1946; club leading goalkicker 1934, 1946; premierships 1939, 1940, 1941, 1948; Melb Team of the Century; Victoria (4 games, 4 goals).

John Murphy (Fitzroy/South Melbourne/North Melbourne)

20/11/1949

Inducted: 2006



Standout performer for Fitzroy in the 1960s and 70s where he won five best & fairests. Prolific possession winner on his day.

Playing Career: 1967-80 (Fitz 1967-77, SM 1978-79, NM 1979-80)

Games: 246 (Fitz 214, SM 23, NM 9) Goals: 374 (Fitz 326, SM 40, NM 8)

Player Honours: Fitz best & fairest 1968, 1970, 1971, 1973, 1977; SM best & fairest 1978; Fitz captain 1973-77; Fitz leading goalkicker 1971, 1976; SM leading goalkicker 1978; Fitz Team of the Century; Victoria (11 games, 11 goals).

Kevin Murray (Fitzroy/East Perth)



18/6/1938



Inducted: 1996



Ferocious desire and brilliant leader off half-back and then as a ruck-rover.



Playing career: 1955-1974 (Fitzroy 1955-1964, 1967-1974, EP 1965-1966)



Games: 377 (Fitz 333, EP 44) Goals: NA (Fitz 51, EP NA)



Player honours: Brownlow Medal 1969, 2nd Brownlow Medal 1960, 1962 (equal), 3rd Brownlow Medal 1968; Fitz best and fairest 1956, 1958, 1960, 1961, 1962, 1963, 1964, 1968, 1969; AFL Team of the Century; Fitz Team of the Century (captain); All-Australian 1958, 1966; Victoria (24 games, 0 goals); West Aust (6 games).



Coaching record: Fitz 1963-64 (34 games, 0 wins, 34 losses).

Ian Nankervis (Geelong)



3/1/1948



Inducted: 2005

Started as a rover but turned into an attacking back pocket, often working in tandem with his brother Bruce.

Playing Career: 1967-83

Games: 325 Goals: 203

Player Honours: club best & fairest 1972, 1976, 1977; captain 1978-81; club leading goalkicker 1975; Victoria (11 games, 0 goals).

Laurie Nash (South Melbourne)



2/5/1910-24/7/1986



Inducted: 1996



Truly gifted sportsman with great confidence and skill. Played mainly at centre half-forward.



Playing career: 1933-1937, 1945



Games: 99 Goals: 246



Player honours: club leading goalkicker 1937, 1945; premiership 1933; SM/Syd Team of the Century; Victoria (3 games, 19 goals).



Coaching record: SM 1953 (18 games, 9 wins, 9 losses).

Bernie Naylor (South Fremantle)

Profile: The South Fremantle great was a goal machine who mastered the torpedo punt

Inducted: 2018

19/4/1923 - 26/9/1993

Recruited from: Fremantle Christian Brothers College Old Boys

Playing career: 1941, 1946-54

Games: 194. Goals: 1034

Player honours: Best and fairest 1953; leading goalkicker 1941, 1946, 1947, 1948, 1949, 1950, 1951, 1952, 1953, 1954; WAFL leading goalkicker 1946, 1947, 1948, 1952, 1953, 1954; premiership team 1947, 1948, 1950, 1952, 1953, 1954; West Australian representative (16 games, 44 goals); West Australian Football Hall of Fame.

David Neitz (Melbourne)

Profile: The Melbourne captain displayed skill, courage and heart in an outstanding career

Inducted: 2018

22/1/1975

Recruited from: Parkmore

Playing career: 1993-2008

Games: 306. Goals: 631

Player honours: Best and fairest 2002; Coleman Medal 2002; leading goalkicker 1996, 1997, 1999, 2002, 2003, 2004, 2006; All-Australian 1995, 2002; Victorian representative (2 games, 0 goals); International Rules representative (3 games, 0 goals); captain 2000-08; AFL life member.

John 'Sam' Newman (Geelong)



22/12/1945



Inducted: 2002



Outstanding and tough ruckman, who held down the first ruck role at Geelong for more than a decade. Later a TV star.



Playing career: 1964-1980



Games: 300. Goals: 110



Player honours: captain 1974-75; Best & Fairest 1968 & 1975; Geel Team of the Century; All Australian 1969; Victoria (8 games, 2 goals).

Arthur Olliver (Footscray/Western Bulldogs)



12/1918



Inducted: 2003



Champion Footscray ruckman over 16 years with the club.



Playing Career: 1935-1950



Games: 272. Goals: 354



Player honours: Best & Fairest 1941 & 1944; club leading Goalkicker 1937, 1937 & 1949; captain-coach 1943-46 & 1948-50; Foots Team of the Century; Victoria (2 games, 0 goals).

Michael O'Loughlin (Sydney Swans)

Profile: 303 games and one embarrassed coach

20/2/77

Inducted: 2015

Recruited from: Central District (SA)

Playing career: 1995-2009

Games: 303. Goals: 521

Player honours: best & fairest 1998; 2nd best and fairest 2000; leading goalkicker 2000, 2001; premiership 2005; All-Australian 1997, 2000; Indigenous Team of the Century; State representative (SA 2 games); Fos Williams Medal 1998; International Rules (4 games)

Charlie H. Pannam (Collingwood/Richmond)



2/10/1874-29/10/1952



Inducted: 1996



Had great vision, pace and cheekiness and set the prototype for the Collingwood rover.



Playing career: 1897-1908 (Coll 1897-1907, Rich 1908)



Games: 193 (Coll 179, Rich 14) Goals: 133 (Coll 111, Rich 22)



Player honours: Leading goalkicker Medal 1905; Coll leading goalkicker 1904, 1905; Coll captain 1905; Coll premierships 1902, 1903; Victoria (5 games, 2 goals).



