2020 1996 John Kennedy snr Hawthorn/North Melbourne 'Set the example by your actions. Let your deeds recommend you' As a fierce ruckman, four best and fairests across a 10-year career saw him captain the club and direct the lowly Hawks into September action for the first time in their history. As a Coach who both felt he could lead men and completely trust his philosophy on the game, a maiden flag came in his second year in charge in 1961. The drought broken, two more flags were annexed in 1971 and 1976. His core values, both of life and of football, of team-first, don't complain, be humble, think of others, get up when you are down and never shirk an issue, on or off the field, were lived every day. Played 164 games and scored 29 goals for Hawthorn: 1950-59

Club Captain: 1955 - 1959

Club Best & Fairest: 1950, 1951, 1952, 1954

State Captain of Victoria: 1957

Played 4 State games for Victoria

Coached 412 games for Hawthorn and North Melbourne: 1957, 1960-63, 1967-76, 1985-89

Three-time VFL Premiership coach: 1961, 1971, 1976

Two-Time Night Premiership coach: 1968, 1969

Coach of Victoria: 1973

Hawthorn Team of the Century: 2001 (Coach)

Inducted into the Australian Football Hall of Fame in 1996 (Coach)

Inducted into the Hawthorn Hall of Fame as a Legend in 2003

Chair, AFL Commission: 1993 – 1997 29/12/1928

2018 2008 Kevin Sheedy Richmond/ Essendon/ GWS Giants Football's deepest thinker - the man with an answer for everyone and a plan for everything. Sheedy won three flags as a player with the Tigers then became a coaching legend, guiding Essendon to four premierships and becoming Greater Western Sydney's inaugural coach. Playing career: 1967-79 (Richmond). Games: 251. Goals: 91. Player honours: Best and fairest 1976; premiership team 1969, 1973, 1974; Victorian representative (8 games, 1 goal); captain 1978; Richmond Team of the Century. Coaching record: Essendon 1981-2007 (635 games, 386 wins, 242 losses, 7 draws, premierships 1984, 1985, 1993, 2000); GWS Giants 2012-13 (44 games, 3 wins, 41 losses); All-Australian coach 1984, 1985, 1993, 2000; Victorian coach 1985, 1986; International Rules coach 2005, 2006; Essendon Team of the Century coach; Australian Football Hall of Fame inductee 2008; AFL life member. 24/12/1947

2017 1996 Malcolm Blight Woodville/ North Melbourne A champion footballer with North Melbourne (444 goals in 178 games) and Woodville (359 goals in 163 games), Blight completed his legacy as a coach, leading Adelaide to back-to-back premierships in 1997 and 1998 Playing career: 1968-85 (Wood 1968-73, 1983-85; NM 1974-82). Games: 341 (Wood 163; NM 178). Goals: 803 (Wood 359; NM 444). Player honours: Brownlow Medal 1978; NM best & fairest 1978; Coleman Medal 1982; NM leading goalkicker 1978, 1979, 1981, 1982; All-Australian 1972, 1982, 1985; NM premiership team 1975, 1977; Magarey Medal 1972; Ken Farmer Medal 1985; SA representative (9 games, 14 goals); Victorian representative (7 games, 19 goals); inaugural Australian Football Hall of Fame inductee; South Australian Football Hall of Fame; SANFL Team of the Century; NM Team of the Century; NM Hall of Fame. Coaching record: NM 1981 (16 games, 6 wins, 10 losses); Wood 1983-87 (114 games, 41 wins, 73 losses); Geel 1989-94 (145 games, 89 wins, 56 losses); Adel 1997-99 (74 games, 41 wins, 33 losses, premierships 1997, 1998), St Kilda 2001 (15 games, 3 wins, 12 losses). 16/02/1950

2015 2006 Tony Lockett St Kilda/ Sydney A record-breaking colossus who they flocked to see. The greatest goalkicker in AFL history, Lockett enjoyed a stellar career with St Kilda and Sydney. An imposing figure who gave defenders a torrid time. Playing Career: 1983-99, 2002 (St K 1983-94, Syd 1995-99, 2002). Games: 281 (St K 183, Syd 98). Goals: 1360 (St K 898, Syd 462). Player honours: Brownlow Medal 1987; St K best & fairest 1987, 1991; Syd best & fairest 1995; St K leading goalkicker 1984, 1985, 1986, 1987, 1989, 1990, 1991, 1992, 1993, 1994; Syd leading goalkicker 1995, 1996, 1997, 1998, 1999; Coleman Medal 1987, 1991, 1996, 1998; St K Team of the Century; Syd Team of the Century; All Australian 1987, 1991, 1992, 1995, 1996, 1998; Victoria (5 games, 19 goals). 9/03/1966