Coaching record: Rich 1912 (18 games, 3 wins, 15 losses)

Brian Peake (East Fremantle/Geelong/Perth)

Profile: Brilliant half-forward who lit up the 1970s

5/12/1953

Inducted: 2013

A six-time best and fairest winner with East Fremantle who also enjoyed a successful stint at Geelong. Sandover medallist in 1977.

Playing Career: East Fremantle (1972-81, 1985-90); Geelong (1981-84); Perth (1990)

Games: 380 (East Fremantle 304, Geelong 66, Perth 10); Goals: 348 (East Fremantle 293, Geelong 49, Perth 6)

Player Honours: East Fremantle premiership 1974, 1979, 1985; East Fremantle best & fairest 1976-80, 1987; Sandover Medallist 1977; All Australian 1979-80, 1986; Tassie Medallist 1979; Western Australia (22 games); Geelong Captain 1982

Greg Phillips (Port Adelaide/Collingwood)

Profile: Key defender Greg Phillips played 447 senior games for Port Adelaide, Collingwood and South Australia

26/3/1959

Playing career: Port Adelaide (1976-1982, 1987-1993); Collingwood (1983-1986)

Games: 447 (Port Adelaide 343, Collingwood 84)

Goals: 105 (93 Port Adelaide, Collingwood 12)

Player honours:

Eight-time SANFL Premiership player: 1977, 1979, 1980, 1981, 1988, 1989, 1990, 1992

Port Adelaide captain: 1991-1993

Port Adelaide Best & Fairest: 1988

All Australian: 1980

Played 20 State games for SA: 1978 – 1990

Fos Williams Medallist: 1982

Centre half-back in Port Adelaide’s ‘Greatest Team’ (1870 – 2000)

Inducted into the SANFL Hall of Fame in 2002

John Platten (Hawthorn)



17/3/1963



Inducted: 2003



Tireless and couargeous rover who could run all day. Deadly serious on the field, knockabout off it.



Playing career: 1981-1985 (Central Districts - SANFL), 1986-1997 (Hawthorn)



Games: 371 (Cent Dist 113, Haw 258) Goals: 228 (Haw 228)



Player honours: Brownlow Medal 1987; premierships 1986, 1988, 1989, 1991; Cent Dist Best & Fairest 1984, 1985; Haw Best & Fairest 1987, 1994; Cent Dist leading goalkicker 1981, 1985; All Australian 1985, 1986, 1987, 1988, 1989, 1992; Magarey Medal 1984; Haw Team of the Century; South Aust (15 games, 15 goals).

Bernie Quinlan (Footscray/Fitzroy)



21/7/1951



Inducted: 1996



Great forward who performed better the longer he played. Had a huge kick and was an inspirational player.



Playing career: 1969-1986 (Foot 1969-1977, Fitz 1978-1986)



Games: 366 (Foot 177, Fitz 189) Goals: 815 (Foot 239, Fitz 576)



Player honours: Brownlow Medal 1981; Coleman Medal 1983, 1984; Fitz leading goalkicker 1981-1985; Foot leading goalkicker 1971; All-Australian 1983, 1984; Fitz Team of the Century; Victoria (4 games, 6 goals).



Coaching record: Fitz 1995 (19 games, 2 wins, 17 losses).

Bob Quinn (Port Adelaide SANFL)



9/4/1915



Inducted: 1996



Quick rover with great stamina who was known for his courage.



Playing career: 1934-1947



Games: 186 Goals: 386



Player honours: Magarey Medal 1938, 1945; club best and fairest 1937, 1938, 1945, 1947; club leading goalkicker 1937, 1945; South Aust (15 games).<</p>

John Rantall (South Melbourne/North Melbourne/Fitzroy)



9/12/1943



Inducted: 1996



Reliable defender who worked tirelessly to repel opposition attacks. Had magnificent skills.



Playing career: 1963-1980 (SM 1963-1972, 1976-1979, NM 1973-1975, Fitz 1980)



Games: 336 (SM 260, NM 70, Fitz 6) Goals: 10 (SM 8, NM 2, Fitz 0)



Player honours: NM Best & Fairest 1974; NM premiership 1975; SM/Syd Team of the Century; NM Team of the Century; Victoria (5 games, 0 goals).

Jack 'Dinnie' Reedman (South Adelaide/North Adelaide/West Adelaide)



9/10/1865-25/3/1924



Inducted: 1996



Magnificent leader who played in eight premierships and coached one.



Playing career: 1884-1906 (approx)



Games: NA, Goals: NA



Playing honours: SA capt 1888-1898; NA premierships 1902, 1905; SA premierships 1892, 1893, 1895, 1896, 1898, 1899.



Coaching record: West Adel premiership 1908.

Jack Regan (Collingwood)



12/9/1912-11/8/1988



Inducted: 1996



Known as the prince of full-backs, he took on and defeated some of the greats of the 1930s.



Playing career: 1930-41, 1943, 1946



Games: 196 Goals: 3



Player honours: 3rd Brownlow Medal 1934 (equal); Best & Fairest 1936; capt 1940-1941, 1943; premierships 1935, 1936; Coll Team of the Century; Victoria (14 games, 1 goal).

Mark Ricciuto (West Adelaide/Adelaide)



8/6/1975



Inducted: 2011



His ferocious attack on the ball was the feature of his game. Could play in a variety of positions and was damaging up forward in the latter stages of his career.



Playing career: 1992-2007 (West Adel 1992-93, Adel 1993-2007)



Games: 333 (West Adel 21, Adel 312)?Goals: 296 (West Adel 4, Adelaide 292)



Player honours: Brownlow Medal 2003 (equal); 2nd Brownlow Medal 2004; Adel best and fairest 1998, 2003, 2004; Adel leading goalkicker 2006; captain 2001-07; premiership 1998; All-Australian 1994, 1997, 1998, 2000, 2002, 2003, 2004, 2005; SA (2 games, 0 goals).