2013 1996 Royce Hart Richmond/ Sturt Perhaps the greatest half-forward of all time. Recruited from Tasmania, Hart holds the illustrious honour of being named the centre half-forward of both the Richmond and AFL/VFL Team of the Century. High-marking centre half-forward who dominated the game. Graceful, courageous and a match-winner. Playing career: 1967-1977 (Rich 1967-1977, Sturt 1969). Games: 188 (Rich 187, Glenelg 1) Goals: 371 (Rich 369, Glenelg 2). Player honours: Rich Best & Fairest 1969, 1972; Rich leading goalkicker 1967, 1971; Rich captain 1972- 1975; Rich premierships 1967, 1969, 1973, 1974; AFL Team of the Century; Rich Team of the Century; All-Australian 1969; Victoria (11 games, 29 goals). Coaching record: Footscray 1980-1982 (53 games, 8 wins, 45 losses). 10/02/1948

2012 1996 Barry Cable Perth/ North Melb/ East Perth Running rover who was a brilliant handball exponent and strong on his feet. Playing career: 1962-1979 (Perth 1962-1969, 1971-1973, North Melbourne 1970, 1974-1977, East Perth 1978-1979). Games: 383 (Perth 225, NM 115, EP 43) Goals: 505 (Perth 324, NM 133, EP 46). Player honours: NM best and fairest 1970; NM premierships 1975, 1977; Sandover Medal 1964, 1968, 1973; Perth best and fairest 1965, 1966, 1967, 1968, 1969, 1971, 1973; All-Australian 1966, 1969; Kang Team of the Century; Victoria (1 game, 2 goals); West Aust (23 games 0 goals). Coaching record: NM 1981-1984 (76 games, 40 wins, 46 losses). 22/09/1943

2010 1996 Kevin Murray East Perth/ Fitzroy Had ferocious desire and was a brilliant leader off half back and as a ruck rover. A durable Player, he played at senior level for two decades despite a back injury. A popular winner of the Brownlow Medal in 1969, he epitomised the spirit of the Lions. Playing career: 1955-74 ( Fitzroy 1955-64, 1967-74, East Perth 1965-66). Games: 377 (Fitz 333, EP 44). Goals: 71 ( Fitz 51, EP 20). Player honours: Brownlow Medal 1969, 2nd Brownlow Medal 1960, 1962(Equal) 3rd Brownlow Medal,1968, Fitz Best and Fairest 1956, 1958, 1960,1961,1962,1963, 1964, 1968, 1969; EP Best and Fairest 1965; AFL Team of the Century; Fitz Team of the Century (Captain); EP Team of the Century (Post-War) All-Australian 1958,1966;Victoria (24 Games, 0 Goals), Western Australia (6 Games). Coaching record: Fitz 1963-1964 ( 34 Games, 0 Wins 34 Losses) EP 1965-1966 ( 46 Games, 26 Wins, 20 Losses). 18/06/1938

2008 1996 Alex Jesaulenko Carlton/ St Kilda Freakish skills made him one of the most exciting footballers of all time. A spectacular mark, remarkably he did not play Australian football until the age of 14. Playing career: 1967-1981 (Carl 1967-1979, St K 1980-1981). Games: 279 (Carl 256, St K 23) Goals: 444 (Carl 424, St K 20). Player honours: 3rd in Brownlow Medal 1967, 1970, 1975 (equal); Carl Best & Fairest 1975; Carl leading goalkicker 1969, 1970, 1971; captain Carl 1975-1976, 1978-1979; premierships Carl 1968, 1970, 1972, 1979 (captain-coach); AFL Team of the Century; Carl Team of the Century; All-Australian 1969, 1972; Victoria (15 games, 37 goals). Coaching record: Carlton 1978-1979, 1989-1990 (76 games, 53 wins, 22 losses, 1 draw); premiership 1979; St Kilda 1980-1982 (64 games, 13 wins, 49 losses, 2 draws). 2/08/1945