Lou Richards (Collingwood)



15/3/1923



Inducted: 1996



Cheeky rover adored by Magpie fans who antagonised opponents and loved a goal.



Playing career: 1941-1955



Games: 250 Goals: 423



Player honours: club leading goalkicker 1944, 1948, 1950; captain 1952-1955; premiership 1953 (captain); Victoria (3 games, 9 goals).

Matthew Richardson (Richmond)

Profile: An incredible athlete who was cruelly denied team success



19/3/75



Inducted: 2014



A prolific forward who topped the club’s goalkicking in 13 seasons that returned only a 41 per cent win ratio.



Playing career: 1993-2009



Games: 282. Goals: 800



Player honours: 3rd (equal) Brownlow Medal 2008; best and fairest 2007; 2nd best and fairest 1996, 1999, 2002, 2005; 3rd best and fairest 2008; leading goalkicker 1994, 1996, 1997, 1998, 1999, 2001, 2002, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008; All-Australian 1996, 1999, 2008; Richmond Team of the Century; State representative (Allies 2, Tasmania 1, Dream Team 1); Alex Jesaulenko medallist 1996; International Rules (2 games).

Wayne Richardson (Collingwood)



8/12/1946



Inducted: 2003



One of the finest rovers in an era where the Magpies consistently produced great sides.



Playing career: 1966-1978



Games: 277. Goals: 323



Player honours: Best & Fairest 1971, 1974; captain 1971-75; Coll Team of the Century; Victoria (5 games, 4 goals).

Maurice Rioli (South Fremantle/Richmond)

Profile: 'You've gotta draw from the hips like a gunfighter'

1/9/57

Inducted: 2016

Playing career: 1975-90 (SF 1975-81, 1988-90; Rich 1982-87)

Games: 286 (SF 168; Rich 118). Goals: 213 (SF 133; Rich 80)

Player honours: 2nd Brownlow Medal 1983; Rich best & fairest 1982, 1983; Norm Smith Medal 1982; All-Australian 1983, 1986, 1988; SF premiership 1980; SF captain 1988-89; Indigenous Team of the Century; International Rules representative (6 games); WA representative (13 games); NT representative (7 games); Simpson Medal 1980, 1981, 1983; SF Hall of Fame; WA Football Hall of Fame; NT Football Hall of Fame (Legend)

Neil Roberts (St Kilda)

Profile: The champion Sainter born for stardom

15/6/33

Inducted: 2015

Playing career: 1952-62

Games: 169. Goals: 40

Player honours: Brownlow Medal 1958; best & fairest 1955, 1958; 2nd best and fairest 1961; captain 1958-62; All-Australian 1958; St K Team of the Century; St K Hall of Fame; State representative (Victoria 11 games)

Austin Robertson (Subiaco/South Melbourne)

Profile: The Subiaco superstar at the heart of World Series Cricket

29/4/1943

Inducted: 2015

Playing career: 1962-74 (Sub 1962-65, 1967-74; SM 1966)

Games: 269 (Sub 251; SM 18). Goals: 1271 (Sub 1211; SM 60)

Player honours: Sub best & fairest 1965, 1968; WAFL leading goalkicker 1962, 1964, 1965, 1968-72; Sub leading goalkicker 1962-65, 1967-74; SM leading goalkicker 1966; Sub premiership 1973; Sub Legend; Sub Team of the Century; WA Football Hall of Fame; State representative (WA 10 games, 44 goals)



Paul Roos (Fitzroy/Sydney)



27/6/1963



Inducted: 2005



Highly decorated Fitzroy and Sydney champion who always seemed to find space and time. In 2005, he coached the Swans to their first premiership since 1933.

Playing Career: 1982-98 (Fitz 1982-94, Syd 1995-98)

Games: 356 (Fitz 269, Syd 87) Goals: 289 (Fitz 270, Syd 19)

Player Honours: 3rd Brownlow Medal 1985, 1986; Fitz best & Fairest 1985, 1986, 1991, 1992, 1994; Fitz captain 1988-90, 1992-94; Fitz leading goalkicker 1990; Fitz Team of the Century; All Australian 1985, 1986, 1987, 1988, 1991 (captain); 1992 (captain); 1996, 1997; Victoria (14 games, 11 goals).

Bob Rose (Collingwood)



7/8/1928-7/7/2003



Inducted: 1996



Regarded by many as the best rover of all time. Certainly his skill and leadership set him above the pack.



Playing career: 1946-1955



Games: 152 Goals: 214



Player honours: 2nd Brownlow Medal 1953; Best & Fairest 1949, 1951, 1952, 1953; club leading goalkicker 1953; All-Australian 1953; Coll Team of the Century; Victoria (15 games, 14 goals).



Coaching record: Collingwood 1964-71, 1985-86 (192 games, 121 wins, 69 losses, 2 draws); Footscray 1972-1975 (89 games, 42 wins, 45 losses, 2 draws).

Barry Round (Footscray/Sydney)



26/1/1950



Inducted: 2001



Lion-hearted big man who represented Footscray and Sydney with distinction. Popular co-winner of the 1981 Brownlow Medal.



Playing career: 1969-1986 (Foot 1968-1975, Syd 1976-1986)



Games: 328 (Foot 135, Syd 193) Goals: 293 (Foot 136, Syd 157)



Player honours: Brownlow Medal 1981; Syd Best & Fairest 1979, 1981; Syd captain 1980-1984; SM/Syd Team of the Century; Victoria (5 games, 4 goals), VFA (3 games, 4 goals).

Allan Ruthven (Fitzroy)



16/4/1922-14/3/2003



Inducted: 1998



Left-footed rover nicknamed the ‘Baron’ who also coached Fitzroy.



Playing career: 1940-1941, 1943-1954.



Games: 222 Goals: 442



Player honours: Brownlow Medal 1950, Best & Fairest: 1946, 1948, 1949; club leading goalkicker 1944, 1945, 1954; captain 1948, 1950-1954; premiership 1944; Fitz Team of the Century; Victoria (17 games, 47 goals).