2007 1996 Norm Smith Melbourne/ Fitzroy Melbourne's greatest coach and arguably one of the finest the game has seen. Led Melbourne through it's most successful era in the 1950's and 1960's before being sacked in controversial circumstances in 1965. Playing career: Melbourne 1935-48 (210 games, 546 goals); Fitzroy 1949-50 (17 games, 26 goals). Player honors: Melb Best & Fairest 1939, 1944; Melb premierships 1939, 1940, 1941, 1948; Melb leading goalkicker 1938, 1939, 1940, 1941; League leading goalkicker 1941 (following finals); Victoria (2 games, 2 goals). Coaching record: Fitzroy 1949-1951 (55 games, 30 wins, 23 losses, 2 draws); Melbourne 1952-1967 (310 games, 198 wins, 107 losses, 5 draws), premierships 1955, 1956, 1957, 1959, 1960, 1964; Melb Team of the Century (coach); South Melbourne 1969-1972 (87 games, 26 wins, 61 losses). 21/11/1915

2006 1996 Darrel Baldock St Kilda His skill with the football was unmatched. Could play at centre half-forward despite his small stature. Captained St Kilda to its only flag in 1966. Playing career: 1962-1968. Games: 119 Goals: 237. Player honours: Equal 2nd Brownlow Medal (equal) 1963, Equal 3rd Brownlow Medal 1965; club best and fairest 1962, 1963, 1965; club leading goalkicker 1962- 1965; club captain; 1963-1968; premiership 1966; All-Australian 1961, 1966; St K Team of the Century (captain); Victoria (10 games, 23 goals). Coaching record: St K 1987-89 (62 games, 18 wins, 44 losses). 29/09/1938

2005 1996 James 'Jock' McHale Collingwood His record-and longevity-suggests he is the greatest football coach of all time. Played in the 1910 premiership side then coached the Magpies to eight premierships, including an unprecedented four in succession between 1927 and 1930. Playing career: Coll 1903-1918; 1920 (261 games, 18 goals). Player honours: Collingwood premierships 1910, 1917. Coaching record: Collingwood captain-coach 1912-1913, playing coach 1914-1917, coach 1918-1949 (714 games, 467 wins, 237 losses, 10 draws), premierships 1917, 1919, 1927, 1928, 1929, 1930, 1935, 1936; Collingwood Team of the Century (coach). 12/12/1882

2003 1996 Bill Hutchison Essendon Fit and fearless and creative rover who was a key figure in Essendon's golden era. Possessed explosive pace, great indurance and exceptional kicking skills. Playing career: 1942-1957. Player honours: 30 games for Victoria & 67 goals; premiership 1942, 1946, 1949, 1950; All Australian 1953, 1956; Brownlow Medal 1952, 1953; 2nd in Brownlow Medal 1955, 3rd in Brownlow Medal 1948, 1951; club best & fairest 1946, 1948, 1950, 1952, 1953, 1955, 1956. Club leading goalkicker 1948; club team of the century; club captain 1951-1957; Victorian captain 1953, 1956. Games: 290. Goals: 496. 28/4/1923

2001 1996 Barrie Robran North Adelaide Regarded as the best player never to play at AFL level, Robran was a star in South Australia. Playing career: 1967-1976, 1978-1980. Games: 201 Goals: 194. Player honors: Magarey Medal 1968, 1970, 1973; club best and fairest 1968, 1969, 1970, 1971, 1972, 1973; premierships 1971, 1972. 25/09/1947

2000 1996 Kevin Bartlett Richmond Brilliant rover and goalkicker who was known as 'Hungry' because of his unwillingness to handball. Evasive and with great stamina, he could win a game off his own boot. Playing career: 1965-1983. Games: 403 Goals: 778. Player honours: 2nd in Brownlow Medal 1977, 3rd in Brownlow Medal 1974; club best and fairest 1967, 1968, 1973, 1974, 1977; club leading goalkicker 1974, 1975, 1977, 1983; captain 1979, premierships 1967, 1969, 1973, 1974, 1980; Norm Smith Medal 1980. Coaching record: Richmond 1988-1991 (88 games, 27 wins, 61 losses). 6/03/1947

1999 1996 Peter Hudson Hawthorn A freakish full-forward who just kept accumulating goals. Made brilliant use of the body, was deadly accurate and had an amazing ability to read the play. Holds the best goals per game average (5.59) in VFL/AFL history and in 1971 matched Bob Pratt's record for most goals in a season with 150. Playing career: 1967-1974, 1977. Games: 129 Goals: 727. Player honours: 2nd in Brownlow Medal 1971 (equal); club best and fairest 1968, 1970; club leading goalkicker 1967-1971, 1977; VFL leading goalkicker 1968, 1970, 1971, 1977; premiership 1971; All-Australian 1966, 1969. 19/02/1946

1998 1996 Gordon Coventry Collingwood Greatest goalkicker in the game's history until Sydney player Tony Lockett broke his record in 1999. A hero during Collingwood's most successful era, he accumulated goals at an incredible rate. His strength was his major asset in turning opportunities into goals. Playing career: 1920-1937. Games: 306 Goals: 1299. Player honours: club best and fairest 1933; club leading goalkicker 1922-1937; VFL leading goalkicker 1926-1930, 1937; premierships 1927, 1928, 1929, 1930, 1935. 25/9/1901

1997 1996 Ian Stewart St Kilda/ Richmond A football genius. Out of the centre, his precision passing, evasive skills and pace made him unstoppable. One of four triple Brownlow Medallists. Playing career: 1963-1975 (St K 1963-1970, Rich 1971-1975) Games: 205 (St K 127, Rich 78) Goals: 80 (St K 25, Rich 55). Player honors: Brownlow Medals St K 1965, 1966, Rich 1971; St K best and fairest 1964, 1966; Rich best and fairest 1971; St K captain 1969; St K premiership 1966; Rich premiership 1973; All-Australian 1966. Coaching record: South Melbourne 1976-1977, 1979-1981 (111 games, 49 wins, 60 losses, 2 draws), Carlton 1978 (3 games, 1 win, 2 losses). 14/07/1944

1996 1996 Bob Pratt South Melbourne High-leaping full-forward who kicked a record 150 goals in 1934. Brilliant mark and kick who exuded confidence and spearheaded South Melbourne during a successful era for the club. Playing career: 1930-1939, 1946. Games: 158 Goals: 681. Player honours: club leading goalkicker 1932-1936, 1939; VFL leading goalkicker 1933-1935; premiership 1933. 31/8/1912

1996 1996 Bob Skilton South Melbourne His skills were the best in the game and his ability to find and use the footy was unmatched. A fair ball player, he embodied many of the game's finest traditions. Playing career: 1956-1968, 1970-1971. Games: 237 Goals: 412. Player honors: Brownlow Medal 1959, 1963, 1968, 3rd in Brownlow Medal 1958; club best and fairest 1958, 1959, 1961, 1962, 1963, 1964, 1965, 1967, 1968; club leading goalkicker 1959, 1962, 1963; captain 1961-1971. Coaching record: Melbourne 1974-1976 (66 games, 23 wins, 43 losses). 8/11/1938

1996 1996 Dick Reynolds Essendon The 'King' in a dominant Essendon era. His roving skill, leadership and class in using the football was unparalleled. One of four triple Brownlow Medallists. Playing career: 1933-1951. Games: 320 Goals: 442. Player honours: Brownlow Medal 1934, 1937, 1938, 3rd in Brownlow Medal 1939; club best and fairest 1934, 1936, 1937, 1938, 1939, 1942, 1943; club leading goalkicker 1943; captain 1939-1950; premierships 1942, 1946, 1949, 1950. 20/6/1915

1996 1996 Graham Farmer Geelong/ East Perth/ West Perth Became a rucking giant after crossing from Western Australia. His tap-outs were attacking and his handball revolutionised the game in Victoria. Also capable of playing for much of his career with injury. A great leader. Playing career: 1953-1971 (East Perth 1953-1961, Geelong 1962-1967, West Perth 1968-1971). Games: 356 (East Perth 176, Geel 101, West Perth 79) Goals: (East Perth NA, Geel 65, West Perth 55). Player honours: Sandover Medal 1956, 1957, 1960; 2nd in Brownlow Medal 1963 (equal); Geel best and fairest 1963, 1964; Geel premiership 1963; EP best and fairest 1954, 1955, 1956, 1957, 1959, 1960, 1961; EP premierships 1956, 1958, 1959; WP best and fairest 1969; WP premierships 1969, 1971 (captain-coach); All-Australian 1956, 1958, 1961. Coaching record: Geelong 1973-1975 (66 games, 24 wins, 42 losses). 10/03/1935

1996 1996 Haydn Bunton senior Fitzroy/ Subiaco/ Port Adelaide Magpies Champion rover through the Depression years. A brilliant runner and ball-winner. Playing career: 1931-1942; 1945 (Fitzroy 1931-1937, 1942, Subiaco 1938-1941, PA 1945). Games: 208 (Fitz 119, Sub 72, PA 17) Goals: 427 (Fitz 207, Sub 190, PA 30). Player honours: Brownlow Medal 1931, 1932, 1935, 2nd in Brownlow Medal 1934; Sandover Medal 1938, 1939, 1941; Fitz best and fairest 1934, 1935; Fitz leading goalkicker 1936, 1937; Fitz captain 1932, 1936, 1937. Coaching record: Fitzroy 1936 (18 games, 2 wins, 16 losses) 5/7/1911