Coaching record: Fitz 1952-1954 (57 games, 28 wins, 28 losses, 1 draw).

Paul Salmon (Essendon/Hawthorn)

20/1/1965

Inducted: 2009

One of the tallest players to play the game, he was a brilliant young full forward and became a great goalkicker for the Bombers before making his mark as a champion ruckman at the Hawks.

Playing career: 1983-2000, 2002 (Ess 1983-1995, 2002; Haw 1996-2000)

Games: 324 (Ess 224, Haw 100), Goals: 561 (Ess 520, Haw 41)

Player honours: Essendon premierships 1985, 1993; Hawthorn best and fairest 1996, 1997; Essendon leading goalkicker 1984, 1987, 1988, 1989, 1990, 1992, 1993; All Australian 1987, 1988, 1997; Essendon pre season premierships 1990, 1994; Hawthorn pre season premiership 1999; Michael Tuck Medal 1999.

Matthew Scarlett (Geelong)

Profile: The Cats defender redefined the art of playing full-back

Inducted: 2018

5/6/1979

Recruited from: St Joseph’s

Playing career: 1998-2012

Games: 284. Goals: 17

Player honours: Best and fairest 2003; All-Australian 2003, 2004, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2011; premiership team 2007, 2009, 2011; Victorian representative (1 game, 0 goals); International Rules representative (3 games, 0 goals); AFL life member.

Wayne Schimmelbusch (North Melbourne)



19/1/1953



Inducted: 1997



Courageous wingman and speedster who never knew when to give up. Played in 29 finals.



Playing career: 1973-1987



Games: 306 Goals: 354



Player honours: captain 1979-1987; club leading goalkicker 1976; premierships 1975, 1977; NM Team of the Century; Victoria (7 games, 12 goals).



Coaching record: North Melbourne 1990-1992 (66 games, 31 wins, 35 losses).

John Schultz (Footscray)



28/9/1938



Inducted: 1996



Rucking giant who never let the side down. Set the standard for the modern ruckman.



Playing career: 1958-1968



Games: 188 Goals: 37



Player honours: Brownlow Medal 1960; Best & Fairest 1960, 1962, 1964, 1965, 1966; All-Australian 1961; Victoria (24 games, 3 goals).

Don Scott (Hawthorn)



20/12/1947



Inducted: 2001



Fearless ruckman and premiership captain for Hawthorn.



Playing career: 1967-1981



Games: 302 Goals: 133



Player honours: club Best & Fairest 1973; captain 1976-1980; premierships 1971, 1976 (captain), 1978 (captain); Haw Team of the Century; Victoria (4 games, 2 goals).

Walter Scott (Norwood)



2/9/1899-NA



Inducted: 1996



Champion centre half-back who represented his state with great passion.



Playing career: 1920-1930, 1932



Games: 174 Goals: 1



Player honours: Magarey Medal 1921, 1924, 1930; Best & Fairest 1920, 1921, 1923, 1926, 1928, 1930; captain 1926-1930; premierships 1922, 1923, 1925, 1930 (capt-coach); South Aust (38 games)



Coaching record: Norwood 1926-1932, West Adel 1933-1935, Glenelg 1936-1937.

Tony Shaw (Collingwood)



23/7/1960



Inducted: 2010



Tenacious rover who overcame initial rejection by the magpies to become one of the clubs all-time greats. Led the Pies to the drought-breaking 1990 Premiership and was voted best afield.



Playing career: 1978-94



Games: 313 Goals: 158



Player honours: Club Best and Fairest 1984- 1990; Captain 1987-1993; Premiership 1990; Norm Smith Medal 1990; Coll Team of the Century; All-Australian 1984-1990(Captain); Victoria (4 Games, 0 Goals).

Coaching record: Coll 1996-99 (88 Games, 30 Wins, 58 Losses).

Jack Sheedy (South Melbourne/East Fremantle/East Perth)



28/9/1926



Inducted: 2001



Known as ‘Mr Football’ in WA, Sheedy excelled as both a player and coach.



Playing career: 1944-1962 (SM 1944, EF 1942-1955, EP 1956-1962)



Games: 338 (SM 6, EF 210, EP 122)



Player honours: EF best and fairest 1943, 1948, 1953, 1955; EF captain 1949, 1950, 1952, 1955; EF premierships 1943, 1946; EP captain 1956-1962; EP premierships 1956, 1958, 1959 (all as captain-coach).



Coaching record: EP 1956-1961 (captain-coach), 1962-1964, 1969 (non-playing coach) 261 games.

Stephen Silvagni (Carlton)



31/5/1967



Inducted: 2005



One of the finest players of his era and named full-back in the AFL Team of the Century.



Playing Career: 1985-2001



Games: 312 Goals: 202



Player Honours: club best & fairest 1990, 1996; premierships 1987, 1995; AFL Team of the Century; All Australian 1988, 1990, 1994, 1995, 1996, 1997, 1999; Victoria (11 games, 3 goals).

Wilfred “Chicken” Smallhorn (Fitzroy)

25/2/1911 – 27/11/1988

Inducted: 2006

Lightly framed wingman whose career was cut short by World War II. Later became a popular TV commentator.

Playing Career: 1930-40

Games: 150 Goals: 31

Player Honours: Brownlow Medal 1933; 3rd (equal) Brownlow Medal 1938; Fitz Team of the Century; Victoria (7 games, 0 goals).

Bernie Smith (West Adelaide/Geelong)



19/12/1927-21/4/1985



Inducted: 1996



Champion back pocket player in a great Geelong era. Read the play brilliantly and was cool in a crisis.



Playing career: 1945-1958 (West Adel 1945- 1947, Geel 1948-1958) Games: 238 (West Adel 55, Geel 183) Goals: 15 (West Adel 12, Geel 3)



Player honours: Brownlow Medal 1951; Geel Best & Fairest 1951, 1956; Geel captain 1954; Geel premierships 1951, 1952; West Adel Best & Fairest 1947; AFL Team of the Century; Geel Team of the Century; All-Australian 1953.

Ross Smith (St Kilda/Subiaco)



12/9/1942



Inducted: 2010



Decorated and Fearless rover who used his superior fitness to outrun his opponents. Also made a great contribution to the game as an administrator.



Playing career: 1961-75 (St K 1961-72, 1975; Sub 1973-74)



Games: 273 ( St K 234, Sub 39) Goals: 253 (St K 231, Sub 22)



Player honours: Brownlow Medal 1967; ST Kilda Best and Fairest 1967,1971; St Kilda Captain 1970-72; St Kilda Premiership 1966; Sub Premiership 1973; St Kilda Team of the Century; Victoria (4 Games, 1 Goal)

Coaching Record: St Kilda 1977 (22 Games, 3 Wins, 17 Losses, Draws); Sub ( 46 Games, 30 Wins, 16 Losses), 1973 Premiership.

Ray Sorrell (East Fremantle/South Fremantle)

Profile: The equal of 'Polly' Farmer?

1/1/38

Inducted: 2016

Playing career: 1956-67 (EF 1956-63, 1966-67; SF 1964-65)

Games: 178 (EF 155; SF 23). Goals: 63 (EF 55; SF 8)

Player honours: Sandover Medal 1961, 1963; EF best & fairest 1957, 1963; All-Australian 1958, 1961; SF captain-coach 1964-65; WA captain 1963; WA representative (18 games); Simpson Medal 1962, 1963; EF Hall of Fame; EF Team of the Century; Fremantle Team of Legends; WA Football Hall of Fame.

Coaching record: SF 1964-65 (42 games, 12 wins, 29 losses, 1 draw)

Geoff Southby (Carlton)



20/7/1950



Inducted: 2000



Attacking full-back who ran hard from defence and stopped the best full-forwards.



Playing career: 1971-1984



Games: 268 Goals: 31



Player honours: Best & Fairest 1971, 1972; premierships 1972, 1979 All-Australian 1980; Carl Team of the Century; Victoria (16 games, 0 goals).

Stuart Spencer (Melbourne)



3/2/1932



Inducted: 2005



Star rover for Melbourne at the start of its golden era, but left for Tasmania at the end of 1956. Played a further 161 matches for Clarence, winning four best & fairests.



Playing Career: 1950-56



Games: 122 Goals: 146



Player Honours: club best & fairest 1955, 1956; premierships 1955, 1956; club leading goalkicker 1955; Melb Team of the Century; All Australian 1956, 1958; Victoria (5 games, 7 goals).

Anthony Stevens (North Melbourne)

Profile: Hard-nosed heart of the Kangaroos



2/7/1971



Inducted: 2017



Hailing from the Shepparton Football Club, Stevens played a crucial role in North Melbourne's two premierships in 1996 and 1999.



Playing career: 1989-2004



Games: 292. Goals: 127



Player honours: Best & fairest 1997, 1999; 2nd best & fairest 1993, 1994, 1996, 1998; 3rd best & fairest 2002; All-Australian 1998; premiership team 1996, 1999; captain 2002-03; Victorian representative (4 games); International Rules representative (2 games); NM Team of the Century; NM Hall of Fame.

Jim Stynes (Melbourne)



23/4/1966



Inducted: 2003



Tall, mobile player from Ireland who went from knowing nothing about Australian Football to being one of the best ruckmen of his time. Played a record 244 AFL matches in a row.



Playing career: 1987-1998



Games: 264. Goals: 130



Player honours: Brownlow Medal 1991; Best & Fairest 1991, 1995, 1996, 1997; All Australian 1991, 1993; International Rules Series 1987, 1990, 1998; Melb Team of the Century; Victoria (10 games, 6 goals).

Charlie Sutton (Footscray)



3/4/1924



Inducted: 1996



Tough Bulldog who embodied the clubs fighting spirit. Fantastic key position player.



Playing career: 1942, 1946-1956



Games: 173 Goals: 65



Player honours: 3rd Brownlow Medal 1950; Best & Fairest 1950; club leading goalkicker (equal) 1951; captain 1951-1956; premiership 1954 (capt-coach); Foots Team of the Century; All-Australian 1950; Victoria (18 games, 2 goals).



Coaching record: 1951-1957, 1967-1968 (162 games, 81 wins, 79 losses, 2 draws), premiership 1954.

Mark Tandy (South Melbourne)



3/9/1892-17/3/1965



Inducted: 1996



Wingman who, along with Roy Cazaly, tore the heart out of the opposition.



Playing career: 1911-1915, 1917-1926



Games: 207 Goals: 47



Playing honours: captain 1922, premiership 1918; SM/Syd Team of the Century ; Victoria (13 games, 8 goals).

Noel Teasdale (North Melbourne)

2/1/1938



Inducted: 2008



A champion ruckman and before his time; he was a typically bullocking ruckman of his era who courageous continuing his career after a serious head injury. Tied with Ian Stewart for the 1965 Brownlow but lost on a count back, received a retrospective medal in 1989.



Playing career: 1956-1967



Games: 178 Goals: 71



Player honours: premierships Brownlow Medal 1965 (equal); club Best & Fairest 1963-1966; All Australian 1966; club Captain 1965-1967; Victoria (17 games, 4 goals); Night series premierships 1965-1966; North Melbourne Team of the Century.

Len Thompson (Collingwood/South Melbourne/Fitzroy)



27/8/1947



Inducted: 1998



Athletic and strong-marking ruckman who played in four Grand Finals with Collingwood.