1996 1996 Jack Dyer Richmond In football folklore there is one of the toughest players to have played the game. His name is synonymous with Richmond where his fighting spirit and fierce determination is legendary. A great ruckman and inspirational leader. Playing career: 1931-1949. Games: 312 Goals: 443. Player honours: club best and fairest 1932, 1937, 1938, 1939, 1940, 1946; club leading goalkicker 1947, 1948; premierships 1934, 1943. Coaching record: Richmond 1941-1952 (225 games, 134 wins, 89 losses, 2 draws), premiership 1943. 15/11/1913

1996 1996 John Coleman Essendon Champion full-forward who was a high-flying goalkicking genius. His strength one-on-one was brilliant and he was not intimidated by any opponent. His playing career was tragically cut short by a knee injury. Playing career: 1949-1954. Games: 98 Goals: 537. Player honours: club best and fairest 1949; club leading goalkicker 1949, 1950, 1951, 1952, 1953, 1954; VFL leading goalkicker 1949, 1950, 1952, 1953; premierships 1949, 1950; All-Australian 1953. 28/11/1928

1996 1996 John Nicholls Carlton Inspirational leader with intimidating presence who dominated games from the ruck. A huge man, he would feed the ball to his smaller teammates who would lift because of his stature. Playing career: 1957-1974. Games: 328 Goals: 307. Player honours: 2nd in Brownlow Medal 1966; club best and fairest 1959, 1963, 1965, 1966, 1967; captain 1963, 1968-1974; premierships 1968, 1970, 1972 (capt-coach); All-Australian 1966, 1969. Coaching record: Carlton 1972-1975 (97 games, 63 wins, 31 losses, 3 draws), premiership 1972. 13/08/1939

1996 1996 Leigh Matthews Hawthorn The toughest player of his era, he could turn a game in a flash. Few players were as capable of lifting another gear so regularly and destroying opponents. Playing career: 1969-1985. Games: 332 Goals: 915. Player honours: 3rd in Brownlow Medal 1973, 1982; club best and fairest 1971, 1972, 1974, 1976, 1977, 1978, 1980, 1982; club leading goalkicker 1973, 1975, 1981-1984; VFL leading goalkicker 1975; club captain 1981-1985; premierships 1971, 1976, 1978, 1983 (captain); All-Australian 1972, 1982, 1983. Coaching record: Collingwood 1986-1995 (224 games, 125 wins, 94 losses, 5 draws); premiership 1990. Brisbane Lions 1999-2008 (237 games, 142 wins, 92 losses, 3 draws); premierships 2001-2003. 1/03/1952

1996 1996 Ron Barassi Melbourne/ Carlton/North Melbourne/Sydney Swans One of the most determined players ever to play the game, Barassi did not know how to accept defeat. His attack on the football and inspired leadership made him a football great. He took that passion for the contest into his coaching, willing his players to perform at their best. Playing career: 1953-1969 (Melb 1953-1964, Carl 1965-1969). Games: 254 (Melb 204, Carl 50) Goals: 330 (Melb 295 Carl 35). Player honours: Melb best and fairest 1961, 1964; Melb leading goalkicker 1958 (equal), 1959; captain Melb 1960-1964; Melb premierships 1955, 1956, 1957, 1959, 1960, 1964; All-Australian 1956, 1958, 1961. Coaching record: Carlton 1965-1971 (147 games, 99 wins, 47 losses, 1 draw), premierships 1968, 1970. North Melbourne 1973-1980 (198 games, 129 wins, 66 losses, 3 draws), premierships 1975, 1977. Melbourne 1981-1985 (110 games, 33 wins, 77 losses); Sydney 1993-1995 (59 games 59, 13 wins, 46 losses). 27/02/1936

1996 1996 Roy Cazaly St Kilda/ South Melbourne Legendary ruckman whose name was invoked as a catchcry on the battlefields in World War II. His spectacular leaping and strong ruckwork made him an awesome player. Playing career: 1911-1927 (St K 1911-1915, 1918-1920, SM 1921-1924, 1926-1927). Games: 198 (St K 99, SM 99) Goals: 167 (St K 39, SM 128). Player honours: St K best and fairest 1918; SM best and fairest 1923; SM leading goalkicker 1921, 1922. Coaching record: South Melbourne 1937-1938 (36 games, 8 wins, 27 losses, 1 draw); Hawthorn 1942-1943 (30 games, 10 wins, 20 losses). 13/1/1893