Playing career: 1965-1980 (Coll 1965-78, SM 1979, Fitz 1980)



Games: 301 (Coll 268, SM 20, Fitz 13) Goals: 275 (Coll 217, SM 39, Fitz 19)



Player honours: Brownlow Medal 1972; Coll Best & Fairest 1967, 1968, 1972, 1973, 1977; Coll captain 1978; All-Australian 1972; Coll Team of the Century; Victoria (15 games, 12 goals).

Vic Thorp (Richmond)



25/10/1890-1/10/1941



Inducted: 1996



Attacking full-back before it was acceptable to be one. Fair, but impossible to beat.



Playing career: 1910-1925



Games: 263 Goals: 7



Player honours: Best & Fairest 1917, 1924; premierships 1920, 1921; Rich Team of Century; Victoria (14 games, 4 goals).

Albert Thurgood (Essendon)



11/1/1874-8/5/1927



Inducted: 1996



A legend of the game before the VFL was formed, he showed his all-round greatness in the first part of Essendon's history.



Playing career: 1899-1902, 1906



Games: 46 Goals: 89



Player honours: Leading goalkicker Medal 1900 (equal); Best & Fairest 1901; club leading goalkicker 1900, 1902; Ess Team of the Century.

Jack Titus (Richmond)



3/3/1908-19/4/1978



Inducted: 1996



Quick lead and brilliant evasive skills made him a star forward. Set a consecutive games record (204) for that was broken by Jim Stynes.



Playing career: 1926-1943



Games: 294 Goals: 970



Player honours: Best & Fairest 1929, 1941; Leading goalkicker Medal 1940; club leading goalkicker 1929, 1930, 1934-1942; premierships 1932, 1934; Rich Team of the Century, Victoria (11 games, 35 goals).



Coaching record: Rich 1937, 1941, 1965 (17 games, 11 wins, 6 losses).

George 'Jocka' Todd (Geelong)



10/1/1903-13/8/1986



Inducted: 1996



Tight checking full-back who spoiled well.



Playing career: 1922-1934



Games: 232 Goals: 54



Player honours: Best & Fairest 1927, 1930, 1931; premierships 1925, 1931; Geel Team of the Century; Victoria (11 games, 0 goals).

Ron Todd (Collingwood/Williamstown)

Profile: The offer a Magpie superstar couldn't refuse

23/10/1916 - 8/02/1991



Inducted: 2017



Champion Magpie full-forward who switched to Williamstown in a hotly debated move.



Playing career: 1935-49 (Coll 1935-39; Will 1940-49)



Games: 217 (Coll 76; Will 141) Goals: 1001 (Coll 327; Will 674)



Player honours: Coll 3rd best & fairest; VFL leading goalkicker medal 1938, 1939; Coll leading goalkicker 1938, 1939; VFA leading goalkicker (Jim ‘Frosty’ Miller Medal) 1945, 1946; Williamstown leading goalkicker 1940, 1945, 1946, 1947, 1948 (equal), 1949; Coll premiership team 1936; Will premiership team 1945, 1949; Victorian representative (5 games, 28 goals); Coll Hall of Fame; Will Hall of Fame Legend; Will Team of the Century.

Warren Tredrea (Port Adelaide (SANFL)/Port Adelaide (AFL))

Profile: A Port Adelaide great who answered destiny’s call



24/12/78



Inducted: 2014



The Power's leading goalkicker eight times, Tredrea spurned overtures from Victorian clubs to stay with Port Adelaide.



Playing career: Port Adelaide (SANFL) 1994-96; Port Adelaide (AFL) 1997-2010



Games: 281 (Port Adelaide [SANFL] 26; Port Adelaide [AFL] 255. Goals: 582 (Port Adelaide (SANFL) 33; Port Adelaide (AFL) 549



Player honours: Best and fairest 2001, 2004, 2005, 2009; 2nd best and fairest 1999, 2002, 2003; leading goalkicker 1998, 1999, 2000, 2001, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2009; Port Adelaide (AFL) captain 2006-08; Port Adelaide (SANFL) premiership 1996; Port Adelaide (AFL) premiership 2004; Port Adelaide (AFL) pre-season premiership 2002; All-Australian 2001, 2002, 2003, 2004 (vice-capt); South Australia (2 games, 0 goals), International Rules (3 games).

William 'Nipper' Truscott (East Fremantle)



9/10/1886-20/6/1966



Inducted: 1996



Durable rover who was a doyen of West Australian football, even making a comeback aged 41.



Playing career: 1913-1927



Games: 201 Goals: NA



Player honours: captain 1916-1922; premierships 1914, 1918, 1925.

Michael Tuck (Hawthorn)



24/6/1953



Inducted: 1996



Holds the games and premierships records in AFL football. Was a skinny ruck-rover with great stamina.



Playing career: 1972-1991



Games: 426 Goals: 320



Player honours: captain 1986-1991; premierships 1976, 1978, 1983, 1983, 1986 (captain), 1988 (captain), 1989 (captain), 1991 (captain); All-Australian 1979, 1983, 1990; Haw Team of the Century; Victoria (11 games, 5 goals).

Des Tuddenham (Collingwood/Essendon)

29/1/1943



Inducted: 2008



One of the toughest competitors to ever pull on a pair of boots; a brilliant half forward flanker who was one of Collingwood’s greatest leaders; fans and team mates loved him such was his determination; he was also able to take his courageous brand of leadership to Essendon as captain coach.



Playing career: 1962-71; 1976-77 (Coll); 1972-1975 (Ess)



Games: 182 (Coll); 69 (Ess) Goals: 251 (Coll); 66 (Ess)



Player honours: Coll Best & Fairest 1963; Coll Captain 1966-1969; 1976; Ess Captain 1972-1975; Victoria (5 games, 2 goals); Collingwood Team of the Century; Essendon captain-coach 1972-1975; South Melbourne coach 1978.

Harry Vallence (Carlton)



4/6/1905-25/7/1991



Inducted: 1996



A magnificent spearhead for the Blues, he was a mighty kick and had safe hands.



Playing career: 1926-1938



Games: 204 Goals: 722



Player honours: Leading goalkicker Medal 1931; club leading goalkicker 1929, 1931, 1932, 1933, 1935, 1936, 1937, 1938; premiership 1938; Carl Team of the Century; Victoria (4 games, 17 goals).

Michael Voss (Brisbane)



7/7/1975



Inducted: 2011



Born leader and Brisbane’s first genuine superstar. Led the Lions through a golden era which included three successive flags.



Playing career: 1992-2006



Games: 289?Goals: 245



Player honours: Brownlow Medal 1996 (equal), 3rd Brownlow Medal 2001 (equal), 2002 (equal); club best and fairest 1995, 1996, 2000, 2001 (equal), 2003; club co-captain 1997-2000, club captain 2001-06; premierships 2001, 2002, 2003; Qld Team of the Century; All-Australian 1996, 1999, 2001, 2002, 2003.



Coaching career: Bris 2009- (68 games, 25 wins, 42 losses, 1 draw).

Doug Wade (Geelong/North Melbourne)



16/10/1941



Inducted: 1996



Goalkicker extraordinaire who had enormous strength one-on-one but could also fly for marks.



Playing career: 1961-1975 (Geel 1961-1972, NM 1973-1975)



Games: 267 (Geel 208, NM 59) Goals: 1057 (Geel 834, NM 223)



Player honours: Geel Best & Fairest 1969; Coleman Medal 1967, 1969, 1974; Geel leading goalkicker 1961-1964, 1966-1972, NM leading goalkicker 1973-1975; premierships Geel 1963, NM 1975; Geel Team of the Century; Victoria (7 games, 31 goals).

Bill Walker (Swan Districts)



23/2/1942



Inducted: 1996



Rover of outstanding capacity. Tough and quick with great evasive skills.



Playing career: 1961-1976



Games: 305 Goals: 456



Player honours: Sandover Medal 1965, 1966, 1967, 1970; Best & Fairest 1965, 1966, 1968, 1969, 1970; premierships 1961, 1962, 1963; All-Australian 1969; West Aust (20 games).

Terry Wallace (Hawthorn, Richmond, Western Bulldogs)

Profile: The ball-magnet was a genuine playmaker for three clubs

Inducted: 2018

13/12/1958

Recruited from: Camberwell

Playing career: 1978-91

Games: 254. Goals: 123

Player honours: Hawthorn best and fairest 1981, 1983; Western Bulldogs best and fairest 1988, 1989; All-Australian 1982, 1983, 1988; Hawthorn premiership team 1978, 1983, 1986; Victorian representative (7 games, 5 goals); AFL life member.

Coaching record: Western Bulldogs 1996-2002 (148 games, 79 wins, 67 losses, 2 draws); Richmond 2005-09 (99 games, 37 wins, 60 losses, 2 draws); All-Australian coach 1998.

Robert Walls (Carlton/Fitzroy)



21/7/1950



Inducted: 2006



Three time premiership player and star centre half forward for Carlton, and later coached with great success. Became a well known and respected media commentator.



Playing Career: 1967-80 (Carl 1967-78, Fitz 1978-80)



Games: 259 (Carl 218, Fitz 41) Goals: 444 (Carl 367, Fitz 77)



Player Honours: Carl premierships 1968, 1970, 1972; Carl captain 1977-78; Carl leading goalkicker 1975, 1976; Carl Team of the Century; Victoria (4 games, 7 goals)



Coaching record: Fitz 1981-85 (115 games, 60 wins, 54 losses, 1 draw); Carl 1986-89 (84 games, 56 wins, 28 losses) premiership 1987; Bris Bears 1991-95 (109 games, 30 wins, 78 losses, 1 draw); Rich 1996-97 (39 games, 17 wins, 22 losses)

Gavin Wanganeen (Port Adelaide/Essendon)



18/6/1973



Inducted: 2010



A brilliant playmaker all over the ground, Wanganeen was just 20 when he won the 1993 brownlow medal. Returned to Adelaide to become Port Adelaide's inaugural captain in the AFL and collect his second premiership medal.



Playing career: 1990-2006 ( PA - SANFL 1990,2006, ESS 1991-96, P.A 1997-2006)



Games: 327 (P.A SANFL 27, P.A 173, ESS 127)



Goals: 250 (P.A SANFL 48, P.A, 64, ESS 138)



Player honours: Brownlow Medal 1993; PA (AFL) Best and Fairest 2003; PA (AFL) Captain 1997-2000; PA (AFL) Premiership 2004; Ess Premiership 1993; Ess Team of the Century; Indigenous Team of the Century; All-Australian 1992,1993,1995, 2001, 2003; South Australia (8 Games, 1 Goal).

Norman Ware (Footscray)



5/3/1911-26/8/2003



Inducted: 2001



Scrupulously fair ruckman who is the only captain-coach to have won the Brownlow Medal.



Playing career: 1932-1942, 1944-1946



Games: 200 Goals: 220



Player honours: Brownlow Medal 1941; Best & Fairest 1934, 1937, 1938, 1940, 1941, 1942; captain 1940; Foots Team of the Century; Victoria (10 games, 6 goals).



Coaching record: Footscray 1941-1942 (33 games, 20 wins, 13 losses).

Ivor Warne-Smith (Melbourne)



29/10/1897-5/3/1960



Inducted: 1996



Could play anywhere from the centre to the ruck and used handball as an attacking weapon.



Playing career: 1919, 1925-1932



Games: 146 Goals: 110



Player honours: Brownlow Medal 1926, 1928, 2nd Brownlow Medal 1929 (equal); premiership 1926; Melb Team of the Century; Victoria (6 games, 0 goals).



Coaching record: Melb 1928-32 (92 games, 48 wins, 42 losses, 2 draws).

Colin Watson (St Kilda)



12/10/1900-20/5/1970



Inducted: 1996



Great wingman who used pace to quickly stamp his authority on the game.



Playing career: 1920, 1922-1925, 1933-1935



Games: 93 Goals: 34



Player honours: Brownlow Medal 1925; Best & Fairest 1924; captain 1933-1935; Victoria (8 games, 0 goals).



Coaching record: St K 1934 (18 games, 9 wins, 9 losses).

Tim Watson (Essendon)



13/7/1961



Inducted: 2000



Running midfielder with strength and explosive pace. Could change the course of a game. Second youngest player ever to make his debut.



Playing career: 1977-1991, 1993-1994



Games: 307 Goals: 335



Player honours: 3rd Brownlow Medal 1989 (equal); Best & fairest 1980, 1985, 1988, 1989; captain 1989-1991; premierships 1984, 1985, 1993; All-Australian 1983, 1989; Ess Team of the Century; Victoria (10 games, 5 goals).



Coaching record: St Kilda 1999-2000 (44 games, 12 wins 12, 31 losses, 1 draw).

Dale Weightman (Richmond)



3/10/1959



Inducted: 2001



Courageous rover who represented Richmond and Victoria with distinction.



Playing career: 1978-1993



Games: 274 Goals: 345



Player honours: Best & Fairest 1986, 1987; captain 1988-1992; premiership 1980; All-Australian 1985, 1986, 1987, 1988; Victoria (20 games, 31 goals).

Murray Weideman (Collingwood/West Adelaide)



16/2/1936



Inducted: 2007



A tough, uncompromising key forward who built a reputation as an enforcer.



Playing Career: 1953-63; 1968-69



Games: 219 (Coll 180, WA 39) Goals: 276 (Coll 262, WA 14)



Player Honours: club best & fairest 1957, 1961, 1962; captain 1960-63; premierships 1953, 1958; club leading goalkicker 1959, 1960, 1962; Coll Team of the Century; Victoria (5 games, 4 goals).



Coaching record: West Adelaide 1968-71 (85 games, 42 wins, 41 losses, 2 draws); Collingwood 1975-76 (45 games, 19 wins, 26 losses)

Scott West (Western Bulldogs)

Profile: A champion Bulldog who turned down the Pies

14/11/1974

Inducted: 2013

Club record seven best and fairest awards with the Western Bulldogs. Five-time All Australian and was twice runner-up in the Brownlow Medal.

Playing Career: 1993-2008

Games: 324; Goals: 104

Player Honours: best & fairest 1995, 1997-98, 2000, 2003-05; All Australian 1998, 2000, 2004-06; club team of the century.

Mel Whinnen (West Perth)

Profile: The West Perth centreman was a nine-time best and fairest and simply brilliant

Inducted: 2018

6/7/1942

Recruited from: Perth Boys High School

Playing career: 1960-77

Games: 371 Goals: 72

Player honours: 2nd Sandover Medal 1964, 1971; best and fairest 1962, 1964, 1967, 1968, 1970, 1971, 1972, 1973, 1975; premiership team 1960, 1969, 1971, 1975; Simpson Medal 1975; West Australian representative (14 games, 1 goal); captain 1977; West Australian Football Hall of Fame.

Greg Williams (Geelong/Sydney/Carlton)



30/9/63



Inducted: 2001



Brilliant ball-winner who was a big possession winner with three AFL clubs. Overcame many setbacks to become a star.



Playing career: 1984-1997 (Geel 1984-1985, Syd 1986-1991, Carl 1992-1997)



Games: 250 (Geel 34, Syd 107, Carl 109) Goals: 217 (Geel 10, Syd 118, Carl 89)



Player honours: Brownlow Medal Syd 1986, Carl 1994; 2nd Brownlow Medal 1993, 3rd Brownlow Medal 1989 (equal); Geel Best & Fairest 1984, Carl Best & Fairest 1994; Norm Smith Medal 1995; Carl premiership 1995; All-Australian 1986, 1987, 1988, 1989, 1993, 1994; SM/Syd Team of the Century; Carl Team of the Century; Victoria (9 games, 8 goals).

Garry Wilson (Fitzroy)



17/7/1953



Inducted: 1999



Brilliant rover renowned for his running and courage.



Playing career: 1971-1984



Games: 268 Goals: 452



Player honours: 2nd Brownlow Medal 1979, 3rd Brownlow Medal 1978; Best & Fairest 1972, 1976, 1978, 1979, 1980; club leading goalkicker 1972, 1973; captain 1981-1984; All-Australian 1979, 1980; Fitz Team of the Century; Victoria (14 games, 22 goals).

Jack Worrall (Carlton/Essendon)



12/05/1863-17/11/1937



Inducted: 1996



First coach ever appointed and a brilliant leader. Coached Carlton to three premierships and Essendon to two. Fitzroy player pre-1901.



Playing career: Fitzroy 1884-1893 (VFA)



Coaching record: Carl 1902-09 (144 games, 100 wins, 43 losses, 1 draw); premierships 1906, 1907, 1908; Ess 1911-15, 1918-20 (135 games, 65 wins, 67 losses, 3 draws), premierships 1911, 1912.

Roy Wright (Richmond)



23/2/1929-30/7/2002



Inducted: 1996



Champion ruckman who was regarded as a gentle giant. Great user of the ball.



Playing career: 1946-1959



Games: 195 Goals: 126



Player honours: Brownlow Medal 1952, 1954, 2nd Brownlow Medal 1957; Best & Fairest 1951 (equal), 1952, 1954, 1957; captain 1958, 1959; All-Australian 1956; Victoria (18 games, 20 goals).

Henry Young (Geelong)



18/5/1873-9/1/1923



Inducted: 1996



Ruckman who was allegedly never beaten in a game.



Playing career: 1897-1910



Games: 167 Goals: 76



Player honours: Best & Fairest 1905, 1906; captain 1901-1909; Geel Team of the Century; Victoria (7 games, 5 goals).